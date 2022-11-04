ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ahead of Nov. 8 election, Sen. John Kennedy visits Gonzales

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who has drawn challengers in the Nov. 8 election, held a meet-and-greet event at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales Nov. 2. Ahead of his visit to Ascension Parish, he announced $841,582,000 in disaster relief aid from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for housing needs related to natural disasters that occurred in 2021.
GONZALES, LA
The Associated Press

Mississippi governor responds to probe of Jackson water woes

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Monday released his response to a congressional investigation of the crisis that left 150,000 people in the state’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer. Reeves said Jackson has received a disproportionate amount of funding for its water system based on the city’s size. He also said local officials only have themselves to blame for the water woes. “(M)y administration is deeply committed to ensuring that all federal funds received by Mississippi for drinking water systems upgrades have been in the past and will continue to...
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

Biloxi moves forward with Popp’s Ferry extension to Coliseum

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A road project in the talks for about five years is now a step closer to beginning. The city of Biloxi secured more financial support on Monday for the extension of Popp’s Ferry Road to Highway 90. It’s a win for the Mississippi Coast Coliseum...
BILOXI, MS
The Associated Press

Congressman’s self-promotion an issue in Louisiana race

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A bent for bombastic self-promotion that helped Rep. Clay Higgins win his congressional seat in 2016 — when the Mountie-hatted ex-sheriff’s deputy’s anti-crime videos earned him the “Cajun John Wayne” nickname — became a point of criticism as he sought a fourth term representing Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional district.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy