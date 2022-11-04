ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Trending: I Slept With My Sister’s Boyfriend & Didn’t Tell Her! Are White Lies Ok?! [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
 4 days ago

Listen, some people say that a lie is a lie but some say white lies are ok! Some of the most famous white lies are, “I forgot”, “I didn’t see it”, or “It went to my spam email”.  We’re discussing if white lies are harmless or since it’s a lie, is it still a big deal?

We asked our listeners what’s something they lied about recently and this is what they said!

