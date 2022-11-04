Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County presents its largest job fair of the year on Thursday, November 10. The Tarrant County “Hiring Red, White & You!” job fair will be held at Arlington’s Globe Life Field. The job fair will connect job seekers with more than 160 local employers ready to fill more than 7,100 open positions. Workforce Solutions will also present two more job fairs in Dallas and Plano on the same day in the locations below.

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO