Hate proliferates as Election Day looms
Threats, race-baiting ads — tools to push emotions, divide communities, experts say. Synagogues in New Jersey are at high alert after the FBI in Newark tweeted Thursday there was a credible threat against them, following anti-Semitic remarks in popular culture discourse. The Proud Boys, a white supremacist group, have...
Clark mayor’s racist comments caused a furor. Can Dems use them to win in GOP stronghold?
Allies of Republican Clark Mayor Sal Bonaccorso — who used racist language in recordings leaked to the media in March — face voters on Tuesday. The post Clark mayor’s racist comments caused a furor. Can Dems use them to win in GOP stronghold? appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Two NJ Democrats fight to hold seats in Congress
On Monday, the last full day of campaigning in some raucous races for Congress, candidates and canvassers fanned out across the state working furiously to persuade voters. In these midterm elections, at least two New Jersey districts have the potential to flip, unseating incumbents. Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski is fighting for his political life against Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr. in the 7th Congressional District, which was redrawn to favor Republicans. Malinowski says his race is “winnable.”
Detroit News
Dominion voting machines in Arizona, New Jersey malfunction, sparking new claims of fraud
Glitches with voting tabulation machines in Arizona’s largest county have touched off unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, as Republican nominees and party officials indirectly accused the Democratic gubernatorial nominee of deliberately tampering with equipment. In Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, election officials flagged problems with tabulators in about 20%...
NJ Senate President Nick Scutari’s ex-wife speaks out
Karolina Dehnhard is a courageous lawyer on a mission to help women across the Garden State. She holds the distinction of being the only ex-wife of a New Jersey senator under a gag order. So as she speaks out on behalf of women across New Jersey, she has to be careful.
Six things to watch for in New Jersey's election
Of New Jersey’s 12 House seats, 10 are held by Democrats and 2 by Republicans.
New Jersey Globe
Republicans flip mayor’s office in Paramus
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republican Christopher DiPiazza has won the mayor’s office in Paramus, defeating Democrat MariaElena Bellinger and flipping the town to Republicans. DiPiazza and Bellinger, both incumbent members of the borough council, were chosen earlier this year as their parties’ standard-bearers after Democratic incumbent Richard...
insidernj.com
Zero Hour: Murphy Leads Chant for Sherrill
MAPLEWOOD – This Essex County town is new to CD-11 and Mikie Sherrill has to be pretty happy to have it. Back in 2018 – the last midterm election – Democrats won here by about 10-to-1. But every election is a new story, so at noon on...
DOJ to send monitors to polling places to prevent voter intimidation
The Department of Justice will be sending monitors to dozens of jurisdictions around the country – including in New Jersey – to prevent voter intimidation or harassment.
New Jersey Globe
Where each competitive N.J. congressional race stands, by the numbers
There’s a lot of punditry that can go into analyzing elections. Who’s the stronger candidate? Whose message will resonate more with their district? How are voters feeling about their lives and their elected officials?. But with Election Day arriving tomorrow, it’s also worth looking at hard numbers to...
New Jersey ballot questions and more to know for Election Day
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – New Jersey voters will weigh in on several important races on Election Day, but some residents will also be asked a couple of questions. There is only one local measure on the New Jersey ballot this year, and it’s in Mercer County. In Trenton, residents will decide if the city Board […]
thecentersquare.com
Organization's inaccurate messages to voters being thwarted in New Jersey
(The Center Square) – Atlantic City’s elections superintendent says in South Jersey they haven’t gotten many calls about misinformation or intimidation of voters, but they are trained on how to respond. New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way sent out a warning to the public about election...
Some districts on a knife-edge, others seem safe for incumbents
Candidates are in a last dash to get votes, with New Jersey Republicans hoping to recapture at least some of the seats they lost in the last midterms and Democrats trying to keep control of the U.S. House of Representatives, or minimize their losses. The most recent poll from Stockton...
VOTE 2022: 7th Congressional District among most-watched races in New Jersey, nationally
The last election there was decided by a single point, though boundaries have since been redrawn after the 2020 census.
What Not to Wear at New Jersey Voting Polls on Election Day
Believe it or not, there is a dress code when visiting a New Jersey voting booth. This is not a matter of fashion, but law. Seriously. It doesn't sound like a 'no shirt, no shoes, no service' kind of thing. You can wear jorts, or flip flops, etc. Heck, you can even wear your pajamas if you're so inclined!
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle clashes with Gov. Kathy Hochul over crime in New York: 'We don't feel safe'
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle clashed with Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday over crime, insisting New Yorkers "don't feel safe" and are "worried" ahead of the midterms.
‘The system has been broken’: Mayor Eric Adams laments asylum seeker crisis in NYC on ‘60 Minutes’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speaking on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” decried the flood of asylum seekers sent into the five boroughs as a “humanitarian crisis” created at the hands of Republican governors while acknowledging the larger system has clear flaws.
New York City small business owner, a lifelong Democrat, is voting red: 'Major shift'
Greenwich Village in New York City, a bastion of left-wing activism, is experiencing "a major shift to the right" under recent Democrat policy failures. Gallery owner Eli Klein shared thoughts.
N.J. election results: Special elections for state Senate and Assembly seats
Here are the preliminary results of special elections held Tuesday, Nov. 8, for two seats in the New Jersey Legislature — one to replace a longtime state senator who retired and the other to fill a vacancy resulting from the death of a longtime assemblyman. Former state Sen. Ron...
NYC becomes battleground as Hochul works to toughen Blue Wall: ‘It’s all turnout’
As the Manhattan skyline twinkled through the windows behind her and a jazz band played “Forgot About Dre,” Gov. Hochul sized up a room in Brooklyn filled with power brokers and offered a swaggering forecast. Hochul, a former upstate congresswoman whose modest lead in polls of the governor’s race has caused extensive Democratic handwringing, said she was used to getting knocked down. But come ...
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.
