Perennial candidate takes on Anwar for 3rd Senate seat

By Collin Atwood / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
Matt Harper, an East Hartford Republican who has run in a number of state and local races in recent years, is challenging Sen. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor, in the race for the 3rd Senate District seat.

DEMOCRAT

Hometown: South Windsor

Age: 55

Experience: South Windsor town councilman 2001, South Windsor mayor 2013-15 and 2017-19, state senator since 2019

Education: Master’s degree in public health, medical degree from Yale University

Occupation: Physician

Anwar has held the seat since 2019, when he won the special election to replace Timothy Larson when he was appointed as head of the state Department of Higher Education.

