BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-16, 0-13 Pac-12) welcomed the Colorado Buffaloes (16-7, 8-5) on Friday night to Haas Pavilion, hoping to turn their fortunes around against a squad loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. Although the Bears avoided the shutout, winning a decisive second set, the Buffs ultimately prevailed with a final score of 3-1. Senior Sydney Lilomaiava was the standout player for Cal, setting a new career high with 15 kills to lead all players on either team and scoring the Bears' first point in all 4 sets. Freshman Peyton DeJardin posted her own career high of 14 kills, while sophomore Annalea Maeder put together her eighth double-double of the season (27 assists, 14 digs). Junior Tara DeSa, who came into the weekend ranked fourth in the conference in both total digs and digs per set, added 23 more (as well as 7 assists) on the night. Freshman Mikayla Hayden rounded out the stat sheet with a team-high four blocks, bringing her season total to 83.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO