NASDAQ
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices
With the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it would likely be on a glidepath to higher interest rates than it originally thought, the stock market resumed the downward trajectory that it has been on throughout most of 2022. As painful as that decline has been for existing shareholders, for people who have cash to put to work, lower stock prices are often opportunities to buy great companies at discount prices.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
NASDAQ
Yes, Now Is a Good Time to Buy Stocks: 3 You Can Start With
We don't know what stocks will do in the months ahead. The reality is the short-term is almost impossible to predict. But what we do know is that, historically, every stock market sell-off of 20% or more has created buying opportunities for investors who will hold them for many years. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall explain why Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) are all worth buying right now.
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least the Next Decade
If you're investing in the stock market right now, it's important to focus on companies that have staying power in your portfolio and can rely on strong tailwinds for long-term growth. In the current environment, with ongoing macroeconomic and foreign currency headwinds, geopolitical unrest, and fears of a global recession, companies across all sectors are being tested.
NASDAQ
3 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer
Some of the best-paying dividend stocks aren't the super-popular companies getting all the attention from the mainstream media. They are the under-the-radar stocks that often get overlooked by investors despite paying big dividend yields with plenty of room to grow. Three stocks that aren't on the radar of many investors...
NASDAQ
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth
There are hundreds, if not thousands of stocks that have excellent growth potential, but not all of them make excellent "generational" investments. Many stocks have too much downside risk, while others need too much to go right in order to beat the market. On the other hand, some have massive opportunities, great track records, and therefore make great candidates for stocks to buy and hold for the rest of your life (and then some).
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Doximity Dropped 12.4% in October
Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), a digital platform for healthcare professionals, fell 12.4% in October, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock ended September at $30.22. Doximity opened October at $30.40, falling to a monthly low of $24.15 on Oct. 24. It ended October at $26.47 a share....
NASDAQ
Roblox (RBLX) Q3: Is User Growth Enough to Catapult this Stock?
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is on deck to report third-quarter 2022 results on November 9 before the bell. Last month, in a preliminary look into September’s performance, Roblox announced solid numbers that indicated user growth. However, there were certain concerns about users that were hard to miss, so RBLX stock might not climb on its Q3 results.
NASDAQ
2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in November
Some investors prefer boring stocks. That's completely understandable. Boring stocks often deliver the best long-term returns. They're like the tortoise in Aesop's classic fable about the hare and the tortoise. But other investors seek more excitement. They know that hares win plenty of races, too. If you're in that group,...
NASDAQ
These 4 Superb Growth Stocks Are Beating the Nasdaq Bear Market: Is It Too Late to Buy?
While stocks that go hyperbolic in a bull market may garner more attention during their climb phase, companies that are capable of thriving in turbulent markets may be more valuable to investors over the long term. That second type of resilience is a critical attribute that Nasdaq-listed stocks Axon Enterprise...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? 2 Smart Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now
If you're investing in the stock market right now and searching for companies that are less cyclical and can generate investor returns in a wide range of environments, you're not alone. While no stock is entirely impervious to factors like the economy or market volatility, healthcare stocks can be a...
NASDAQ
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Downturn
Despite the doldrums the market has been experiencing this year, it's too early to tell if we're in a recession. Another weak quarter will help determine that outcome. In the meantime, it makes sense to be prepared for an economic downturn by buying stocks that can thrive in that environment.
NASDAQ
Nintendo H1 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY Profit View; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Video game company Nintendo Co., Ltd. (NTDOY.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit attributable to owners of parent climbed 34.1 percent to 230.45 billion yen from 171.83 billion yen a year ago. Earnings per share were 197.61 yen, up from 144.69 yen last year. Operating profit was 220.39...
NASDAQ
Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q3
Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) reported break-even quarterly earnings per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -100%. A quarter ago, it was expected...
NASDAQ
Disney (DIS) Q4 2022 Earnings: What to Expect
Driven by fears over consumer spending weakness and broader macro uncertainties, Walt Disney (DIS) stock has been a massive under-performer so far this year, with shares down more than 44% from their 52-week high. However, there are tons of reasons to expect a move much higher in the next few quarters.
NASDAQ
Why Tesla Shares Dropped Below $200 Monday
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is already dealing with COVID-19-related issues at its most productive facility in Shanghai, China. But other factors are weighing on the stock today, too. That has led to a decline in the shares this morning, with the stock reaching its lowest level in 18 months. As of 11:43 a.m. ET Monday, Tesla shares were down 5%.
NASDAQ
Credit Suisse Stock Missed The Street Expectations In Q3, What To Expect?
Credit Suisse’s stock (NYSE: CS) has lost approximately 58% YTD, as compared to the 22% drop in the S&P500 over the same period. Further, the stock has lost almost 16% since the Q3 earnings on October 27, 2022. CS stock is currently trading around $4 per share, which is...
NASDAQ
Buy 5 Tech Stocks at Attractive Valuation to Tap Market Rally
U.S. stock markets have been witnessing an impressive rally since the beginning of October. We are not out of the woods as inflation remains elevated. In the post-FOMC meeting statement in November, the Fed Chairman clearly indicated that the terminal interest rate in this rate-hiking cycle will be higher than 5%.
