ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stupiddope.com

How to Find The Best Weed in Manhattan

Using weed is not illegal in Manhattan. You can smoke weed anywhere you go, and there are no restrictions on it. It is crucial to obtain the best weed in Manhattan in a safe manner in light of New York’s current weed laws. You can rest assured that if you follow these two steps when it comes to weed delivery, you will be able to order the best weed in Manhattan with confidence.
MANHATTAN, NY
stupiddope.com

How to Get The Best Weed in NYC

It is legal to smoke weed in NYC, and it is available everywhere. Because of the current marijuana laws in New York City, it is imperative that you know how to get the best weed in the city safely. To put it simply, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these two very easy steps to do so.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Amazon warehouse coming to the Bronx

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Amazon keeps expanding it presence in New York City and now the e-commerce giant has set it sights on the northeast Bronx, where it is set to take over an unconventional space. It used to be the site of the Whitestone Multiplex Cinemas on Bruckner Boulevard. The movie house sat vacant […]
BRONX, NY
POLITICO

Advocates call for updated affordable housing guidelines

Housing advocates are calling on the Adams administration to update city guidelines for publicly financed housing projects, in light of a recent spike to an income metric used to set affordability levels. The city’s Area Median Income, which is set annually by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Man Arrested for Tossing Cinderblocks Off Roof Near Marathon

As marathon runners made their way through 26.2 miles of New York City streets, a man was arrested for tossing cinderblocks off the roof from a block away. According to a report by Larry Celona and Tina Moore of the New York Post, a 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after he was found tossing cinderblocks off a roof in Brooklyn just a block away from the New York City Marathon course. He allegedly threw four cinderblocks off the roof, damaging three unoccupied cars around 12:30. There are no reports of anybody being injured during the incident.
BROOKLYN, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] New York City's Underwater Highway Explained

A tunnel between Brooklyn and the Battery in Lower Manhattan was one of several traffic-relief projects in the late 1930s conceived by Mayor Fiorello H. La Guardia to remedy vehicular congestion on New York City’s existing thoroughfares. Extending just over 9,000 feet, the tunnel is the longest continuous underwater road in North America. Upon its construction, it has been featured in popular movies, served an essential purpose in one of the city’s darkest days, and was even the cause of some destruction. This New York City tunnel has been a part of many historic moments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

How to Get The Best Weed in Brooklyn

Smoking weed in Brooklyn is legal, and you can find it everywhere you go. Because of the current weed laws in Brooklyn, it is imperative that you know how to get the best weed in the city in a safe manner. You can rest assured that if you decide to go with delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in Brooklyn if you follow these two very easy steps to make it happen.
BROOKLYN, NY
Michigan Daily

Rap’s biggest artists are obsessed with Jersey club

Throughout 2022, there has been a house reawakening within the hip-hop/R&B community. Previously a sparsely-populated fusion genre within the modern mainstream, rappers and house DJs are collaborating more than ever, with house artists like Kaytranada, Calvin Harris and Fred again.. all putting out tracks with rappers this year. In addition to that, hip-hop’s biggest names are trying their hand at house, most notably with Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Renaissance this past summer. Within this greater trend of house-rap fusion, a regional subgenre has ascended to national attention through its adoption by major artists, going viral on the internet several times in the process. This is the story of Jersey club.
NEWARK, NJ
Commercial Observer

A&E Seals $249M Buy of LeFrak’s Southern Brooklyn Multifamily Portfolio

Who says transactions aren’t closing today? Well, A&E Real Estate is here to prove them all wrong. The firm just closed on its acquisition of 14 multifamily properties in southern Brooklyn, Commercial Observer can first report. The LeFrak Organization was the seller of the portfolio, which comprises 1,212 apartments,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn voter turnout highest of all New York City boroughs

While final election results are not yet in, turnout for the midterm election was strong and steady in Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Downtown Brooklyn by midday on Tuesday. The polling site at 101 Clark St. in Brooklyn Heights was busy all morning, a poll worker told the Brooklyn Eagle....
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy