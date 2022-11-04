Read full article on original website
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
