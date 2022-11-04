ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

1520 The Ticket

Rochester Man Charged for Shooting, Drug Arrest

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Rochester man, who was arrested after a shooting and drug discovery over the weekend. Bail for 28-year-old Demonterious Jackson was set at $100,000 Monday. He was charged with felony firearm possession and 2nd-degree drug possession. The criminal...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Guilty Plea From Rochester Man Who Fired Gun Near His Daughter

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has worked out a plea agreement to settle charges stemming from a shooting that occurred in May of last year. 34-year-old Cleary Grubb has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor charge for transferring a weapon to an ineligible person and a misdemeanor count of carrying a pistol wall under the influence of alcohol. He was originally charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and child endangerment.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Loaded Gun Found in Shoplifting Arrest at Rochester Fleet Farm

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says a shoplifting call led to the discovery of a loaded handgun at Fleet Farm Monday morning. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to the store in the 4800 block of Maine Ave. Southeast on the report that loss prevention staff had detained a suspected shoplifter shortly before noon. 25-year-old Logan Johnson was then transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of shoplifting as well as for charges related to 10 active arrest warrants.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

RPD: $6,000 in Property Stolen in Rochester Residential Burglary

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a costly residential burglary reported in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Zumbro Dr. Northwest shortly before 11 p.m. Monday. A 31-year-old man reported leaving the home around 9:30 p.m. and returning over an hour later to find someone had forced open a side door on the home’s garage.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Trial Starts Monday for Major Rochester Drug Bust

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A trial starts Monday for a Rochester man who was at the center of a large drug bust last year. 25-year-old Dahir Omar Dahir entered not guilty pleas last June to charges stemming from a February 2021 traffic stop in which Rochester police seized nearly 6,000 suspected Oxycodone pills valued at an estimated $180,000. The charges say he was stopped for speeding on Elton Hills Dr.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Nurse in Wisconsin Now Facing Charges For Amputating Man’s Foot

This is one of the most horrifically strange stories you've likely heard, especially when you check out what the nurse was allegedly going to do with the foot she amputated!. It's not every day you read about someone cutting off someone else's foot-- on purpose, and without their permission. And by a nurse, no less. But that's what allegedly happened at a senior living facility over in Spring Valley, Wisconsin (which is about an hour and a half northeast of Rochester.)
DURAND, WI
1520 The Ticket

Man Sentenced to Prison For Knife Attack in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been given a 31-month prison sentence for assault and burglary convictions. 31-year-old Ivan Gonzalez was sentenced Thursday after previously entering Alford pleas to second-degree assault and second-degree burglary charges. That means he doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict him. The convictions involve separate incidents that occurred over the span of less than a week in June.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Is it Illegal to Put Leaves in Your Trash in Rochester?

The leaves are falling... EVERYWHERE! The other day I looked in our backyard and I couldn't see the grass, it was just all leaves. We do have a big tree in the back but still, it was kind of crazy to see. If you're working on raking all of those leaves up, where will you dispose of them? Are we allowed to put leaves in the trash in Olmsted County?
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Man Sentenced in Apache Mall Robbery Case

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to nearly 3 years in prison for a conviction stemming from an armed robbery at Apache Mall earlier this year. 23-year-old Tamarick Shaffer earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree assault charge in the case. As part of...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Murder Suspect Makes First Court Appearance

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of selling the drugs that led to the overdose death of Tia Arleth made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Friday morning. Bail for 41-year-old Timothy Loftus was set at $500,000. He’s charged with 3rd-degree murder and Interference with a dead...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Guilty Plea From Rochester Man Caught With 7.5 Pounds of Cocaine

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been reached to settle charges stemming from a major drug bust in Rochester earlier this year. 33-year-old Roberto Nieves today entered a guilty plea to a first-degree drug possession charge. Under the plea deal, another first-degree drug charge will be dismissed. The agreement calls for a recommended sentence of just under five years in prison.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Busy Southeast Rochester Road Reopens

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A road construction project for a busy road in rural southeast Rochester has come to an end. Olmsted County Public Works announced Monday that County Rd. 1 Reconstruction project has finished. The road closed on June 27 to allow for resurfacing work, shoulder widening along with the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 101.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Crash With Deer Injures SE Minnesota Woman

Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lonsdale woman was transported to a hospital following a collision with a deer Sunday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Kristina Westile was traveling west on Hwy. 19 about 10 miles west of Northfield when her Ford Escape crashed into the animal at the intersection of Benton Ave. around 9:15 p.m. She was taken to Fairview Ridges with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
LONSDALE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Pine Island Woman Injured in Southeast Rochester Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman was injured in a crash in southeast Rochester Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Subaru was traveling north on 40th Ave SE and a Saturn was traveling east on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided at the intersection just before 9:30 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
