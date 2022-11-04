Read full article on original website
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why Erica Campbell Is Nominated For 'Best Gospel/Inspirational' Award This Year
Many fans may know Erica Campbell from the chart-topping gospel musical duo MaryMary, but ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards, where the singer, songwriter, and actress is nominated for the “Best Gospel/Inspirational Award,” get to the veteran musician better with these interesting facts. Also, don’t forget to tune into our celebration of soul and r&b, all hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows
Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar With R&B/Soul Singer Lucky Daye
Before making his debut on the Soul Train Awards stage last year with an unforgettable performance of hit single “Over It,” r&b crooner Lucky Daye was trying out for singing competition shows and writing for other artists, waiting for his breakthrough moment. The day finally came with the...
Soul Train Awards 2022: Three Songs You’ll Be Shocked To Know Tank Wrote
Durrell Babbs, better known as r&b singer and songwriter Tank, is a veteran in the business with more credit than any accolade could justify. Aside from writing some of our favorite bedroom favorites, he’s penned some smash hits for his industry peers. Ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards...
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar with the Musical Stylings of Coco Jones
Singer, actress, and dancer Coco Jones is no rookie. The multi-talented entertainer got her start in the industry as a Disney kid, showing off her bag of talents early on in her career. Since then, the seasoned entertainer has been grinding, earning a role as the new Hilary Banks in Peacock’s Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air. The 24-year-old has even made her return to music. At the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, she snatched a nomination for “Best New Artist” alongside several equally talented acts, including DIXSON, Doechii, Fireboy DML, Muni Long, Steve Lacy, and rising Nigerian singers CKay and Tems. Ahead of this year’s celebration, get familiar with the musical stylings of Coco Jones.
Morris Day & The Time To Receive The 'Legend' Award At 'Soul Train Awards' 2022
Today, BET announced iconic 80’s funk band Morris Day & The Time will receive the ‘Legend’ award at “Soul Train Awards” 2022. World-class musician, composer, and actor Morris Day is best known for his role as lead singer of the legendary band and as a hit-making solo artist with songs like “Oak Tree” and the #1 smash on the US R&B hits chart “Fishnets.” The Time is beloved for their top musical hits “Jungle Love,” and “The Bird.” The band’s successful music career spans four decades. Morris Day has appeared in multiple films including cult classic Purple Rain.
Soul Train Awards 2022: Singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is Nothing Short of Heavenly in These Gospel Records
Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is one of the most talented and rightfully successful names in the business. With the release of several projects, including her Grammy Award-winning album Grace, and credits on other hit songs, Tasha has earned her spot among the greats. Ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole and in honor of the veteran singer-songwriter nomination ‘Best Gospel/Inspiration Award,’ check out these heavenly tracks from this year’s nominee.
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
TakeOff’s Funeral To Be Held At Atlanta's State Farm Arena
The funeral for Migos rapper TakeOff will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday (Nov. 11). According to WSB-TV, the service will be officiated by Pastor Jesse Curney III of New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn. TakeOff and his family were attendees of the church. The...
Jeff Cook, Guitarist and Fiddle Player for Alabama, Dead at 73
Jeff Cook, co-founding member of the iconic country music band Alabama died on Monday. He was 73 years old. Aside from being a founding member of Alabama, Cook was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame, and the Fiddlers Hall of Fame. Additionally, he was named Gibson’s Guitarist of the Year. According to a statement from the band, Cook died peacefully in his home in Destin, Florida. He was surrounded by family and close friends.
Soul Train Awards 2022: T-Pain’s Hooks Are Unmatched in These Memorable Hits
“Lift Me Up” is the lead single for the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack. “I am human,” he said in an Instagram post addressing the issue. Wilson is nominated for two Soul Train Awards 2022, including "Best R&B/ Soul Male Artist" and "Certified Soul Award." The singer leads...
From Dancing To Major Label Deals: Day Sulan Is Embracing Life On The Cusp Of Superstardom
Following a Thursday afternoon conversation with rapper and Compton native Day Sulan, it’s obvious she has a clear vision for herself, and she will never forget her past that included being homeless and stripping. Taking a leap into music some years back, and a chance meeting with rapper YG at the strip club, would eventually forever change her career trajectory. Now Sulan is basking in the recent release of her full-length debut project Crazy Girls through Epic Records and 4Hunnid Records.
