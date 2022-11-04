On Monday, the last full day of campaigning in some raucous races for Congress, candidates and canvassers fanned out across the state working furiously to persuade voters. In these midterm elections, at least two New Jersey districts have the potential to flip, unseating incumbents. Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski is fighting for his political life against Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr. in the 7th Congressional District, which was redrawn to favor Republicans. Malinowski says his race is “winnable.”

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO