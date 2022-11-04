ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

krvs.org

Lake Charles - Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration

Santa Claus is coming to town during the annual Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration on Saturday, November 26. This year’s event will include a Holiday Art Walk Downtown hosted by the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festivities will move to the Lake Charles Civic Center grounds at 3:30 p.m. with a Christmas concert on the lakefront, lighting ceremony and fireworks extravaganza. Lake Charles Toyota, Entergy, Visit Lake Charles and McNeese Banners Series are the presenting sponsor for this year’s events.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Gordon Ramsay Steak Coming To The Lake Charles Area

World renown chef and television star Gordon Ramsay will be opening up one of his Gordon Ramsay Steak restaurants right here in Southwest Louisiana. He has teamed up with the Horseshoe Casino in Westlake and Lake Charles area to open up the eatery. The Horseshoe Casino is a Ceaser's property...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 8 Best Lake Charles Casual Dining Restaurants (Lake Charles, Louisiana)

Top 8 Lake Charles Casual Dining Restaurants Louisiana. Top 8 Lake Charles Casual Dining Restaurants Louisiana. Lake Charles is a city of mixtures. It combines Cajun culture with a touch of neighboring Texas. It is the fifth largest city in Louisiana, but it still has a small-town feel. It treasures it’s old French history and enjoys modern casino fun. The food there reflects this mixture.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 7, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 7, 2022. Randy Lewis Young, 55, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug. Jessica Hope Leblanc, 35, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Kevin Chase Hannie, 40, Lake Charles: Dating partner abuse.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kogt.com

Accident Takes Life In La.

On November 4, 2022, shortly after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Gay Dale Ferguson of Orange. The initial investigation...
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to power outage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is informing parents that there will be an early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to a power outage today, Nov. 7, 2022. The school will be dismissed at 9:15 a.m. CPSB says normal dismissal procedures will be followed with...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
wbrz.com

I-10 west closed in Lake Charles for major crash

LAKE CHARLES - Two semi-trucks crashed and one is on fire, blocking westbound lanes of I-10 near US-90 in Lake Charles. Lake Charles Police are asking motorists to avoid I-10 between mile markers 31 & 32 (both directions) while they respond to a vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/zAOfyVfLAR. — KPLC (@KPLC7News) November...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

‘Mike From Sasol’ Gets His Own Halloween Costume In Lake Charles

Everyone in SWLA knows the infamous "Mike from Sasol", but yesterday people were actually dressing up as him for Halloween. The story from a viral Facebook post goes like this: Mike from Sasol parked his grey Challenger at an Advance Auto Parts store in Lake Charles. From there a girl named Miranda picked him in a red Camaro and they headed out together to the Golden Nugget. About an hour later Mike called that Advance Auto Parts store and asked if any of them had posted about his whereabouts on Facebook. He also said his wife was headed up there to bust out his car's windows. Mike told the store to call the police if she was in their parking lot. Later that day Mike and Miranda returned to the auto parts store and Mike's wife was waiting for him in a black Honda. They all left with his wife following him closely in her car.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles, LA
