LOS ANGELES (AP) — Voters headed to polls as a major winter storm pounded California on Election Day, bringing rain and snow to the drought-stricken state along with possible flash flooding in areas recently scarred by wildfires, and fears that the downpours could lead to a low turnout. Some of the heaviest rain is expected later Tuesday in Orange County, which is holding several very close U.S. House races that could determine which party controls Congress. The Republican Party of Orange County urged members to vote early and avoid getting stuck in the rain on Election Day. “Election day lines are long and typically one to two hours long. Don’t risk getting caught waiting in the rain to cast your ballot,” an email sent by the party Monday said.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO