As a member of the Retail Team, your job will be to sell our seasonal and Signature collections at our New York retail locations on the Lower East Side and Williamsburg. You will be a primary storyteller of the 7115 brand story and collection. You will bring with you a passion for providing excellent customer service. Your day-to-day role will involve providing knowledgeable advice and information on the collection and brand, to new and existing customers alike.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO