Read full article on original website
Related
$1M Powerball winning ticket bought in Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Lottery posted on Facebook that a $1 million winning ticket in Saturday night’s Powerball was purchased at the Casey's General store located on East 10th Street.
KELOLAND TV
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
Best Breakfast in South Dakota? Recent Study Shows it’s in Sioux Falls
Where's the best place to get breakfast in South Dakota? Well, according to a recent study, it's right here in Sioux Falls. Go anywhere in South Dakota and you'll likely find some amazing diners, cafes, restaurants, and eateries that dish up some of the best breakfast, pound for pound anywhere. But who comes out on top?
Sioux Falls Aldi Stores Doing Price Rewind on Thanksgiving Essentials
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, this year the Aldi stores across the nation, including the three locations right here in Sioux Falls are doing something we all can be thankful for. Aldi is rolling back the prices on Thanksgiving essentials to what they cost in 2019. They are calling it their...
Does The Sioux Falls Street Department Care About Their Work?
With miles and miles of road construction just in the Sioux Falls city limits, you would think a simple repair wouldn't be a complicated project. Let's take a look at one such area that received its second go-around. The portion repaired is north of the 49th Street and Terry Avenue intersection in southwest Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: November 6th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Palisade Lutheran Church in Garretson, SD is hosting a Harvest Fest along with Basket & Bucket Drawings. They’ll be serving scalloped potatoes & ham, salads & homemade bars from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost is a free-will donation. Purchase $1 tickets for a chance to win a basket or bucket. Drawings are at 1 p.m. You need not be present to win. Harvest Fest is a fundraiser for the Rock County Food Shelf & Church on the Street.
101.9 KELO-FM
Sioux Falls meth ring conspirators found guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A drug conspiracy has been smashed in Sioux Falls. Omar Perez-Ochoa, age 31, of Sioux Falls was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments, and John Radermacher, age 41, of Couderay, Wisconsin, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.
kelo.com
Water and baseball on Sioux Falls City Council’s minds
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Water projects and improvements will be on tap for the Sioux Falls City Council. A proposed ordinance would authorize the City to coordinate with the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources on the issuance of bonds and execute a loan agreement for two Drinking Water projects.
KELOLAND TV
3 Sioux Falls city councilors support Wholestone, ask people to vote ‘no’ on slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just a few days, Sioux Falls voters will decide on an ordinance that aims to prevent new slaughterhouses from being built within city limits. Three Sioux Falls City Council members are voting “no” on the ordinance and saying they want to “get the facts straight.”
KELOLAND TV
A Sioux Falls murder victim in ‘the wrong place at the wrong time’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Bond is set at 2-million dollars cash only for the woman accused of starting a deadly fire. 35-year-old Gerri Jensen is charged with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and arson. Court papers say Jensen got in a fight with a woman at a casino. When that woman returned to her central Sioux Falls apartment, so did Jensen.
Did You Know There’s A Secret Brunch Spot In Sioux Falls?
Whenever people want to enjoy Sunday Brunch, they usually think of establishments like Granite City, Josiah's Coffeehouse & Café, and the Phillips Avenue Diner. A local brewery doesn’t immediately come to one’s mind when considering places to visit for brunch. Well, believe it or not, there is...
Inside Dakota Herb marijuana dispensary in Brandon
Walking through the entrance to Dakota Herb dispensary on 9th Ave. in Brandon, customers are met first with waiting room and a security window to the immediate left.
dakotanewsnow.com
What to be aware of when it comes to ticket scams
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Everyone enjoys seeing their favorite artists live in concert, but there are some things to keep in mind when purchasing your tickets. Ticket scams come in a variety of forms whether it be through links, emails, or false websites. This can cause you to...
Fly Over The Sioux Falls I-29 Diverging Diamond Project
The reconstruction of one of South Dakota's busiest interchanges is moving along. A new video below from South Dakota Drone shows the progress of the coming diverging diamond interchange at 41st Street and Interstate 29. There is a lot of prep work to be done before work on the actual...
dakotanewsnow.com
Madison woman receives new home following storm damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s taken months of waiting, but a Madison, South Dakota woman finally has a new home. Kathy Poppen lost her trailer in the first derecho the state saw back in May. Poppen has been working since to get a new trailer. But...
dakotanewsnow.com
OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The expectation of walking into a tidy Dollar General store is not what some customers are finding. Two shoppers take a photojournalist through their hometown Dollar General in Ada Minnesota, pointing out aisles that are impassible due to merchandise cluttering the floor. “This is...
KELOLAND TV
Police target speeding and racing on Sioux Falls streets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police encourage those driving to obey traffic laws after a weekend of traffic violations. Just last week on Friday and Saturday, officers tasked with enforcing traffic laws noted an increase of racing and noise complaints from racing near Ellis Road in western Sioux Falls and along all of 57th Street through the city.
KELOLAND TV
November expected to be an above-average snow month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
pipestonestar.com
Local business hit by suspected multi-state meat thieves
Two semi trucks owned by Pipestone Veterinary Services (PVS) that were reportedly stolen the weekend of Oct. 15 and 16 are thought to have been taken by Florida residents suspected of being part of a multi-state, multi-million dollar meat theft operation. According to an incident report from the Pipestone County...
All South Dakota Football HS State Championship Matchups Set
It has been a very exciting year on the football field for many South Dakota High School teams and that will culminate with some of them having a chance to win a state championship next weekend. All South Dakota High School football state championship games will be played inside the...
Comments / 1