Kelly pulling away from Masters in latest Arizona U.S. Senate poll
(The Center Square) – Republican challenger Blake Masters can rile up a crowd of Arizonans but he appears to be struggling to catch incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly among likely voters. The latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse Poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights gives the incumbent the edge and...
Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley
The surprise competitive race for the 2022 midterm elections is in Washington state, between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
Sioux City Journal
Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race
Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley. Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball both changed their ratings from “safe” or “solid” Republican to “likely” Republican, signifying a more difficult race for...
TULSI GOES TO WAR WITH LIZ CHENEY: Tulsi Gabbard calls out Cheney-backed Dem, endorses GOP opponent
FIRST ON FOX: Tulsi Gabbard, a former member of the Democratic Party, endorsed GOP congressional candidate and Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, days after Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., endorsed his Democratic opponent. "I'm here and really proud to support fellow veteran Tom Barrett, who's stepping up to serve and...
Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says
Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
Daily Beast
Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again
ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
"I'm bringing in the big guns": Kari Lake hires Trump lawyer as she gears up for election challenges
Republican candidate for Arizona Governor Kari Lake holds up a sledgehammer as she speaks to supporters that are waiting around as ballots continue to be counted during her primary election night gathering at the Double Tree Hotel on August 03, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) The election denialist...
WBAL Radio
Democrat Chris Van Hollen wins race for seat in U.S. Senate
Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland won a second term Tuesday, defeating Republican Chris Chaffee in the heavily Democratic state. In a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, Van Hollen’s seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in...
Polls show Lee with big lead over McMullin in Utah Senate race
(The Center Square) - A poll released Tuesday by OH Predictive Insights shows U.S. Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, with a wide lead over Evan McMullin. Fifty-three percent of the 600 Utahns polled between Oct. 25 and Oct. 27 indicated they are supporting Lee. McMullin, who is running as an independent, garnered 34%. Nine-percent of those polled said they were undecided, according to a news release from the non-partisan polling firm. Three percent said they would vote for Libertarian James Arthur Hansen and 1% indicated they would vote for Independent American candidate Tommy Williams.
Midterm elections 2022: polls close in most US states as Republicans seek gains in Senate and House – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency – follow all the latest news
WHAS 11
Indiana Senator Todd Young re-elected to U.S. Senate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Incumbent Republican Senator Todd Young has kept his U.S. Senate seat safe. The Indiana Senator held off opposition from Democratic challenger and Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak. Young has been critical of the Biden administration including the handling of inflation and high gas...
Todd Young Projected Winner In Senate Race Over Tom McDermott
(CBS) – Sen. Todd Young cruised to an easy victory over Thomas McDermott, in this deeply Republican state, according to CBS News projections. McDermott, who is the mayor of Hammond, the largest city in deeply blue Lake County, didn't have the statewide firepower to mount a challenge. Young won his second term in the U.S. Senate. McDermott simply didn't have the fund-raising apparatus to mount a serious challenge. Young raised $7.6 million through September of this year compared with $1.1 million for McDermott, according to Federal Election Commission reports. Young, a University of Chicago MBA graduate, first arrived on Capitol Hill as a congressman in 2010 before winning the Senate seat in 2016. It was McDermott's second campaign for Congress. He lost in the 2020 Democratic primary to Rep. Frank Mrvan, who went on the succeed longtime Rep. Pete Visclosky in the 1st Congressional District. The first-term congressman faced a well-funded challenge from Jennifer Ruth Green.
In CT U.S. Senate race, Blumenthal runs on decades-long record
Opponent Leora Levy calls him "out of touch," but Sen. Richard Blumenthal is promoting his legislative history as he runs for reelection.
Bennet wins reelection against O’Dea in Colorado Senate race
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) is projected to win a third term in the Senate, defeating one of the few Republicans this cycle to break with former President Trump. CNN, ABC News and NBC News projected the race for Bennet. Bennet faced off against Joe O’Dea, a construction company executive who...
Advocate
Nevada GOP Attorney General Candidate Defends Use of Anti-Trans Slur
Sigal Chattah, the Republican nominee for Nevada attorney general, is defending and doubling down on her use of an anti-transgender slur. In late September, Chattah drew criticism for using the t word (The Advocate won’t use the full term, but be warned, it’s used in the video below) and for saying there should be “a lot less” trans people. Then recently, Las Vegas TV interviewer Brian Loftus asked her about her use of the term, which she has defended because, she said, it’s used in books and movies.
Congressional Ethics Watchdog Calls For Ethics Investigation Into Kahele
WASHINGTON — The Office of Congressional Ethics, the independent watchdog charged with investigating allegations of misconduct against House members and their staff, has called for an official inquiry into U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele. The House Ethics Committee announced Friday in a press release that it has received the request...
Republican wins first House delegate election in Guam since 1993
James Moylan was elected as the first Republican U.S. Congressional delegate from Guam in nearly 30 years on Tuesday in the first midterm contest decided.
Race for U.S. Senate
One of the biggest races on the ballot November 8th, is the race for U.S. Senate. KATC’s Jim Hummel caught up with the top three contenders in the race. Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, and Democrats Luke Mixon and Gary Chambers.
KCBY
Dan Pulju stays 'hopeful' in running for U.S. Senator, representing Oregon
Dan Pulju is running for U.S. Senate and represents the Pacific Green Party of Oregon. He's running against Sen. Ron Wyden (D), Jo Rae Perkins (R) and Chris Henry (Progressive Party). Pulju says he's staying hopeful in this race. He says polls have not been good as far as accuracy...
