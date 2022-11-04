ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
earnthenecklace.com

Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
HOUSTON, TX
FMX 94.5

Senator Ted Cruz Hit By Beer Can At Astros Parade

The Houston Astros celebrated their big World Series victory with a parade in Houston on Monday. The celebration brought out a big crowd and was a festive experience for the most part. United States Senator Ted Cruz, a big Astros fan, was riding on one of the floats in the...
HOUSTON, TX
myfoxzone.com

Drake's Texas shoutout was not well-received by everyone

HOUSTON — A new Drake album wouldn't sit right without a Houston shoutout. The rapper's new album "Her Loss," which is a collaboration project with Atlanta's own 21 Savage, dropped on Friday featuring 16 tracks and numerous writers and producers credited throughout. It's also getting some blowback for questionable...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Parking garage hat toss on repeat at 2022 Astros World Series Parade

HOUSTON — It wouldn't be an Astros World Series parade without a cap being tossed up several floors of a parking garage. One of the most iconic moments from the 2017 World Series parade was a baseball cap being thrown floor to floor of a parking garage after someone dropped it. The video went viral because it captured the heart of Houston — strangers coming together to help those in need.
HOUSTON, TX
BET

Black Woman Suing L’Oreal Cosmetics For Health Diagnosis

Houston attorney Larry Taylor of the Cochran Firm and California resident Rugieyatu Bhonopha are suing cosmetics brand L’Oreal. According to KPRC in Houston, the lawsuit claims chemicals in L’Oreal products caused Bhonopha’s uterine fibroids diagnosis. A press release stated, “According to a study published recently in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, those who used chemical hair straightening products four times a year or more had double the likelihood of developing uterine cancer than those who never used the products. ”
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Woman killed in Saturday night Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One woman is dead after she was hit by gunfire during a shooting in Houston Saturday evening. Preliminary information from the scene showed a group of people outside of Modern Food Store at the intersection of Northborough and Rushcreek Drives just before 8:30 p.m. At some...
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Woodlands Towers Lit Up with Orange H for Astros

Congratulations to our Houston Astros, World Series Champions! The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies four games to two to bring home the second Astros World Series Championship for H Town!. Residents of The Woodlands can enjoy our hometown support as The Howard Hughes Corporation lights up The Woodlands Towers at...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Hotels in Houston with an In-Room Jacuzzi

Houston is one of the best cities in Texas, whether you’re going on a business trip or traveling with friends or family. Located in Harris County, Houston is one of the largest metropolitan areas known for its urban culture and history. The city is also known for the Space...
HOUSTON, TX
