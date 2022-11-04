"The Crown" — Netflix's portrayal of the life of Queen Elizabeth II — is back. But changes to the real life royal family have made the new season more controversial. "The Crown" is back on Netflix for a fifth season this week. And while the series can boast 21 Emmys, not everyone is a fan. A dramatized tale of the royal family returning just months after the actual death of Queen Elizabeth brings a new dimension to familiar complaints about historical accuracy. Linda Holmes, one of the hosts of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour, is here to talk about it. Hi, Linda.

21 HOURS AGO