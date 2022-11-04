Read full article on original website
WAPT
Thompson, Flowers square up for rematch to represent Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippians are voting Tuesday for candidates in the U.S. House of Representatives. In the race for Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District, incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson is facing Republican challenger Brian Flowers. Thompson, of Bolton, has been a member of Congress since 1993 and is the...
WAPT
Republican Guest faces Democratic challenger in Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — U.S. Rep. Michael Guest faces challenger Shuwaski A. Young in Tuesday's general election. The Republican incumbent won a tight runoff race to represent his party on the ballot. Guest, of Brandon, has been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 2019. He has...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ahead of Nov. 8 election, Sen. John Kennedy visits Gonzales
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who has drawn challengers in the Nov. 8 election, held a meet-and-greet event at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales Nov. 2. Ahead of his visit to Ascension Parish, he announced $841,582,000 in disaster relief aid from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for housing needs related to natural disasters that occurred in 2021.
Sen. Cassidy grants $43.8M to Louisiana schools for 111 new school buses; Madison Parish and Monroe School District received $13.4M
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues delivering for Louisiana communities.
Mississippi governor responds to probe of Jackson water woes
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Monday released his response to a congressional investigation of the crisis that left 150,000 people in the state’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer. Reeves said Jackson has received a disproportionate amount of funding for its water system based on the city’s size. He also said local officials only have themselves to blame for the water woes. “(M)y administration is deeply committed to ensuring that all federal funds received by Mississippi for drinking water systems upgrades have been in the past and will continue to...
Governor gives commitment to fixing water infrastructure in Mississippi
(The Center Square) – Responding to a pair of federal legislators, Gov. Tate Reeves said he and his administration are committing to repairing water infrastructure in the state capital. Representatives Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, and Bennie Thompson, D-MS, chastised the Republican governor for the handling of water infrastructure in Jackson,...
WLOX
Biloxi moves forward with Popp’s Ferry extension to Coliseum
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A road project in the talks for about five years is now a step closer to beginning. The city of Biloxi secured more financial support on Monday for the extension of Popp’s Ferry Road to Highway 90. It’s a win for the Mississippi Coast Coliseum...
Congressman’s self-promotion an issue in Louisiana race
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A bent for bombastic self-promotion that helped Rep. Clay Higgins win his congressional seat in 2016 — when the Mountie-hatted ex-sheriff’s deputy’s anti-crime videos earned him the “Cajun John Wayne” nickname — became a point of criticism as he sought a fourth term representing Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional district.
Pizza delivery while voting? Here is what’s allowed at the polls in Mississippi.
Can an intoxicated person vote? Can you vote from your car? We got the answers.
NOLA.com
LA GOP endorses Jeff Landry for governor early, drawing blowback from two rivals
The Louisiana Republican Party’s leadership took the unusual step of endorsing Attorney General Jeff Landry in his bid for governor, nearly a year before the election and before any other major candidates have formally entered the fray. Landry and GOP megadonor Eddie Rispone had pushed the state party to...
