‘It’s not good, it’s not fun.’ The Oculus founder who sold his VR startup to Mark Zuckerberg slams Meta’s Horizon Worlds as a hobby ‘project car’
Palmer Luckey says the metaverse is “terrible,” but it might succeed in the long run.
cryptobriefing.com
Ethereum Tokens Are Soaring. What’s Next for the Ecosystem?
The cryptocurrency market has jumped off the back of the Federal Reserve's latest 0.75% interest rate hike. ETH and other Ethereum-related tokens have rallied on the bounce. The Ethereum ecosystem could have high upside in the next crypto bull market. Many Ethereum-related tokens are outpacing ETH in the latest market...
daystech.org
Google’s Wordcraft: An AI Writing Tool Powered by LaMDA | by Alberto Romero | Nov, 2022
Amidst the fast emergence of new AI writing instruments and the consolidation of outdated ones, Google has been testing its personal: Wordcraft. The firm introduced collectively a gaggle {of professional} authors to check out the instrument in a venture known as the Wordcraft Writers Workshop — and…
daystech.org
Samsung brings cross-platform file sharing with new Dropship app
South Korean tech big Samsung has launched a brand new file-sharing app that lets customers switch recordsdata between all types of units. South Korean tech big Samsung has launched a brand new file-sharing app that lets customers switch recordsdata between all types of units. According to GSM Arena, the app is known as Dropship and is at present unique to South Korean customers by way of the Galaxy Store.
daystech.org
How to Turn Off an Android Phone
Turn off a Samsung Galaxy by urgent and holding the Power button. Tap “Power Off.” Turn off a Google Pixel by holding and urgent the Power+Volume Up buttons or the Power button. Tap “Power Off.” You also can use on-screen buttons to show off your Android cellphone.
sciencetimes.com
Manav Golecha, the Co-Founder of MetaTora, Creates the Best Virtual Influencers and VTubers in the History
MetaTora is a well-known company with co-founder Manav Golecha, who is responsible for developing the sector of Virtual Influencers and VTubers. Manav succeeded to create one of the best Web3 studios for animations in the world. You just have to see newly created characters and impressive virtual worlds. Only highly-skilled experts are able to perform such a job.
daystech.org
Tips on how and when to use the iPhone screen recording feature
Q: Can you give me examples of why I might use the display recording characteristic on my iPhone?. A: Taking screenshots on our smartphones has develop into a really great tool for quite a lot of causes, like creating an offline copy of an digital airline boarding move or capturing an error message while you need assistance.
daystech.org
How to enable Extreme Battery Saver Mode on Google Pixel 7
Google says on the Pixel 7, you will get 72 hours of use out of it, when the Extreme Battery Saver Mode is turned on. Which is moderately spectacular, however you aren’t going to wish to have it on on a regular basis. If you probably did, why trouble getting a smartphone? Since it does flip off loads of options. But in the present day, we’re going to inform what Extreme Battery Saver Mode is, and how one can allow it. It’s nonetheless a reasonably nifty function and might actually turn out to be useful.
CoinTelegraph
WhatsApp crash: Are decentralized blockchain messengers a real alternative?
Since the introduction of ICQ — the progenitor of online chat applications — the expectation from instant messaging (IM) services has never changed. Users simply want them to work, which apparently turned into a tall order, given the frequent downtimes most popular chat apps experience nowadays. Launched the...
daystech.org
TranslateLocally: local translations as an Extension and Desktop app
TranslateDomestically is an open supply browser extension and desktop utility that guarantees native translations. It’s supply is similar that the official Firefox Translations extension makes use of: Project Bergamot. Project Bergamot is a EU-funded challenge to create a privacy-friendly and open translation service. Browsers like Google Chrome or Microsoft...
daystech.org
Apple might change its ‘Hey Siri’ voice assistant trigger phrase
Switching to a single wake phrase may assist Siri compete with Amazon’s Alexa. American tech big Apple is trying to change Siri’s set off phrase from ‘Hey Siri’, to only ‘Siri’, suggests a brand new report. According to The Verge, the stated report was...
daystech.org
Instagram Is Trying Out a New Feature Allowing Users to Mint and Sell NFTs. Here’s How One OG Creator Is Using It
If there was one takeaway from Facebook’s much-maligned rebrand in October final 12 months, it was Zuckerberg Inc. telegraphing a willpower to nook and monetize the metaverse. Year considered one of Meta has been a disaster. The firm’s inventory worth has fallen practically 75 p.c, the Reality Labs division...
daystech.org
6 ways machine learning can boost your marketing processes
Everybody is dashing to deploy machine learning (ML) into their advertising processes within the hopes that it’ll deliver unprecedented energy to outperform the competitors. Marketing, in any case, depends closely on information and communications, and it evolves so rapidly that many applications are stale by the point they’re prepared for deployment.
daystech.org
Best Early 256GB, 128GB & 64GB Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headsets Sales Shared by Consumer Walk
Early Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one VR headset offers for 2022 are underway, browse one of the best early Black Friday controller, video games & equipment financial savings under. BOSTON, November 05, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the newest early Meta Quest 2 offers for Black Friday 2022, along with affords on...
daystech.org
Citi quants’ AI model aims to hedge earnings surprises
Facebook proprietor Meta scored its largest ever one-day loss in market worth on February 2 this yr, shedding a fifth of its price after a disappointing earnings announcement. Two days later, Amazon recorded the most important one-day acquire – a 13% rise – after a optimistic announcement. Such...
decrypt.co
Alchemy Launches NFT Allowlist Platform Spearmint for Ethereum, Layer-2 Projects
Blockchain software company Alchemy has launched a new product called Spearmint, which aims to make the NFT allowlist signup and management process easier for creators. Spearmint is a free product NFT creators can use to automate much of the allowlist creation process using Spearmint’s tools. According to a statement, Alchemy claims users can create an allowlist on Spearmint in under 10 minutes and connect it to a project’s application and smart contract “with a few simple lines of code.”
daystech.org
Stranger Things VR Will Let You Play as Vecna and ‘Enact Revenge on Eleven and Hawkins’ in Winter 2023
Netflix and Tender Claws have introduced Stranger Things VR, a brand new recreation set to be launched on main VR platforms in Winter 2023 that can allow you to play because the villainous Vecna and “enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins.”. Stranger Things VR was revealed through the Stranger...
daystech.org
iPhone 15 Facing New Problems, Surprise iPhone SE Decision, Frustrating MacBook Pro News
Taking a glance again at one other week of reports and headlines from Cupertino, this week’s Apple Loop consists of the iPhone 15 5G battle, extra iPhone wi-fi issues, iPhone SE specs leak, disappointing MacEbook Pro delay, iPad Magic Keyboard evaluate, remembering the U2 nightmare, and Union success in Scotland.
Tufts Daily
Novel algorithm for matrix multiplication opens door to more efficient human-computer interactions
What do encrypted messages, recognizing speech commands and running simulations to predict the weather have in common? They all rely on matrix multiplication for accurate calculations. DeepMind, an artificial intelligence company, recently developed a faster algorithm to conduct matrix multiplications based on deep reinforcement learning. This recent auto-discovery of an efficient algorithm in mathematics by another machine learning algorithm expands the purview of the uses and applications of machine learning.
The Next Web
Large language models like GPT-3 aren’t good enough for pharma and finance
Natural language processing (NLP) is among the most exciting subsets of machine learning. It lets us talk to computers like they’re people and vice versa. Siri, Google Translate, and the helpful chat bot on your bank’s website are all powered by this kind of AI — but not all NLP systems are created equal.
