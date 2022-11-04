ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman ‘suspicious’ of friend repeatedly ‘forgetting her wallet’ at dinners: ‘She is taking advantage of you’

By Emerald Pellot
intheknow.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

People horrified after bouncer leaves ‘creepy’ note for blacked out woman

Social media users were left feeling creeped out after a reading a note that a bouncer had written for someone who had blacked out the night before. The morning after a night out is never a fun experience, but it's made all the more horrifying if you're left with patchy memories of what happened during your intoxicated state, or worse, if you don't know where you are.
Upworthy

People support woman who was harassed by couple for not giving up the extra seat she purchased

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 23, 2022. Reddit users are rallying to support a fellow Reddit user who, in a recent post shared to the r/AmItheAsshole community, shared how she was harassed by a couple for not giving up her extra seat—which she paid for—so that they could sit together. In the post, which has been upvoted more than 34,300 times since being uploaded earlier this year, u/Tessy23 asked if she was in the wrong for not letting them have their way. "I am obese. Like I am comfortable having two seats in the plane type of obese. I am well aware of that and I really don't like to bother people with my weight," she wrote.
Upworthy

A hilarious toddler hypes up an entire restaurant. It will restore your faith in humanity.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 28, 2022. It has since been updated. At a crowded restaurant filled with adults, the last thing you probably want to see is a loud and grumpy baby on the verge of a tantrum. Well, a loud and happy baby is a different story altogether, it appears. In a video that has gone viral since it was first posted to Facebook, a baby can be seen hyping up an entire restaurant by raising his arms up high. Of course, when an adorable baby instructs you to be happy, that is exactly what you do! In the video, as everyone plays along with the little one, they cannot help but laugh too, Good Morning America reports.
intheknow.com

Big brothers pause devices to put baby sister to sleep in touching footage

This Reddit forum is celebrating the special bond between siblings, thanks to a viral video. The clip received over 118,000 upvotes in the “Made Me Smile” forum. It showed black and white camera footage of three siblings in a bedroom together with the caption, “Siblings are the only ‘enemy’ who we couldn’t live without.”
Ingram Atkinson

Homeless man is asked to leave coffee shop and man's reaction goes viral

What would you do if you saw someone in need of help?. It's not everyday that we get to witness extreme acts of kindness and this is the perfect example of a Good Samaritan. Since its publication, the video has since gone viral receiving 11,500 upvotes and over 1000 comments on Reddit. So what were the events that led up to the homeless man being asked to leave and what did the Good Samaritan have to say about it?
Newsweek

Family Demanding Man Sell Them Home for What He Paid 12 Years Ago Bashed

A man was supported online when he said he wasn't willing to sell his mother and sister the house he bought when they offered him the same price he paid 12 years ago. The man, u/Puzzleheaded-Rush413, shared his side of the story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning over 6,600 upvotes and 1,100 comments for his post, "[Am I the A**hole] for refusing to sell my starter home for under market value to my mother & sister?"
Mary Duncan

"What are you trying to do, poison me?" Vegan woman screams at waiter when accidentally served chicken

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was much younger my daughter and I shared a house with a woman who I just couldn’t stand. For the record, I didn’t know I couldn’t stand her at the time we moved in together. We had known each other casually for years and had just started to hang out more when Mischa asked if I wanted to move in with her. Then, it was a total Jekyll and Hyde situation.
SheKnows

7 Personalized Gifts for Teens They’ll Actually Brag About

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though it’s still Halloween, we can’t help but think about the upcoming holiday season. With the holidays comes a ton of gift lists and presents to secure, which means it’s time to get serious about adding presents for everyone you need to gift, even hard-to-shop for teens. This year instead of giving random gifts that your kids will use for a few weeks and then get sick of, opt for customized options that make any present feel special. Trust us....
intheknow.com

Husband thinks wife is ‘sabotaging’ his cooking because she’s ‘jealous’ kids like it more: ‘That would infuriate me’

A man is fed up with his wife ruining his home-cooked meals. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. His wife of 15 years has never been a great cook. Whenever he has the time, he handles the cooking responsibilities. Recently, he was roasting pork shoulder for a special poutine he makes. The process normally takes eight hours.

Comments / 0

Community Policy