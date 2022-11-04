Read full article on original website
If Trump runs in 2024, it's likely he'll choose Marjorie Taylor Greene as running mate
Former President Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene during the LIV golf invitational series on July 30, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) A New York Times reporter confirmed rumors that Donald Trump is considering Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as his running mate, should...
Daily Beast
Trump’s Billionaire Pal Testifies That Trump Was ‘Disastrous’ for Business
Former President Donald Trump's "divisive" politics ruined his billionaire friend’s business, real estate financier Tom Barrack said at his criminal trial in New York City on Monday. "Disastrous," he said, describing how his personal relationship with Trump affected his multi-billion dollar global investment business. Barrack's case presents a rare...
Trump's Bedminster-Bound Mystery Boxes Raise New Secret Document Suspicions
As many as nine boxes that Donald Trump’s aides hauled from his home in Florida this year to his New Jersey resort are raising new questions about the ex-president’s hoarding of secret government documents. Video published May 9 by the Trump-friendly Daily Mail with an article about Trump...
Trump Lawyer Issues Stern Warning to DeSantis Over 2024
Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba issued a stern warning to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday night at the former president’s rally in Dayton, Ohio, telling the unofficial 2024 Republican presidential contender to stand down. “DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” Habba said on the pro-Trump YouTube channel Right Side Broadcasting Network. “He needs to stay in Florida,” she added. To that, fellow Trump lawyer and RSBN contributor Christina Bobb responded: “100% percent.” Habba proceeded to double down, stating: “Just stay where you are. You are doing a great job in Florida.” Offering additional unsolicited advice to DeSantis, she said: “Don’t jump the gun. He’s not ready yet.” A DeSantis campaign spokesperson didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Monday evening. The warning follows Trump mocking DeSantis at a Saturday night rally—calling him “Ron DeSanctimonious”—which left allies turning on him.
Former Pence aide on if Trump 2024 announcement will be a slight to his VP
On CNN's State of the Union, Mike Pence's former Chief of Staff Marc Short tells CNN's Dana Bash that it "wouldn't be out of character" for former President Trump to time his 2024 campaign announcement so that it would get ahead of his former Vice President's upcoming book tour.
Trump aides scrambled to stop him from announcing his presidential candidacy on the eve of the midterms and upending the election, report says
The former president has long been stirring rumours off another bid for office, but has so far restricted himself to increasingly obvious hints.
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Trump signals 2024 announcement could be imminent
Former President Trump is signaling he could declare a 2024 White House bid soon after the midterm elections. Trump sent his clearest signal yet that he intends to announce a reelection campaign during a rally Thursday night in Iowa, the first caucus state in the GOP primary. “I will very, very, very probably do it […]
Reporter reveals what 'very important witness' said about Trump
A former Trump employee has told the FBI about being directed by the former President to move boxes out of a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump's legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate, according to a source familiar with the witness' description. CNN's Anderson Cooper speaks to Devlin Barrett, one of the Washington Post reporters that broke the story.
Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist
Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
Trump considered announcing 2024 presidential run at Oz-Mastriano rally
According to a source familiar with the discussions and in frequent communication with former President Trump, Mr. Trump considered Saturday’s rally in Pennsylvania as a backdrop to announce a run for President in 2024. This source said his advisers urged him not to, saying it could take attention away...
Former President Trump suggests he is "very probably" going to run in 2024
Former President Donald Trump is suggesting he will likely make another run for office in the next presidential election. He made his strongest remarks since leaving office on Thursday during a midterm campaign rally in Iowa. Kathie Obradovich, an editor at the Iowa Capital Dispatch, joins CBS News to discuss how people on the ground in her state are responding to the former president's remarks.
dayton247now.com
Former President Trump says "big announcement coming" on November 15
UPDATE: Former President Trump says that he doesn't want to detract from Tuesday's midterm elections, but will make a "big announcement" from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, November 15. Watch live as former President Donald Trump speaks at the "Save America" rally in Vandalia. On our app? Watch here: https://fb.watch/gFoC04dHYE/. ------------------------ Watch...
Trump says he'll make "very big" announcement on Nov. 15
Former President Trump suggested ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections that he'll be making a "very big" announcement from Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 15. Why it matters: Trump's remarks at a GOP campaign event in Ohio drew national attention and reinserted him into the narrative of the election happening now, which will decide whether Republicans retake control of the House and Senate, as well as determine his power as a kingmaker depending on the success of his endorsed candidates.
