Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
AI's true goal may no longer be intelligence
The British mathematician Alan Turing wrote in 1950, "I propose to consider the question, 'Can machines think?'" His inquiry framed the discussion for decades of artificial intelligence research. For a couple of generations of scientists contemplating AI, the question of whether "true" or "human" intelligence could be achieved was always...
Holiday travel: Delta CEO says no pilot strike during high-demand period
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said on Monday that there is "no possibility" of a pilot strike during the holiday travel season that includes Thanksgiving and Christmas.
daystech.org
Citi quants’ AI model aims to hedge earnings surprises
Facebook proprietor Meta scored its largest ever one-day loss in market worth on February 2 this yr, shedding a fifth of its price after a disappointing earnings announcement. Two days later, Amazon recorded the most important one-day acquire – a 13% rise – after a optimistic announcement. Such...
daystech.org
AI approach predicts demographic, clinical features from meibography images
Lin M, et al. AI offers deeper understanding of meibomian gland morphology and performance. Presented at: Academy; Oct. 26-29, 2022; San Diego. Lin stories receiving an NIH grant for future work on this space. The mission was supported by the Robert Smith Research Fund. ADD TOPIC TO EMAIL ALERTS. Receive...
daystech.org
This Week in European Tech: €250 million for Verkor, RIP Made.com, Volkswagen sells WeShare, Octopus Energy absorbs Bulb, and more
This week, our research workforce tracked tracked greater than 80 tech funding offers value over €2.8 billion, and over 20 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and associated information tales throughout Europe. As at all times, we’re placing all of them collectively for you in a listing despatched in our round-up...
Shuffle Board: TuSimple Fires CEO Move, Lenzing Names CFO, Fabletics Adds Marketing Chief
Retail Dollar General Dollar General Corporation announced that CEO Jeff Owen will be added to its board of directors. With Owen’s appointment, Dollar General’s board will consist of 10 members with extensive expertise and experience across several industries. In July, Dollar General announced Owen would succeed Todd Vasos as CEO. Owen, who has been with the company for nearly 30 years, had been Dollar General’s chief operating officer since August 2019. NRF The National Retail Federation (NRF) hired David Johnston as vice president for asset protection and retail operations. Prior to joining NRF, Johnson served as senior director of loss prevention and corporate security for Inspire Brands....
hackernoon.com
Finance Transformation: The Role Of Technology
Finance transformation is changing your organization's finances to meet your goals and objectives better. Recently, finance transformation has become an emerging trend in finance because it disrupts the traditional system by adopting the efficacy of technology. According to Gartner, a reputable technological research and consulting firm, 69% of business leaders believe digitization initiatives are accelerating and most expect digital technologies to drastically transform the finance industry by 2026. Additionally, Alexander Bant, the Chief of Research for Gartner Finance, opined that CFOs now must invest in digital enterprises, meaning their business models and operations, while at the same time accelerating the digital investments they're making in the finance function itself.
daystech.org
6 ways machine learning can boost your marketing processes
Everybody is dashing to deploy machine learning (ML) into their advertising processes within the hopes that it’ll deliver unprecedented energy to outperform the competitors. Marketing, in any case, depends closely on information and communications, and it evolves so rapidly that many applications are stale by the point they’re prepared for deployment.
thefastmode.com
Vodafone and University of Auckland Unveil 5G-powered Technology Hub, Te Ahi Hangarau
Vodafone and the University of Auckland Business School officially unleashed the 5G-powered technology hub, Te Ahi Hangarau, powered by Vodafone at a launch event last week. The tech hub is already helping to spark innovative ideas by enabling students to harness emerging technologies thanks to significant financial and technological investment from Vodafone in partnership with Nokia.
petage.com
Nulo Announces Molly Mulcahy as Senior Vice President of Marketing
Nulo, a leading growth driver in the premium pet food space, recently announced the appointment of Molly Mulcahy as senior vice president of marketing reporting to its founder and CEO, Michael Landa, where she will lead Nulo’s global marketing organization overseeing consumer and retail marketing, advertising and the brand’s digital marketing initiatives. Mulcahy will be responsible for developing and executing strategies that continue to build Nulo’s brand awareness, conversion and loyalty.
daystech.org
Maxar Acquires Wovenware to Strengthen AI Capabilities
Maxar Technologies on Thursday mentioned it acquired Wovenware, which focuses on synthetic intelligence and software program growing, and can make the Puerto Rico-based firm one in every of its software program improvement and AI/machine studying (ML) facilities of excellence. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Wovenware has about 150 workers....
daystech.org
MoviePass execs misrepresented operations to attract investors, inflate stock price, say prosectors in securities fraud case
Two former MoviePass Inc. executives had been charged with securities and wire fraud for allegedly scheming to defraud traders of the mother or father of the bankrupt firm. Theodore Farnsworth, 60, of Miami, and J. Mitchell Lowe, 70, of Miami Beach, are accused of creating false representations referring to Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc., which purchased MoviePass in 2017 and ran it till it collapsed into chapter 11 in 2020. Farnsworth is the previous chief government officer of Helios & Matheson, whereas Lowe was MoviePass’s CEO from 2016 to 2020.
salestechstar.com
AutoLeadStar, the Digital Customer Data and Experience Platform for the Automotive Industry that Transforms the Way Cars are Sold, Raises $40 Million Growth Round Led by Riverwood Capital
AutoLeadStar, the digital customer data and experience platform for the automotive industry that transforms the way cars are sold, announced today a $40 million growth round of financing led by Riverwood Capital with the participation of existing investors. AutoLeadStar is the leading AI-powered marketing automation technology for auto-dealerships and manufacturers...
Shuffle Board: New BB&B CEO, Children’s Place Taps CFO, HR Heads Named at Fanatics, Aii
Retail Bed Bath & Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. appointed Sue Gove as president and CEO. Since June, Gove has served as interim CEO. Under her leadership, the company will continue to execute its strategic plan, announced on Aug. 31, with a priority on strengthening its financial positioning, increasing customer engagement, driving traffic and recapturing market share. The Children’s Place The Children’s Place Inc. named Sheamus Toal senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Nov. 7. Toa will report to Jane Elfers, president and CEO. As CFO, he will oversee finance, accounting, financial planning and analysis, tax, treasury, investor relations and internal audit....
TechCrunch
Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec step down as Jumia co-CEOs
The two founders, who until today shared the chief executive role, have been at the helm of Africa’s only publicly traded company for over a decade, overseeing Jumia’s pan-African expansion across 11 countries as well as its product journey that now includes a marketplace, JumiaPay, its payment arm and a logistics platform.
daystech.org
Big Changes At Twitter …And Other Small Business Tech News This Week
Here are 5 issues in expertise that occurred this previous week and the way they have an effect on your small business. Did you miss them?. 1 – Twitter is planning to massive adjustments. Though not confirmed, Twitter plans to start charging customers $8 per thirty days for paid...
Ant Group-Owned ANEXT Bank Announces Embedded Financing Partnerships
Singapore-based digital wholesale bank ANEXT Bank, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ant Group, has launched a new program that aims to use embedded financing collaborations to make digital financial services more accessible for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBS). The new ANEXT Programme for Industry Specialists is open to...
nftgators.com
Web3 SaaS Platform Versify Labs Launches NFT Loyalty Solution on Polygon
Versify Labs has launched a digital collectibles loyalty offering on Polygon. The blockchain-based SaaS platform joins a growing list of web3 projects collaborating with Polygon to onboard web2 brands. Starbucks launched its Polygon-based loyalty program Odyssey in September. Versify Labs has launched a digital collectibles loyalty offering on Polygon. The...
Control Engineering
How AI and machine learning can drive sustainable 5G
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)’s ability to gather and learn information will play a key role in sustainable 5G. 5G networks have five energy-saving pillars uses can take advantage of to reduce costs and improve efficiency. The reconfigurability of SDR platforms allows new IIoT protocols and algorithms...
getnews.info
ShibaNFT Officially Launched on Google Play Store, bringing its AR and AI Integrations to the Market
ShibaNFT is a cryptocurrency built on the XRP Ledger network. The project’s mission is to become a leader on the XRPL network through token utility and premium NFT development. Non-fungible tokens and blockchain technologies are steadily reshaping the landscape of the crypto space. With their soaring popularity, more and...
Comments / 0