Business Insider

An unfinished 168-foot superyacht that was abandoned in 2007 will soon be up for auction starting at $1.5 million — see inside the 40% complete yacht

An unfinished superyacht abandoned just before the Great Recession will be up for auction starting at $1.5 million. The 168-foot motoryacht could cost between $16 million to $25 million to complete. Take a look at the nearly half-finished motoryacht that'll be auctioned by Boathouse Auctions in November. A 168-foot superyacht...
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
House Digest

Designer Genevieve Gorder's Tips For Selecting Paint Colors

Choosing paint colors for your home can be a nerve-wracking experience. Do you go with the warm-toned gray to create a sense of coziness or a cool-toned gray to brighten up the space? Maybe your room is filled with neutrals, and you want to add a pop of color but aren't sure how pigmented it should be. Yes, all these questions flood our brains to the point where we surrender to a basic coat of white paint and call it a day. However, we believe you can avoid creating a bland design by following the tips of interior designer Genevieve Gorder.
Apartment Therapy

See How a Stager Used the “Visual Triangle” to Overhaul a Florida Bathroom

When you hear the word “casita,” a cute and inviting little home likely comes to mind. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case when Margie Kaercher, lead designer of Hearth and Honey Homes in Tampa, was called in to overhaul a 350-square-foot pool house in St. Petersburg. Located behind the main house, the one-bed, one-bath property was used as a short-term rental by the previous owner, and the new owners wanted to follow suit.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
homedit.com

How To Clean Hardwood Floors

Hardwood floors add value and natural beauty to any space. Discover how to clean hardwood floors in the easiest way: mopping. While hardwood floors are beautiful on their own, clean wood floors are exceptional. Here is a super simple, budget-friendly guide, on how to clean hardwood floors that take just...
techaiapp.com

My Favorite Spaces From Our Local Home-a-Rama Tours | Thrifty Decor Chick

Ohhh I love these home tour posts! So much decor and design inspiration!. Touring model homes is one of my favorite pastimes, so when I can visit a bunch in one spot, I’m in heaven. 🙂. I recently toured our local Indy Home-a-Rama homes and have some great pics...

