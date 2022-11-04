ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 1

Related
KELOLAND TV

Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Does The Sioux Falls Street Department Care About Their Work?

With miles and miles of road construction just in the Sioux Falls city limits, you would think a simple repair wouldn't be a complicated project. Let's take a look at one such area that received its second go-around. The portion repaired is north of the 49th Street and Terry Avenue intersection in southwest Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: November 6th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Palisade Lutheran Church in Garretson, SD is hosting a Harvest Fest along with Basket & Bucket Drawings. They’ll be serving scalloped potatoes & ham, salads & homemade bars from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost is a free-will donation. Purchase $1 tickets for a chance to win a basket or bucket. Drawings are at 1 p.m. You need not be present to win. Harvest Fest is a fundraiser for the Rock County Food Shelf & Church on the Street.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Falls meth ring conspirators found guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A drug conspiracy has been smashed in Sioux Falls. Omar Perez-Ochoa, age 31, of Sioux Falls was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments, and John Radermacher, age 41, of Couderay, Wisconsin, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Water and baseball on Sioux Falls City Council’s minds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Water projects and improvements will be on tap for the Sioux Falls City Council. A proposed ordinance would authorize the City to coordinate with the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources on the issuance of bonds and execute a loan agreement for two Drinking Water projects.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A Sioux Falls murder victim in ‘the wrong place at the wrong time’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Bond is set at 2-million dollars cash only for the woman accused of starting a deadly fire. 35-year-old Gerri Jensen is charged with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and arson. Court papers say Jensen got in a fight with a woman at a casino. When that woman returned to her central Sioux Falls apartment, so did Jensen.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

What to be aware of when it comes to ticket scams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Everyone enjoys seeing their favorite artists live in concert, but there are some things to keep in mind when purchasing your tickets. Ticket scams come in a variety of forms whether it be through links, emails, or false websites. This can cause you to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Madison woman receives new home following storm damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s taken months of waiting, but a Madison, South Dakota woman finally has a new home. Kathy Poppen lost her trailer in the first derecho the state saw back in May. Poppen has been working since to get a new trailer. But...
MADISON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The expectation of walking into a tidy Dollar General store is not what some customers are finding. Two shoppers take a photojournalist through their hometown Dollar General in Ada Minnesota, pointing out aisles that are impassible due to merchandise cluttering the floor. “This is...
BRANDON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police target speeding and racing on Sioux Falls streets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police encourage those driving to obey traffic laws after a weekend of traffic violations. Just last week on Friday and Saturday, officers tasked with enforcing traffic laws noted an increase of racing and noise complaints from racing near Ellis Road in western Sioux Falls and along all of 57th Street through the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

November expected to be an above-average snow month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
pipestonestar.com

Local business hit by suspected multi-state meat thieves

Two semi trucks owned by Pipestone Veterinary Services (PVS) that were reportedly stolen the weekend of Oct. 15 and 16 are thought to have been taken by Florida residents suspected of being part of a multi-state, multi-million dollar meat theft operation. According to an incident report from the Pipestone County...
PIPESTONE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy