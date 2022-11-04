Read full article on original website
Wind and snow make for treacherous drive through mountains
Wind and blowing snow made for a treacherous drive through the mountains Saturday. "We checked the weather and it was supposed to be normal," said Jacob Hurley. He, his partner and their dog Lucy were headed back to Denver from the mountains and wanted to go for a hike on the way down, but that didn't really pan out. "Where we were supposed to go was extremely steep and we were like 'I don't know this might be kind of tough because there was like a foot of snow there.'" Said Hurley. One person who didn't let the weather ruin his fun was 12-year-old...
Awesome Colorado Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show Is Back With Three Locations
The holiday season is fastly approaching and if you're looking for fun things to do with your family, you'll love this massive drive-thru holiday light show, now with three Colorado locations. Awesome Colorado Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show Is Back. If you've driven I-25 in either direction around the Thornton Parkway...
Dive In: This Is Colorado’s Best Dive Bar According To Yelp
Dive bars are the best. There's nothing like finding that little hole-in-the-wall spot where there are no frills, nothing fancy, the people aren't pretentious and the beer is cold and cheap. Those are a few of the important factors for me when finding a dive bar and apparently there is...
Autoblog
At least 50 cars crash on Denver overpass, the season's first big pileup
Winter won't officially be here for another six weeks. That didn't stop two to five inches of snow from falling in Denver, Colorado overnight as temps dropped into the mid-twenties Friday morning, the first substantial fall of the year in the mile-high city. Traffic didn't do so well with the suddenly slick roads, Denver police tweeting that 100 motorists got into a multi-car pileup on 6th Avenue between Klamath Street and Federal Boulevard. Worse, the mess shut down the heavily trafficked thoroughfare in both directions. The Weather Channel called it a 100-car pileup, but we're not sure how many vehicles were involved beyond "a lot." A thread on a Denver subreddit posted early Friday morning warned locals to "Avoid 6 eastbound," leading with a photo (above) containing about 50 cars that we could count.
Westword
Reader: Denver Is Losing Its Old-School Italian Joints
As the temperatures dropped, we found ourselves craving old-school pasta, and shared our list of the best red-sauce joints in Denver. In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers serve up plenty of additional suggestions — Randi's? Carl's? Gallo Supper Club? — and many memories. Says Sue:
This Mountainous Colorado Home On the Market is a Must-See
From efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the houses standing throughout Colorado range immensely in their architectural appearances and styles. A home for sale in Boulder, Colorado is one of the most unique options on the market right now. This Funky Colorado Cabin Could Be Your Dream Getaway for Under...
Snow totals: Here’s how much fell in your city
Denver recorded its first official snowfall of the season on Thursday into Friday morning.
Man falls 80 to 100 feet while free solo climbing in Colorado, lands on ledge
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 48-year-old male was free soloing the Second Flatiron in Boulder, Colorado when he fell approximately 80 to 100 feet, hitting numerous rocks during the fall and sustaining injuries to his entire body. Unable to move after the fall, he required rescue at a location on a ledge approximately 200 feet up on the formation.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KDVR.com
Tornadoes destroy homes in Texas
The storm that dumped snow on Colorado spawned tornadoes in Texas. Matt Mauro reports. The storm that dumped snow on Colorado spawned tornadoes in Texas. Matt Mauro reports. Election Day is this coming Tuesday, so you must move quickly and drop it off for it to be counted on election night since the deadline to mail your ballot in has passed.
To Sir Elton with love: Music legend Elton John makes stop in Colorado
Sir Elton John sent a melodic lyrical love letter to 20,000 Colorado fans Friday night, many of whom were costumed in boas, sunglasses and blinking blazers. They showed up and they paid even though the Mile High City wasn't his first choice. John's Denver Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was a last-minute addition to his schedule when it was determined that the Houston Astros might need Minute Maid Park on Nov. 4 for the World Series.
Town of Mead proclamation marks Flight 629, Longmont on deck
An effort to commemorate local residents who responded to the destruction of an airliner over the beet fields of Weld County 67 years ago gained some traction this week when the town of Mead proclaimed Nov. 1, 2022 as “Flight 629 Remembrance Day.”. Marian Hobgood Poeppelmeyer approached Mead, Longmont...
Wienermobile rolls into Colorado this weekend
DENVER — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Centennial State. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be making appearances...
1310kfka.com
2 Coloradoans win $1M in latest Powerball drawing
Two people in Colorado are now millionaires. While no one hit the record-breaking Powerball Jackpot Saturday, two Coloradans had winning tickets. A second winning ticket was sold at Winners Corner in Pueblo, where someone won $1 million in Wednesday’s drawing. The other winning ticket was sold at Players Café in Edgewater. Monday’s drawing is now expected to exceed $1.9 billion.
Another cold front bringing mountain snow, colder temps and strong winds for some
DENVER(CBS)- Strong winds blasted across the Front Range Saturday. For some the gusts were up to hurricane strength. The Denver metro area saw gusts as high as 34 mph, places like Black Hawk were pelted with gusts up to 85 mph. Hurricane force is 74 mph and higher!Winds were strong enough that travel had to be limited over Loveland Pass on Sunday. Loveland Pass closed between I-70 and mile point 222 due to 'safety concerns,' CDOT says Winds will weaken going into Saturday night and even more on Sunday with the passage of an early morning cold front that moving thru Wyoming.This...
Colorado road conditions: Snowy conditions close I-70 in the mountains
GEORGETOWN, Colo. — A November storm system is bringing snow, slush and rain to Colorado Thursday night. We're expecting a slushy 1-2 inches of accumulation likely in the Denver area by the time the snow ends around midnight on Friday morning. The foothills and Palmer Divide could see up to 4 or even 5 inches, especially above 7,000 feet in elevation.
skyhinews.com
Letter to the editor: Know the facts about Colorado under Gov. Polis
As a proud Colorado native, our family relocated to Grand County to raise our two young boys. Raising kids has fueled a new passion and desire to ensure they can grow up in a safe and beautiful state. When it comes to our children, I will stand up. Sadly, Colorado...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado as jackpot explodes
DENVER — Although no one won the massive Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, one person in Colorado is waking up $1 million richer. The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 2-11-22-35-60, Powerball 23 and Power Play 2. One-million Powerball prizes were won in Colorado, Arizona, California, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, North...
Video: Drone shows scene of 100-vehicle crash in Denver
FOX31's drone flew over the scene of the crash on 6th Avenue and Kalamath Street.
Douglas County’s largest transportation project to date begins closures next week
(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Highline Canal Project began in October, and trail closures will continue until 2024. DougCo officials described The Highline Canal Project as a part of Douglas County’s largest transportation project to date, with project partners including the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Denver Regional Council of Governments, the Federal Highway Administration, Highlands Ranch Metro District, and Chatfield Basin Developers all helping to create a safe and accessible multimodal transportation network for northern Douglas County.
