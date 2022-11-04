Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan's Whitmer refers to women as 'people with a period' in resurfaced TikTok video
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period" in a TikTok video. Whitmer and other Democrats have been accused of erasing women.
Attorney General Rob Bonta seeks to keep state's top law job
OAKLAND -- Rob Bonta was one of 120 ambitious yet relatively obscure California state lawmakers just last year, but now he's on the cusp of an election that could allow him to become the most populous state's top lawman for nearly a decade.Bonta is heavily favored over Republican challenger Nathan Hochman when the votes are counted for attorney general Tuesday, given Democrats' predominance in the deep blue state.He's running to retain the office after fellow Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom picked him to fill the vacancy in March 2021. Because Bonta, 50, was appointed more than midway through his predecessor's four-year term, he's eligible to...
Clayton News Daily
International Education Week at Newton Campus shines spotlight on Russian conflict with Ukraine
COVINGTON — The impact of the Russian and Ukrainian conflict on the Ukrainian people, the United States and the world will be subject of the “Russo-Ukrainian War Panel Discussion,” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 on Georgia State University’s Perimeter College Newton Campus. The program is free and open to the public, and will be in the 2-N Auditorium, 239 Cedar Lane, Covington.
Comments / 0