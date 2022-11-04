Read full article on original website
Dallas County Judge election results: Democrat Clay Jenkins vs. challenger Republican Lauren Davis
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The top administrative position in Dallas County was being contested this Election Day between Democratic Incumbent Judge Clay Davis and his challenger Republican Lauren Davis. Jenkins, 58, has held the office for more than a decade, first elected in 2011. He is also the chair...
dallasexpress.com
City Home Repair Program Fails 92-Year-Old Woman
At a Dallas City Council meeting, a 92-year-old woman approached the council to share that she has been living in poor conditions for years and has received no help from the city, despite twice applying to Dallas’ home repair program. Carrie Mayes, a South Dallas resident in District 7,...
keranews.org
The license plate said 'Texas Constable' — but Dallas County voters decide Tuesday if she'll be one
The only problem: She wasn’t eligible to have that license plate at the time. Deanna Hammond beat incumbent Bill Gipson in the Democratic primary race for Dallas County Constable Precinct 2 in March. She faces Republican Vince Griffin, a deputy constable in Precinct 2, which covers Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett and the eastern edge of Dallas, in Tuesday’s election.
Family-owned Baker’s Lake Highlands Automotive has history of serving community
Reg Baker (left) and his son Jordon Baker co-own Baker’s Lake Highlands Automotive. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Reg Baker was 15 years old, he started working at a gas station at the corner of Audelia Road and Walnut Hill Lane. “Back in that day, every young man was crazy...
fox4news.com
City of Dallas unveils plan for new park at old naval station site
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is unveiling a master plan for the 738 acres that make up Hensley Field, the old Dallas naval air station. The U.S. Navy is obligated to clean the site up to residential standards under a settlement agreed to 20 years ago. According to a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Workforce Solutions “Hiring Red, White & You!” Job Fair 2022
Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County presents its largest job fair of the year on Thursday, November 10. The Tarrant County “Hiring Red, White & You!” job fair will be held at Arlington’s Globe Life Field. The job fair will connect job seekers with more than 160 local employers ready to fill more than 7,100 open positions. Workforce Solutions will also present two more job fairs in Dallas and Plano on the same day in the locations below.
murphymonitor.com
One of Collin County’s most wanted apprehended
The Collin County Sheriff’s Office announced that one of its Top 10 most wanted was extradited to the county, according to a Nov. 8 news release. Susan O’Connor, 54, was charged with interference with child custody in 2009. That same year, she fled the state with her then 3-year-old son and remained at-large until this year.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HARVEY, RACHEL ANN; W/F; POB: MINNESOTA; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
Top 10 most wanted woman in Collin County arrested, officials say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A Texas woman who was on the Collin County Sheriff's Office "Top 10 Most Wanted" list has been arrested, officials said Tuesday. The Collin County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said Susan O'Connor was pulled over by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for speeding on Oct. 28.
dallasexpress.com
Creuzot Lies, Again
At an event this weekend, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot was challenged on a number of his policies by attendees, and instead of answering questions, he blamed reporting by The Dallas Express. The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) 102 hosted an event entitled “Dallas Chorizo and Menudo”...
fortworthreport.org
Dead fish in the Trinity River? Investigation is underway after Fort Worth warehouse fire
The sight was startling to residents walking along the West Fork of the Trinity River last month. Dozens of hand sanitizer bottles, some covered in ash, were seemingly dumped into an inlet not far from the Henderson Bridge in central Fort Worth. Dead fish accompanied the bottles. A TikTok video...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth wants to keep tourists coming to the Stockyards by limiting multifamily developments
Fort Worth’s Stockyards is the top tourist destination in the Metroplex. Drawn by the cobblestone streets, Western retail stores and cattle drives, about 3 million tourists from around the world flock to the historic district annually, bringing with them millions of dollars in sales tax revenue. To encourage that,...
fwtx.com
Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County Hosts Largest Job Fair Thursday
There is an employer out there who wants you. The Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County will host its largest job fair of the year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Field. The 11th annual “Hiring Red, White & You!” will feature 160 local employers...
Two dead in murder-suicide at Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, officials say
DALLAS — Two people are dead in a murder-suicide at the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday, officials said. The shooting took place at the facility at 2355 N. Stemmons Freeway, northwest of Downtown Dallas. A heavy law enforcement presence was on the scene following reports of an active shooter.
Arlington officer on administrative leave for firing his pistol during a traffic stop
An Arlington police officer has been put on administrative leave while Sunday’s firearm discharge is under investigation. The officer fired his pistol during a traffic stop.
WFAA
Rules about alcohol consumption could change for popular Fort Worth nightlife area
The Fort Worth city council scheduled to vote Tuesday on an ordinance against open containers. Violators could face up to a $500 fine.
One of Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted arrested
After being a fugitive for 13 years, Susan O’Connor was arrested on October 28, 2022. In 2009, O’Connor was charged with Interference with Child Custody when she fled Texas with her 3-year-old son.
dallasexpress.com
Jenkins Sought to Bribe Away Debts, Whistleblower Claims
A whistleblower claimed that Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins attempted to bribe him to ignore a $1.4 million debt that Jenkins owed before firing him, according to court documents filed on his behalf. After celebrity attorney Brian “The Strong Arm” Loncar died of a cocaine overdose in 2016 following his...
Female officer shot during police training in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Sansom Park officer was shot during a police training exercise at a Fort Worth elementary school and is in critical condition, police say. While the officer is still in critical condition, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer, on behalf of Forest Hill Police Chief Eddie Burns, said the officer is now stable.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Second Dallas Homicide Investigation Renews Attention on Electronic Ankle Monitoring
There were few signs Monday of the violence Dallas Police investigators say Zeric Jackson left behind at a Northeast Dallas apartment early Thursday. Jackson, 36, is accused of killing a man inside a third-floor unit in the 10000 block of Audelia Road. An arrest affidavit obtained Monday reveals Jackson is...
