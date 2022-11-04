ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Jeanne Rossow
florida ranks better than most states, both in math and in reading. its Hispanic students rank highest of all Hispanics nationwide.

talentrecap.com

Luke Bryan’s Career in Jeopardy After Inviting Florida Governor On Stage

American Idol judge Luke Bryan receives major backlash as fans vow to boycott his music after inviting Florida’s governor on stage. Heat from fans has prompted the country singer to release an official statement addressing the event. Luke Bryan Brings Ron DeSantis On Stage During Jacksonville Concert. Twitter recently...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Jared and Ivanka’s Multi-Million Dollar Florida Mansion is nothing like his Baltimore apartments.

36 Indian Creek Island Rd.(via realtor.com) After the Trump family fled New York City and Washington D.C. for permanent homes in Florida, Jared and Ivanka settled on Indian Creek Island, a high-security area known as the "Billionaire Bunker”, near Miami. It was originally reported that the couple purchased a two-acre waterfront lot for $32 million on Dec. 17th, 2020, from Julio Iglesias, located at 4 Indian Creek Island Rd., however Florida’s voter records show Jared lists his mailing address as 36 Indian Creek Island Rd, while voter records show Ivanka’s home address as 8955 Collins Ave Unit 201 Surfside, Fl. which is known to be the condo the couple rented when first moving to the Miami area.
a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in Florida: Where They Live & How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in Florida: Where They Live & How Often They Bite. Florida is a popular state in the southeastern region of the United States. It has a warm, tropical climate and many diverse ecosystems – including its many barrier islands. There are many fascinating animals, both large and small, that make their home in the state. Snakes are some of the most common animals in Florida, and there are approximately 50 species, including six venomous ones. One of these is the cottonmouth which is the only semi-aquatic venomous snake in the US. So let’s discover where they live and how often they bite.
Toby Hazlewood

$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border Patrol

On October 15, a Border Patrol Officer from Daytona Beach, Florida tweeted about the latest find of large quantities of illegal drugs being found washed up on a beach. In this incident, around 11 pounds of cocaine with a street value of £150,000 was found in a plastic-wrapped bundle by an innocent person walking on the beach.
L. Cane

The Best Dive Seafood Joints in Florida, According to Southern Living

Florida is arguably a seafood lover's delight, with water on three sides of the state. Florida lobster, stone crab, grouper, snapper, and flounder are all staples. There are plenty of fancy restaurants in Florida that serve excellent seafood. But you might be missing out if you weren't open to trying some of the less fancy seafood joints or "dives" as they are sometimes known.
L. Cane

Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?

WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
