Below Deck Mediterranean’s Kyle Viljoen is giving an update on where he stands with his fellow Season 7 yachtie Natalya Scudder. Fans watched the stews, who both worked under chief stew Natasha Webb, quickly hit it off at the beginning of the season, but they’ve since come to clash over the course of their charters. Trying to explain exactly what went wrong, Kyle told Showbiz Cheat Sheet, “I feel like from Tasha’s perspective, she was not much of a comfort that Natalya needed. So it maybe wasn’t her intention, because Natasha wants to try to diminish everything and make it all the happier, didn’t want it to be all heavy and keep it light.”

1 DAY AGO