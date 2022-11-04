Read full article on original website
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
calbears.com
Heartbreaker At Haas
BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-17, 0-14 Pac-12) came into Haas Pavilion on Sunday ready to make a statement against Utah (14-11, 7-7), thrilling Bears fans with an offensive explosion right out of the gate – however, the visitors responded with their own offensive surge that was ultimately enough to send the Utes home with a 3-2 victory over Cal.
calbears.com
Cal Tips-Off 2022-23 Season Against CSUN Monday
BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team officially tips-off the 2022-23 season when it hosts CSUN on Monday, Nov. 7. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT. The game will streamed on Cal Live Stream. The first 400 students will receive a free Cal basketball T-shirt. The game marks...
calbears.com
Saturday’s Cal-Oregon State Game To Kick Off At 6 PM
BERKELEY – Cal's final regular-season road game of the 2022 season at Oregon State this Saturday, November 12 will kick off from Reser Stadium in Corvallis at 6 pm PT. Pac-12 Networks will televise the contest. Cal leads the all-time series, 39-35, and won the most recent meeting between...
calbears.com
Bears Earn 1-1 Draw With Cardinal
BERKELEY – California women's soccer earned a 1-1 tie with Stanford in the regular season finale, extending the team's unbeaten streak to five. With a 5-3-3 record against conference opponents, Cal now ranks fourth in the Pac-12, the team's first time breaking into the top-four since 2015. It was...
calbears.com
Bears Display Depth At Triple Distance Meet
STANFORD, Calif. – Two of the nation's top-ranked teams met for the first time in 2022-23 at Avery Aquatics Center on Friday afternoon. The top-ranked Cal men's swimming & diving team displayed its impressive depth taking three of the six events and the two relays in the annual Triple Distance Meet against Stanford.
tonyspicks.com
Colorado State Rams vs San Jose State Spartans 11/5/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Colorado State Rams will play against the San José State Spartans at CEFCU Stadium on Saturday, November 05, 2022, at 10:30 PM ET. This season, the Rams had difficulty and split their previous four games. With a victory against the Spartans, which would be their third victory in their previous five games, they will be attempting to recover from their defeat to the Broncos.
calbears.com
Lilomaiava Posts Career Night
BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-16, 0-13 Pac-12) welcomed the Colorado Buffaloes (16-7, 8-5) on Friday night to Haas Pavilion, hoping to turn their fortunes around against a squad loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. Although the Bears avoided the shutout, winning a decisive second set, the Buffs ultimately prevailed with a final score of 3-1. Senior Sydney Lilomaiava was the standout player for Cal, setting a new career high with 15 kills to lead all players on either team and scoring the Bears' first point in all 4 sets. Freshman Peyton DeJardin posted her own career high of 14 kills, while sophomore Annalea Maeder put together her eighth double-double of the season (27 assists, 14 digs). Junior Tara DeSa, who came into the weekend ranked fourth in the conference in both total digs and digs per set, added 23 more (as well as 7 assists) on the night. Freshman Mikayla Hayden rounded out the stat sheet with a team-high four blocks, bringing her season total to 83.
SFist
Imposter Student Caught Living In Stanford Dorm, Had Been Living On Campus at Least a Year
A pretty odd story that has the makings of a streaming series just unfolded on the Stanford University campus, where a pretend student from Alabama had convinced pretty much everyone around him that he was enrolled at the school and lived in one of the dorms. A non-student whom the...
