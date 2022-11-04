ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Plume, CO

CBS Denver

Wind and snow make for treacherous drive through mountains

Wind and blowing snow made for a treacherous drive through the mountains Saturday. "We checked the weather and it was supposed to be normal," said Jacob Hurley. He, his partner and their dog Lucy were headed back to Denver from the mountains and wanted to go for a hike on the way down, but that didn't really pan out. "Where we were supposed to go was extremely steep and we were like 'I don't know this might be kind of tough because there was like a foot of snow there.'" Said Hurley. One person who didn't let the weather ruin his fun was 12-year-old...
COLORADO STATE
Autoblog

At least 50 cars crash on Denver overpass, the season's first big pileup

Winter won't officially be here for another six weeks. That didn't stop two to five inches of snow from falling in Denver, Colorado overnight as temps dropped into the mid-twenties Friday morning, the first substantial fall of the year in the mile-high city. Traffic didn't do so well with the suddenly slick roads, Denver police tweeting that 100 motorists got into a multi-car pileup on 6th Avenue between Klamath Street and Federal Boulevard. Worse, the mess shut down the heavily trafficked thoroughfare in both directions. The Weather Channel called it a 100-car pileup, but we're not sure how many vehicles were involved beyond "a lot." A thread on a Denver subreddit posted early Friday morning warned locals to "Avoid 6 eastbound," leading with a photo (above) containing about 50 cars that we could count.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: Denver Is Losing Its Old-School Italian Joints

As the temperatures dropped, we found ourselves craving old-school pasta, and shared our list of the best red-sauce joints in Denver. In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers serve up plenty of additional suggestions — Randi's? Carl's? Gallo Supper Club? — and many memories. Says Sue:
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This Mountainous Colorado Home On the Market is a Must-See

From efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the houses standing throughout Colorado range immensely in their architectural appearances and styles. A home for sale in Boulder, Colorado is one of the most unique options on the market right now. This Funky Colorado Cabin Could Be Your Dream Getaway for Under...
BOULDER, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Tornadoes destroy homes in Texas

The storm that dumped snow on Colorado spawned tornadoes in Texas. Matt Mauro reports. The storm that dumped snow on Colorado spawned tornadoes in Texas. Matt Mauro reports. Election Day is this coming Tuesday, so you must move quickly and drop it off for it to be counted on election night since the deadline to mail your ballot in has passed.
TEXAS STATE
OutThere Colorado

To Sir Elton with love: Music legend Elton John makes stop in Colorado

Sir Elton John sent a melodic lyrical love letter to 20,000 Colorado fans Friday night, many of whom were costumed in boas, sunglasses and blinking blazers. They showed up and they paid even though the Mile High City wasn't his first choice. John's Denver Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was a last-minute addition to his schedule when it was determined that the Houston Astros might need Minute Maid Park on Nov. 4 for the World Series.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Wienermobile rolls into Colorado this weekend

DENVER — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Centennial State. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be making appearances...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

2 Coloradoans win $1M in latest Powerball drawing

Two people in Colorado are now millionaires. While no one hit the record-breaking Powerball Jackpot Saturday, two Coloradans had winning tickets. A second winning ticket was sold at Winners Corner in Pueblo, where someone won $1 million in Wednesday’s drawing. The other winning ticket was sold at Players Café in Edgewater. Monday’s drawing is now expected to exceed $1.9 billion.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Another cold front bringing mountain snow, colder temps and strong winds for some

DENVER(CBS)-  Strong winds blasted across the Front Range Saturday. For some the gusts were up to hurricane strength. The Denver metro area saw gusts as high as 34 mph, places like Black Hawk were pelted with gusts up to 85 mph. Hurricane force is 74 mph and higher!Winds were strong enough that travel had to be limited over Loveland Pass on Sunday. Loveland Pass closed between I-70 and mile point 222 due to 'safety concerns,' CDOT says Winds will weaken going into Saturday night and even more on Sunday with the passage of an early morning cold front that moving thru Wyoming.This...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado road conditions: Snowy conditions close I-70 in the mountains

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — A November storm system is bringing snow, slush and rain to Colorado Thursday night. We're expecting a slushy 1-2 inches of accumulation likely in the Denver area by the time the snow ends around midnight on Friday morning. The foothills and Palmer Divide could see up to 4 or even 5 inches, especially above 7,000 feet in elevation.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado as jackpot explodes

DENVER — Although no one won the massive Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, one person in Colorado is waking up $1 million richer. The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 2-11-22-35-60, Powerball 23 and Power Play 2. One-million Powerball prizes were won in Colorado, Arizona, California, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, North...
COLORADO STATE
Natasha Lovato

Douglas County’s largest transportation project to date begins closures next week

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Highline Canal Project began in October, and trail closures will continue until 2024. DougCo officials described The Highline Canal Project as a part of Douglas County’s largest transportation project to date, with project partners including the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Denver Regional Council of Governments, the Federal Highway Administration, Highlands Ranch Metro District, and Chatfield Basin Developers all helping to create a safe and accessible multimodal transportation network for northern Douglas County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO

