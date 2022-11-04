ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

NJ Spotlight

Hate proliferates as Election Day looms

Threats, race-baiting ads — tools to push emotions, divide communities, experts say. Synagogues in New Jersey are at high alert after the FBI in Newark tweeted Thursday there was a credible threat against them, following anti-Semitic remarks in popular culture discourse. The Proud Boys, a white supremacist group, have...
NJ Spotlight

Two NJ Democrats fight to hold seats in Congress

On Monday, the last full day of campaigning in some raucous races for Congress, candidates and canvassers fanned out across the state working furiously to persuade voters. In these midterm elections, at least two New Jersey districts have the potential to flip, unseating incumbents. Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski is fighting for his political life against Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr. in the 7th Congressional District, which was redrawn to favor Republicans. Malinowski says his race is “winnable.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
Detroit News

Dominion voting machines in Arizona, New Jersey malfunction, sparking new claims of fraud

Glitches with voting tabulation machines in Arizona’s largest county have touched off unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, as Republican nominees and party officials indirectly accused the Democratic gubernatorial nominee of deliberately tampering with equipment. In Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, election officials flagged problems with tabulators in about 20%...
ARIZONA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Republicans flip mayor’s office in Paramus

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republican Christopher DiPiazza has won the mayor’s office in Paramus, defeating Democrat MariaElena Bellinger and flipping the town to Republicans. DiPiazza and Bellinger, both incumbent members of the borough council, were chosen earlier this year as their parties’ standard-bearers after Democratic incumbent Richard...
PARAMUS, NJ
insidernj.com

Zero Hour: Murphy Leads Chant for Sherrill

MAPLEWOOD – This Essex County town is new to CD-11 and Mikie Sherrill has to be pretty happy to have it. Back in 2018 – the last midterm election – Democrats won here by about 10-to-1. But every election is a new story, so at noon on...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Where each competitive N.J. congressional race stands, by the numbers

There’s a lot of punditry that can go into analyzing elections. Who’s the stronger candidate? Whose message will resonate more with their district? How are voters feeling about their lives and their elected officials?. But with Election Day arriving tomorrow, it’s also worth looking at hard numbers to...
PIX11

New Jersey ballot questions and more to know for Election Day

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – New Jersey voters will weigh in on several important races on Election Day, but some residents will also be asked a couple of questions. There is only one local measure on the New Jersey ballot this year, and it’s in Mercer County. In Trenton, residents will decide if the city Board […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Some districts on a knife-edge, others seem safe for incumbents

Candidates are in a last dash to get votes, with New Jersey Republicans hoping to recapture at least some of the seats they lost in the last midterms and Democrats trying to keep control of the U.S. House of Representatives, or minimize their losses. The most recent poll from Stockton...
Daily News

NYC becomes battleground as Hochul works to toughen Blue Wall: ‘It’s all turnout’

As the Manhattan skyline twinkled through the windows behind her and a jazz band played “Forgot About Dre,” Gov. Hochul sized up a room in Brooklyn filled with power brokers and offered a swaggering forecast. Hochul, a former upstate congresswoman whose modest lead in polls of the governor’s race has caused extensive Democratic handwringing, said she was used to getting knocked down. But come ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

