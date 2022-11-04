ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City Journal

Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race

Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley. Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball both changed their ratings from “safe” or “solid” Republican to “likely” Republican, signifying a more difficult race for...
Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
WBAL Radio

Democrat Chris Van Hollen wins race for seat in U.S. Senate

Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland won a second term Tuesday, defeating Republican Chris Chaffee in the heavily Democratic state. In a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, Van Hollen’s seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in...
The Center Square

Polls show Lee with big lead over McMullin in Utah Senate race

(The Center Square) - A poll released Tuesday by OH Predictive Insights shows U.S. Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, with a wide lead over Evan McMullin. Fifty-three percent of the 600 Utahns polled between Oct. 25 and Oct. 27 indicated they are supporting Lee. McMullin, who is running as an independent, garnered 34%. Nine-percent of those polled said they were undecided, according to a news release from the non-partisan polling firm. Three percent said they would vote for Libertarian James Arthur Hansen and 1% indicated they would vote for Independent American candidate Tommy Williams.
WHAS 11

Indiana Senator Todd Young re-elected to U.S. Senate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Incumbent Republican Senator Todd Young has kept his U.S. Senate seat safe. The Indiana Senator held off opposition from Democratic challenger and Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak. Young has been critical of the Biden administration including the handling of inflation and high gas...
CBS Chicago

Todd Young Projected Winner In Senate Race Over Tom McDermott

(CBS) – Sen. Todd Young cruised to an easy victory over Thomas McDermott, in this deeply Republican state, according to CBS News projections. McDermott, who is the mayor of Hammond, the largest city in deeply blue Lake County, didn't have the statewide firepower to mount a challenge. Young won his second term in the U.S. Senate. McDermott simply didn't have the fund-raising apparatus to mount a serious challenge. Young raised $7.6 million through September of this year compared with $1.1 million for McDermott, according to Federal Election Commission reports.  Young, a University of Chicago MBA graduate, first arrived on Capitol Hill as a congressman in 2010 before winning the Senate seat in 2016. It was McDermott's second campaign for Congress. He lost in the 2020 Democratic primary to Rep. Frank Mrvan, who went on the succeed longtime Rep. Pete Visclosky in the 1st Congressional District.  The first-term congressman faced a well-funded challenge from Jennifer Ruth Green. 
Advocate

Nevada GOP Attorney General Candidate Defends Use of Anti-Trans Slur

Sigal Chattah, the Republican nominee for Nevada attorney general, is defending and doubling down on her use of an anti-transgender slur. In late September, Chattah drew criticism for using the t word (The Advocate won’t use the full term, but be warned, it’s used in the video below) and for saying there should be “a lot less” trans people. Then recently, Las Vegas TV interviewer Brian Loftus asked her about her use of the term, which she has defended because, she said, it’s used in books and movies.
KATC News

Race for U.S. Senate

One of the biggest races on the ballot November 8th, is the race for U.S. Senate. KATC’s Jim Hummel caught up with the top three contenders in the race. Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, and Democrats Luke Mixon and Gary Chambers.

