Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
stupiddope.com
How to Find The Best Weed in Manhattan
Using weed is not illegal in Manhattan. You can smoke weed anywhere you go, and there are no restrictions on it. It is crucial to obtain the best weed in Manhattan in a safe manner in light of New York’s current weed laws. You can rest assured that if you follow these two steps when it comes to weed delivery, you will be able to order the best weed in Manhattan with confidence.
NBC New York
5G Towers Suddenly Showed Up Across NYC — Here's Why Some Neighborhoods Want Them Gone
There has been great confusion — and some concerns over safety — in neighborhoods across New York City after large, mysterious towers suddenly sprung up throughout the streetscape. So what are they for, and why are people concerned?. The structures are new 5G wireless towers, and thousands of...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Story Of ‘Fat Pete’ Chiodo, The Mobster Who Was Too Heavy To Be Killed
Peter Chiodo was a high-ranking New York gangster in the late 1980s, until he defied his bosses — then survived their attempt on his life because his weight protected him from the bullets. Peter Chiodo, a 400-pound mobster better known as “Fat Pete,” was street-smart enough to survive his...
New York City small business owner, a lifelong Democrat, is voting red: 'Major shift'
Greenwich Village in New York City, a bastion of left-wing activism, is experiencing "a major shift to the right" under recent Democrat policy failures. Gallery owner Eli Klein shared thoughts.
stupiddope.com
How to Get The Best Weed in NYC
It is legal to smoke weed in NYC, and it is available everywhere. Because of the current marijuana laws in New York City, it is imperative that you know how to get the best weed in the city safely. To put it simply, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these two very easy steps to do so.
This NY Macy’s Has One of the Only In the World! Ever Take A Ride?
People from all over the world come to New York State to see Niagara Falls, the Adirondack Mountains, Lake George and of course Manhattan! We have the New York Yankees, Broadway and Buffalo Wings to brag about but there are some lesser known attractions that are just as amazing. Did...
What to know about the 4 proposals on NYC ballots ahead of Election Day
As we enter the final hours before Election Day, New York City voters should be aware of four key proposals that will appear on the ballot.
Trailblazing home inspector explains what to look out for when buying a house in red-hot real estate market
Jacqueline Gathers familiarized herself with common plumbing and heating issues in her 30 years working for the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA). When her husband died of cancer in 2017, she took over the franchise for Pillar to Post.
Amazon warehouse coming to the Bronx
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Amazon keeps expanding it presence in New York City and now the e-commerce giant has set it sights on the northeast Bronx, where it is set to take over an unconventional space. It used to be the site of the Whitestone Multiplex Cinemas on Bruckner Boulevard. The movie house sat vacant […]
POLITICO
Advocates call for updated affordable housing guidelines
Housing advocates are calling on the Adams administration to update city guidelines for publicly financed housing projects, in light of a recent spike to an income metric used to set affordability levels. The city’s Area Median Income, which is set annually by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development,...
New York Man Arrested for Tossing Cinderblocks Off Roof Near Marathon
As marathon runners made their way through 26.2 miles of New York City streets, a man was arrested for tossing cinderblocks off the roof from a block away. According to a report by Larry Celona and Tina Moore of the New York Post, a 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after he was found tossing cinderblocks off a roof in Brooklyn just a block away from the New York City Marathon course. He allegedly threw four cinderblocks off the roof, damaging three unoccupied cars around 12:30. There are no reports of anybody being injured during the incident.
Titanic: The Exhibition to display items from the doomed ship | New in NYC
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Unfortunately, Jack Dawson and Rose Dewitt Bukater from James Cameron’s “Titanic” will not be making any appearances at Titanic: The Exhibition — But there will be over 200 original items from the passengers and crew on-site. Opening Nov. 11, 2022, in...
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] New York City's Underwater Highway Explained
A tunnel between Brooklyn and the Battery in Lower Manhattan was one of several traffic-relief projects in the late 1930s conceived by Mayor Fiorello H. La Guardia to remedy vehicular congestion on New York City’s existing thoroughfares. Extending just over 9,000 feet, the tunnel is the longest continuous underwater road in North America. Upon its construction, it has been featured in popular movies, served an essential purpose in one of the city’s darkest days, and was even the cause of some destruction. This New York City tunnel has been a part of many historic moments.
vegnews.com
Vegan Doughnut Shop Makes History as First Black-Owned Business in NYC’s Brooklyn Heights
There’s a new vegan doughnut shop making history in New York City’s Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. Opened last month, Cloudy Donut Co. is Brooklyn Heights’ first documented, Black-owned food and beverage business. “[Being the first] means a great deal to us, and we’re proud of it, but it’s...
stupiddope.com
How to Get The Best Weed in Brooklyn
Smoking weed in Brooklyn is legal, and you can find it everywhere you go. Because of the current weed laws in Brooklyn, it is imperative that you know how to get the best weed in the city in a safe manner. You can rest assured that if you decide to go with delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in Brooklyn if you follow these two very easy steps to make it happen.
Michigan Daily
Rap’s biggest artists are obsessed with Jersey club
Throughout 2022, there has been a house reawakening within the hip-hop/R&B community. Previously a sparsely-populated fusion genre within the modern mainstream, rappers and house DJs are collaborating more than ever, with house artists like Kaytranada, Calvin Harris and Fred again.. all putting out tracks with rappers this year. In addition to that, hip-hop’s biggest names are trying their hand at house, most notably with Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Renaissance this past summer. Within this greater trend of house-rap fusion, a regional subgenre has ascended to national attention through its adoption by major artists, going viral on the internet several times in the process. This is the story of Jersey club.
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle clashes with Gov. Kathy Hochul over crime in New York: 'We don't feel safe'
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle clashed with Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday over crime, insisting New Yorkers "don't feel safe" and are "worried" ahead of the midterms.
Commercial Observer
A&E Seals $249M Buy of LeFrak’s Southern Brooklyn Multifamily Portfolio
Who says transactions aren’t closing today? Well, A&E Real Estate is here to prove them all wrong. The firm just closed on its acquisition of 14 multifamily properties in southern Brooklyn, Commercial Observer can first report. The LeFrak Organization was the seller of the portfolio, which comprises 1,212 apartments,...
Food Beast
'Most Romantic' NYC Restaurant Accused of Being Discriminatory to Asian Customers
@rokug4n My review of a popular dinner restaurant in NYC - One if by Land Two if by Sea #greenscreen #nyc #nyceats #foodie #asian #nycrestaurants #nycdinner ♬ original sound - annie. On a recent date at restaurant One If By Land, Two If By Sea, considered one of the...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn voter turnout highest of all New York City boroughs
While final election results are not yet in, turnout for the midterm election was strong and steady in Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Downtown Brooklyn by midday on Tuesday. The polling site at 101 Clark St. in Brooklyn Heights was busy all morning, a poll worker told the Brooklyn Eagle....
