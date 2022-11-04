Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Panorama Music House in Lake Charles Announces Drag Brunch Show
Panorama Music House in Lake Charles has announced its first, of many, Drag Brunches happening. The show will involve food, mimosas, and a show. What more could you ask for? The brunch will feature "The Ladies Who Lunch" performing during the brunch show. You may ask, "What is a Drag Brunch?". Don't worry, I got you.
Lake Charles - Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration
Santa Claus is coming to town during the annual Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration on Saturday, November 26. This year’s event will include a Holiday Art Walk Downtown hosted by the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festivities will move to the Lake Charles Civic Center grounds at 3:30 p.m. with a Christmas concert on the lakefront, lighting ceremony and fireworks extravaganza. Lake Charles Toyota, Entergy, Visit Lake Charles and McNeese Banners Series are the presenting sponsor for this year’s events.
PHOTOS and VIDEO: The Lake Charles Borealis Rex Mail Steamer
It's a name I have heard a few times. In fact, there's even a Louisiana band that carries the same name. The famous Lake Charles mail and transportation boat called a Packet vessel named the Borealis Rex was not originally from Lake Charles. That made me realize I had NO clue about this vessel and started digging around.
Free Pizza For Veterans On Veteran’s Day In Lake Charles
To commemorate and honor those that have served in the military, Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has partnered with Lit Pizza to give away free pizzas to the first 20 veterans at every Lit Pizza location in Louisiana. Veterans Day is a nationwide, annual celebration that exists to honor...
New Orleans real estate developer invest in vacant Downtown Lake Charles building
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Change is coming to Downtown Lake Charles as a vacant space on Ryan Street will soon be redeveloped. Some Downtown businesses have sat empty since Hurricane Laura, but 710 Ryan Street now faces a new fate. “We understand what it’s like to have to be...
Gordon Ramsay Steak Coming To The Lake Charles Area
World renown chef and television star Gordon Ramsay will be opening up one of his Gordon Ramsay Steak restaurants right here in Southwest Louisiana. He has teamed up with the Horseshoe Casino in Westlake and Lake Charles area to open up the eatery. The Horseshoe Casino is a Ceaser's property...
L.A. Roxx Playing At Cowboy Block Party In Lake Charles Tomorrow
L.A. Roxx will be performing tomorrow at the Cowboy Block Party and if you're an 80s music fan this is a must attend concert. The McNeese Cowboy Block Parties have showcased amazing bands before Cowboy home football games all season long. Presented by the McNeese Athletic Foundation and sponsored by...
The 8 Best Lake Charles Casual Dining Restaurants (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
Top 8 Lake Charles Casual Dining Restaurants Louisiana. Top 8 Lake Charles Casual Dining Restaurants Louisiana. Lake Charles is a city of mixtures. It combines Cajun culture with a touch of neighboring Texas. It is the fifth largest city in Louisiana, but it still has a small-town feel. It treasures it’s old French history and enjoys modern casino fun. The food there reflects this mixture.
CPSO: Intoxicated driver fired at stranger, his car at August Dr. park
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a stranger, disabling his car and stealing from the car at a local park, authorities say. Calcasieu Parish deputies responded to shots fired at a park on August Drive around 5 p.m. on Nov. 5...
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 7, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 7, 2022. Randy Lewis Young, 55, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug. Jessica Hope Leblanc, 35, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Kevin Chase Hannie, 40, Lake Charles: Dating partner abuse.
The Lake Charles Gun And Knife Show Returns This Weekend
Looking for a great deal on a new or preowned firearm? If yes, the Lake Charles Gun And Knife Show is where you need to be this weekend. It's also a great event to find amazing deals on common and hard-to-find ammo. Plus you can find collectible firearms there too.
Tiger Woods Spotted At Coushatta Golf Course In Kinder, Louisiana
The biggest name in Golf is right here in Southwest Louisiana. Tiger Woods was spotted yesterday out at the Coushatta Casino golf course. The Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship is taking place at Koasati Pines Golf Club this week and Tigers son Charlie is in the tournament. Last...
Accident Takes Life In La.
On November 4, 2022, shortly after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Gay Dale Ferguson of Orange. The initial investigation...
Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru Coming To Lake Charles This Weekend
Do you and your kids love Dinosaurs? Here's your chance to see them up close and in person from the comfort of your car. Jurassic Empire, the largest most realistic Dinosaur Drive-Thru Event ever seen in Louisiana! This fun filled family event will be held at the Prien Lake Mall.
Early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to power outage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is informing parents that there will be an early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to a power outage today, Nov. 7, 2022. The school will be dismissed at 9:15 a.m. CPSB says normal dismissal procedures will be followed with...
ABBEVILLE – 'Stanley' Set To Be Put Down on Wednesday
Stanley is a dog whose time is short. If he doesn't find a good home, or at least a foster home, by Wednesday, November 9, 2022, he will be euthanized.
I-10 west closed in Lake Charles for major crash
LAKE CHARLES - Two semi-trucks crashed and one is on fire, blocking westbound lanes of I-10 near US-90 in Lake Charles. Lake Charles Police are asking motorists to avoid I-10 between mile markers 31 & 32 (both directions) while they respond to a vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/zAOfyVfLAR. — KPLC (@KPLC7News) November...
‘Mike From Sasol’ Gets His Own Halloween Costume In Lake Charles
Everyone in SWLA knows the infamous "Mike from Sasol", but yesterday people were actually dressing up as him for Halloween. The story from a viral Facebook post goes like this: Mike from Sasol parked his grey Challenger at an Advance Auto Parts store in Lake Charles. From there a girl named Miranda picked him in a red Camaro and they headed out together to the Golden Nugget. About an hour later Mike called that Advance Auto Parts store and asked if any of them had posted about his whereabouts on Facebook. He also said his wife was headed up there to bust out his car's windows. Mike told the store to call the police if she was in their parking lot. Later that day Mike and Miranda returned to the auto parts store and Mike's wife was waiting for him in a black Honda. They all left with his wife following him closely in her car.
Employees at Chick-fil-A in Orange holding benefit after body of beloved co-worker was found in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends and co-workers of a Beaumont mother are working to raise money to help with funeral expenses after her ex-boyfriend led investigators to her body Saturday. On Friday, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022,...
Keith Sweat Concert At The Golden Nugget Lake Charles Canceled
I don't know about you but I sure was looking forward to attending the Keith Sweat concert at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles. Spoiler alert everybody! Casino concert organizers announced the unfortunate news Monday, October 31, and released the following details via their website:. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Keith...
