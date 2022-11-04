ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murphy, TX

dallasexpress.com

City Home Repair Program Fails 92-Year-Old Woman

At a Dallas City Council meeting, a 92-year-old woman approached the council to share that she has been living in poor conditions for years and has received no help from the city, despite twice applying to Dallas’ home repair program. Carrie Mayes, a South Dallas resident in District 7,...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

The license plate said 'Texas Constable' — but Dallas County voters decide Tuesday if she'll be one

The only problem: She wasn’t eligible to have that license plate at the time. Deanna Hammond beat incumbent Bill Gipson in the Democratic primary race for Dallas County Constable Precinct 2 in March. She faces Republican Vince Griffin, a deputy constable in Precinct 2, which covers Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett and the eastern edge of Dallas, in Tuesday’s election.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Workforce Solutions “Hiring Red, White & You!” Job Fair 2022

Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County presents its largest job fair of the year on Thursday, November 10. The Tarrant County “Hiring Red, White & You!” job fair will be held at Arlington’s Globe Life Field. The job fair will connect job seekers with more than 160 local employers ready to fill more than 7,100 open positions. Workforce Solutions will also present two more job fairs in Dallas and Plano on the same day in the locations below.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
murphymonitor.com

One of Collin County’s most wanted apprehended

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office announced that one of its Top 10 most wanted was extradited to the county, according to a Nov. 8 news release. Susan O’Connor, 54, was charged with interference with child custody in 2009. That same year, she fled the state with her then 3-year-old son and remained at-large until this year.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HARVEY, RACHEL ANN; W/F; POB: MINNESOTA; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
GRAPEVINE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Creuzot Lies, Again

At an event this weekend, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot was challenged on a number of his policies by attendees, and instead of answering questions, he blamed reporting by The Dallas Express. The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) 102 hosted an event entitled “Dallas Chorizo and Menudo”...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Jenkins Sought to Bribe Away Debts, Whistleblower Claims

A whistleblower claimed that Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins attempted to bribe him to ignore a $1.4 million debt that Jenkins owed before firing him, according to court documents filed on his behalf. After celebrity attorney Brian “The Strong Arm” Loncar died of a cocaine overdose in 2016 following his...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Female officer shot during police training in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Sansom Park officer was shot during a police training exercise at a Fort Worth elementary school and is in critical condition, police say. While the officer is still in critical condition, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer, on behalf of Forest Hill Police Chief Eddie Burns, said the officer is now stable.
FORT WORTH, TX

