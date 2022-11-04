ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State to celebrate first-generation students at women’s basketball game

A showdown between two powerhouse women’s basketball teams will set the stage for a celebration of the experiences of and the opportunities for first-generation students in higher education. The Ohio State University will honor these students during the game between the Buckeyes and the University of Tennessee tomorrow night at the Schottenstein Center.
