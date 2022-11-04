Read full article on original website
What Colt Cabana allegedly told Konnan about his falling out with CM Punk
During his podcast, former WCW/TNA star Konnan discussed meeting up backstage with Colt Cabana at an AEW event and asking about CM Punk…. “When I saw Colt Cabana backstage, I remember asking him, ‘So what’s up with you now that Punk is back?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, man. We’re not really talking.’ I go, ‘Come on, dude. After all these years, you guys were boys’ He said, ‘Yeah, man. He just won’t talk to me.’ He would kind of look around, like, he knew.”
Rumor killer regarding “Forbidden Door” names that WWE considered for the 2022 Royal Rumble
As seen during the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble, the company brought back several names from the past including Mickie James who was the Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion at the time. Some new information has come out in regards to people that WWE actually considered for the match. While names such as Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson had been rumored, Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com…
Braun Strowman mocks “flippy flipper” wrestlers and AEW’s Chris Jericho responds
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Braun Strowman picked up a victory over Omos. Strowman wrote the following on Instagram regarding his match…. “No one see’s the work. No one see’s the tears. No one sees the blood you shed. No one see the pain you’re in. No one see’s the mental stress you go through. No one has any idea what any of us go through to achieve our dreams. With all do respect!!!! I AM NUMBER ONE!!!!!!! #NoOneCanStopMe #IAmNumberOne”
Speculation about John Cena returning to the ring at WWE Wrestlemania 39
As seen during the June 27th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, future matches for John Cena were teased when he was confronted backstage by Austin Theory and Seth Rollins. While Cena vs. Theory has been rumored, it’s speculated that the match could be delayed until Wrestlemania 39. In regards...
NWA issues statement regarding Nick Aldis and he comments on being pulled from shows
A previously noted, Nick Aldis announced that he will be leaving the NWA via his Instagram account. On Monday afternoon, the NWA issued a statement…. NWA response to recent statements made by Nick Aldis. Pursuant to the recent comments made by Nick Aldis, the National Wrestling Alliance, has suspended Aldis...
MR. TITO: Why Isn’t Hollywood or the Music Industry Regulated for Drugs like WWE?
During June 2007, the horrific events of Chris Benoit shocked everyone… Benoit was an in-ring performer for the WWE who killed both his wife and child while killing himself afterward. Following the murders and suicide, the media and Federal Government turned its eye to Professional Wrestling and if it had a major drug problem. Making matters worse, several other wrestlers were found on a list of an Online Pharmacy.
Photo of Logan Paul as a kid with the WWE Intercontinental title
A photo surfaced on Reddit of Logan Paul as a kid with the WWE Intercontinental Title. In 2022, Logan competed said the following to Ariel Helwani about performing in a WWE ring…. “I’ve been a wrestling fan of WWE my whole life and this is another dream come true. My...
WWE 24/7 title seemingly discontinued during the November 7th 2022 edition of RAW
During the November 7th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to win the 24/7 Title. After the match, Nikki disposed of the title in the backstage area. The title has seemingly been discontinued after months of not being featured/defended since the Triple H regime started.
Jeff Jarrett’s role with AEW was a “work in progress” and didn’t happen overnight
As seen during the November 2nd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett made his debut with the company. In addition to being an on-screen character, Jarrett will be working behind the scenes to help expand the company’s live event schedule in 2023. During his My World podcast, Jarrett...
Update on Natalya after being busted open during match against Shayna Baszler
Natalya was seen bleeding from the nose during the end of her match against Shayna Baszler from the November 4th 2022 edition (taped the previous Friday) of WWE Smackdown. Natalya wrote on Twitter that she suffered a broken nose and then revealed that she had a procedure done…. “We moved...
Ric Flair calls out WWE for inducting JBL into the Hall of Fame and receives negative feedback
JBL was recently brought back to WWE to serve as the manager of Baron Corbin. Following JBL’s appearance on the November 7th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Ric Flair called out the company for inducting JBL into the Hall of Fame via Twitter: “I Guess The Anti Bullying Program You So Heavily Endorsed Does Not Apply To Bradshaw!! Jason Roberts And Joey Styles!! What A Joke! And He’s In The HOF! Sad!”
Kristal Marshall on her WWE marriage angle with Teddy Long: “I wish things went differently”
Back in 2007, Former WWE diva Kristal Marshall was involved in a long-term storyline with Smackdown General Manager Teddy Long. This culminated in an on-screen marriage where Teddy Long suffered a kayfabe heart attack and was written off TV. The following week, Vince McMahon named Vickie the new General Manager.
Chelsea Green comments on possibly returning to WWE under the Triple H regime
In an interview with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone.com, former WWE star Chelsea Green commented on possibly returning to the company under the Triple H regime…. “With WWE, I’m really glad that I left on good terms, although I was sad that I didn’t get to fulfill myself creatively as a wrestler. I still had a great relationship with Triple H. I had a great relationship with Vince, so I am really happy that I’m able to hold my head up high knowing there’s an opportunity for me to possibly go back if they decide it’s the time and the place. But this time would be different because I went into it the first time, and I was just so doe-eyed and naive, and just thought that I deserved to be listened to and deserved to be heard. Now I realize it’s not always like that. And it’s not always wrestling. It’s just show business. Acting is the same way. You’re not going to get everything that you ‘deserve’ or everything that you work for, and all you can do is just go in with a totally open mind and just let things happen. So if I did get the chance to go back, and if someone contacted me, I would absolutely have that conversation.”
Video: Bret Hart’s Wrestling With Shadows documentary featuring insight into the Montreal Screwjob
From Real Stories: In this feature-length documentary, director Paul Jay was given unprecedented access to the world of Bret Hart and pro wrestling as his camera followed Bret “the Hitman” Hart for one year. Going behind the tightly guarded walls of wrestling’s spectacle and theatre, the film explores the meaning of today’s wrestling morality plays. As fantasy crosses into real life, the true story of Bret Hart’s struggle with Vince McMahon, the legendary owner of the WWE, is revealed. Hitman Hart: Wrestling with Shadows climaxes with the tale of the biggest double-cross in pro wrestling.
Solomonster reacts to Braun Strowman’s eventful day on Twitter
From Solomonster: “Solomonster reacts to Braun Strowman tweeting about ‘flippy’ wrestlers in some bizarre attempt to ‘melt’ the IWC, coming off what was actually a fine outing with Omos at WWE Crown Jewel. He just couldn’t help but put his foot squarely back in his mouth, and he ended up getting dinged back by a lot of his colleagues in the wrestling business.”
Original idea revealed for Bret Hart’s WWE comeback following the Montreal Screwjob
While speaking with The Insiders podcast on AdFreeShows.com, former WWE writer Court Bauer discussed plans for Bret Hart’s comeback in WWE following the Montreal Screwjob…. “Well, the original version was supposed to kind of, sort of, got off the ground in WWE in 2006, or seven. Bret was back in the orbit of WWE after coming to terms with Vince and doing the DVD and at one point was going to be Bret versus Vince at WrestleMania 22 in Chicago, and then Bret was a little uneasy about doing that. They eventually did it much differently a few years later.”
Report on what WWE originally had planned for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley feud
As seen during the 2023 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley but Lesnar’s win was not decisive and Lashley attacked Lesnar after the match. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on how WWE intended to do a third match at Day 1 prior to the event being canceled. Meltzer said the following…
