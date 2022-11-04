Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
After The World Series Wins Check Out Some Books About The Houston AstrosAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Houston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Related
earnthenecklace.com
Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
KBTX.com
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
Senator Ted Cruz Hit By Beer Can At Astros Parade
The Houston Astros celebrated their big World Series victory with a parade in Houston on Monday. The celebration brought out a big crowd and was a festive experience for the most part. United States Senator Ted Cruz, a big Astros fan, was riding on one of the floats in the...
myfoxzone.com
Drake's Texas shoutout was not well-received by everyone
HOUSTON — A new Drake album wouldn't sit right without a Houston shoutout. The rapper's new album "Her Loss," which is a collaboration project with Atlanta's own 21 Savage, dropped on Friday featuring 16 tracks and numerous writers and producers credited throughout. It's also getting some blowback for questionable...
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention Center
Houston, TX - Houston's one-of-a-kind Hip Hop Vintage Flea Market is marking its fifth anniversary on November 6, with a huge festival at the Pasadena Convention Center celebrating the local hip-hop community and culture.
Houstonians celebrate Astros' win with downtown Championship Parade
We leveled ALL the way up, and now it's time to celebrate! You can enjoy the excitement from home with ABC13's parade coverage here.
1-Year-Old Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police Department, a pedestrian accident occurred in Houston on Saturday. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 4300 block of Oak Shadows near Goldspier.
fox26houston.com
Houston woman missing for 4-years believed dead, mother pleading for additional information
HOUSTON - "It's horrible when you're driving down the street, and you see trash bags, and you're wondering is her body in there, is she in that bayou; and when I hear news reports they found a corpse or a head. It's just a standstill waiting to see if they're going to call me."
Report: This is the best Chinese restaurant in Texas
Scenario: you're in a hurry trying to score something super quick and super delicious for dinner, or you're just simply not wanting to cook and looking for a solid go-to, what do you go for?
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development Deal
While there are different fast food brands that offer delicious meals, Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a trusted brand renowned for consistently delivering scrumptious meals enriched with quality ingredients has emerged as a top brand in the market. The burgeoning restaurant chain has just inked a new deal that will push it further into the vast Texas market.
$2M Boulevard Oaks home built by renowned Houston architect for sale
Considered a leader in Art Deco, Alfred Finn was one of Houston's most prominent architects.
Parking garage hat toss on repeat at 2022 Astros World Series Parade
HOUSTON — It wouldn't be an Astros World Series parade without a cap being tossed up several floors of a parking garage. One of the most iconic moments from the 2017 World Series parade was a baseball cap being thrown floor to floor of a parking garage after someone dropped it. The video went viral because it captured the heart of Houston — strangers coming together to help those in need.
Houstonians capture rare 'blood moon' appearing in night sky on Tuesday
Locals shot stunning perspectives of the elusive lunar phenomenon that occurred early Tuesday morning.
Alex Bregman wants Katy ISD to cancel classes for the Astros victory parade
HOUSTON — What's normally 'Houston versus Everybody' is now Houston versus Katy. As several school districts canceled classes Monday for the Houston Astros victory parade, a couple of districts aren't following suit. The most notable one is Katy ISD, which is the third-largest district in the area. Taking things...
12 standout Houston food trucks worth standing in line for
From tacos to ice cream, these are the trucks to stake out around Houston.
BET
Black Woman Suing L’Oreal Cosmetics For Health Diagnosis
Houston attorney Larry Taylor of the Cochran Firm and California resident Rugieyatu Bhonopha are suing cosmetics brand L’Oreal. According to KPRC in Houston, the lawsuit claims chemicals in L’Oreal products caused Bhonopha’s uterine fibroids diagnosis. A press release stated, “According to a study published recently in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, those who used chemical hair straightening products four times a year or more had double the likelihood of developing uterine cancer than those who never used the products. ”
Gordon Food Service coming to League City
Gordon Food Service is planning to open in League City before the end of the year. (Courtesy Pexels) Gordon Food Service is planning to open in League City before the end of the year. The grocery store will be located in the old Palais Royal at 215 W. Main St.
cw39.com
Woman killed in Saturday night Houston shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One woman is dead after she was hit by gunfire during a shooting in Houston Saturday evening. Preliminary information from the scene showed a group of people outside of Modern Food Store at the intersection of Northborough and Rushcreek Drives just before 8:30 p.m. At some...
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Towers Lit Up with Orange H for Astros
Congratulations to our Houston Astros, World Series Champions! The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies four games to two to bring home the second Astros World Series Championship for H Town!. Residents of The Woodlands can enjoy our hometown support as The Howard Hughes Corporation lights up The Woodlands Towers at...
travellens.co
15 Best Hotels in Houston with an In-Room Jacuzzi
Houston is one of the best cities in Texas, whether you’re going on a business trip or traveling with friends or family. Located in Harris County, Houston is one of the largest metropolitan areas known for its urban culture and history. The city is also known for the Space...
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0