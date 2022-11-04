ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptobriefing.com

Ethereum Tokens Are Soaring. What’s Next for the Ecosystem?

The cryptocurrency market has jumped off the back of the Federal Reserve's latest 0.75% interest rate hike. ETH and other Ethereum-related tokens have rallied on the bounce. The Ethereum ecosystem could have high upside in the next crypto bull market. Many Ethereum-related tokens are outpacing ETH in the latest market...
daystech.org

Samsung brings cross-platform file sharing with new Dropship app

South Korean tech big Samsung has launched a brand new file-sharing app that lets customers switch recordsdata between all types of units. South Korean tech big Samsung has launched a brand new file-sharing app that lets customers switch recordsdata between all types of units. According to GSM Arena, the app is known as Dropship and is at present unique to South Korean customers by way of the Galaxy Store.
daystech.org

How to Turn Off an Android Phone

Turn off a Samsung Galaxy by urgent and holding the Power button. Tap “Power Off.” Turn off a Google Pixel by holding and urgent the Power+Volume Up buttons or the Power button. Tap “Power Off.” You also can use on-screen buttons to show off your Android cellphone.
sciencetimes.com

Manav Golecha, the Co-Founder of MetaTora, Creates the Best Virtual Influencers and VTubers in the History

MetaTora is a well-known company with co-founder Manav Golecha, who is responsible for developing the sector of Virtual Influencers and VTubers. Manav succeeded to create one of the best Web3 studios for animations in the world. You just have to see newly created characters and impressive virtual worlds. Only highly-skilled experts are able to perform such a job.
daystech.org

Tips on how and when to use the iPhone screen recording feature

Q: Can you give me examples of why I might use the display recording characteristic on my iPhone?. A: Taking screenshots on our smartphones has develop into a really great tool for quite a lot of causes, like creating an offline copy of an digital airline boarding move or capturing an error message while you need assistance.
daystech.org

How to enable Extreme Battery Saver Mode on Google Pixel 7

Google says on the Pixel 7, you will get 72 hours of use out of it, when the Extreme Battery Saver Mode is turned on. Which is moderately spectacular, however you aren’t going to wish to have it on on a regular basis. If you probably did, why trouble getting a smartphone? Since it does flip off loads of options. But in the present day, we’re going to inform what Extreme Battery Saver Mode is, and how one can allow it. It’s nonetheless a reasonably nifty function and might actually turn out to be useful.
CoinTelegraph

WhatsApp crash: Are decentralized blockchain messengers a real alternative?

Since the introduction of ICQ — the progenitor of online chat applications — the expectation from instant messaging (IM) services has never changed. Users simply want them to work, which apparently turned into a tall order, given the frequent downtimes most popular chat apps experience nowadays. Launched the...
daystech.org

TranslateLocally: local translations as an Extension and Desktop app

TranslateDomestically is an open supply browser extension and desktop utility that guarantees native translations. It’s supply is similar that the official Firefox Translations extension makes use of: Project Bergamot. Project Bergamot is a EU-funded challenge to create a privacy-friendly and open translation service. Browsers like Google Chrome or Microsoft...
daystech.org

Apple might change its ‘Hey Siri’ voice assistant trigger phrase

Switching to a single wake phrase may assist Siri compete with Amazon’s Alexa. American tech big Apple is trying to change Siri’s set off phrase from ‘Hey Siri’, to only ‘Siri’, suggests a brand new report. According to The Verge, the stated report was...
daystech.org

6 ways machine learning can boost your marketing processes

Everybody is dashing to deploy machine learning (ML) into their advertising processes within the hopes that it’ll deliver unprecedented energy to outperform the competitors. Marketing, in any case, depends closely on information and communications, and it evolves so rapidly that many applications are stale by the point they’re prepared for deployment.
daystech.org

Citi quants’ AI model aims to hedge earnings surprises

Facebook proprietor Meta scored its largest ever one-day loss in market worth on February 2 this yr, shedding a fifth of its price after a disappointing earnings announcement. Two days later, Amazon recorded the most important one-day acquire – a 13% rise – after a optimistic announcement. Such...
decrypt.co

Alchemy Launches NFT Allowlist Platform Spearmint for Ethereum, Layer-2 Projects

Blockchain software company Alchemy has launched a new product called Spearmint, which aims to make the NFT allowlist signup and management process easier for creators. Spearmint is a free product NFT creators can use to automate much of the allowlist creation process using Spearmint’s tools. According to a statement, Alchemy claims users can create an allowlist on Spearmint in under 10 minutes and connect it to a project’s application and smart contract “with a few simple lines of code.”
daystech.org

iPhone 15 Facing New Problems, Surprise iPhone SE Decision, Frustrating MacBook Pro News

Taking a glance again at one other week of reports and headlines from Cupertino, this week’s Apple Loop consists of the iPhone 15 5G battle, extra iPhone wi-fi issues, iPhone SE specs leak, disappointing MacEbook Pro delay, iPad Magic Keyboard evaluate, remembering the U2 nightmare, and Union success in Scotland.
Tufts Daily

Novel algorithm for matrix multiplication opens door to more efficient human-computer interactions

What do encrypted messages, recognizing speech commands and running simulations to predict the weather have in common? They all rely on matrix multiplication for accurate calculations. DeepMind, an artificial intelligence company, recently developed a faster algorithm to conduct matrix multiplications based on deep reinforcement learning. This recent auto-discovery of an efficient algorithm in mathematics by another machine learning algorithm expands the purview of the uses and applications of machine learning.
The Next Web

Large language models like GPT-3 aren’t good enough for pharma and finance

Natural language processing (NLP) is among the most exciting subsets of machine learning. It lets us talk to computers like they’re people and vice versa. Siri, Google Translate, and the helpful chat bot on your bank’s website are all powered by this kind of AI — but not all NLP systems are created equal.

