Bulldogs Set for Monday’s Season Opener

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The last time the Yale men's basketball team played was in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March against Purdue in Milwaukee. The Bulldogs begin their quest to return to the post season in 2022-23 on Monday night when Sarah Lawrence visits Lee Amphitheater. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Bulldogs Drop Hard-Fought Match at Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. -- For the first time since September 3, the Yale women's volleyball team was not victorious. The nation's second longest win streak was snapped at 17 matches as Yale dropped a hard-fought 3-1 decision at Princeton on Saturday evening. The scores of the match were 25-20, 25-20, 21-25 and 25-23. Audrey Leak had a team-high 17 kills and Maile Somera had a team-best 21 digs for the Bulldogs, who stand at 19-2 overall and 11-1 in Ivy League play. Yale and Princeton split the season series.
Kung, Zaslow Win in Singles at Dartmouth Invitational

HANOVER, N.H. – On day two of the Dartmouth Invitational, Yale women's tennis got victories from Chelsea Kung and Sophia Zaslow in singles. Kung cruised to a 6-3, 7-5 win over UMass's Danielle Hack. Zaslow needed an 11-9 super tiebreaker victory after splitting two sets to earn her victory.
Men's Hockey Drops Decision at Dartmouth

HANOVER, N.H. - The Yale men's hockey team fell to Dartmouth, 6-0, at Thompson Arena. With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 1-2-0 overall and 1-2-0 in the ECAC, while the Big Green improved to 1-2-0 overall and 1-1-0 in the ECAC. Dartmouth grabbed three second period goals and then...
