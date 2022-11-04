Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Photographer Turns Barge into a Giant, Floating, Working Camera
Photographer Brendan Barry transformed the Electric Barge into a giant floating camera obscura that not only captures photos but also works as a processing facility thanks to its built-in darkroom. This is just the latest example of his construction of unusual camera obscuras, as Barry has previously converted multiple large...
petapixel.com
Photographer Makes Beautiful Custom-Painted Analog Cameras
A photographer breathes fresh life into analog cameras by carefully disassembling and then painting them. Adrian Prada from Bogota, Colombia, upscale Nikon FMs, Canon F-1s, and Leica M3s, among others, into stunning works of art. “I have my style,” Prada tells PetaPixel. “But, the idea is to understand that everyone...
petapixel.com
Instagram Head Feels ‘Urgency’ in Trying to Make Reels Work
Instagram head Adam Mosseri says the social media platform is facing “urgency” to make Reels work after its parent company Meta had $80 billion wiped off its market value last month. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Mosseri said that Instagram was feeling the pressure to drive...
petapixel.com
This 3D-Printed Wigglegram Lens is Made from Disposable Camera Lenses
This trinocular “wigglegram” lens creates vintage film-looking stereographs and is made with a combination of 3D-printed parts and scavenged disposable camera lenses. Wigglegrams, or stereographs, are these low-res cousins of the gif that involve photos made up of two or three layers. When put together, these give the illusion of depth and slight movement. They were a mainstay of 2010 Tumblr aesthetics and are how Magic Eye puzzles work and PetaPixel featured a film camera wigglegram lens build in 2021. They’ve also been featured in music videos: artist Kirby Gladstein has also become quite known for her three-dimensional gifs.
This new ‘risky’ playground is a work of art – and a place for kids to escape their mollycoddling parents
Imagine this: a heap of colourful plastic buckets stacked on top of each other to form a climbable bridge, monolithic bluestone boulders holding up a contorted slide, a pile of concrete demolition debris moonlighting as a resting spot. At every point, children can be seen swinging their bodies from warped,...
petapixel.com
A Decade Later and I’m Still Married to Black and White Film
2012 was a helluva year for film photographers and a crossroads for me personally. My wife and I had formally begun photographing weddings together only a year prior. She shot all digital because that’s her passion. And I was trying to shoot all B&W 35mm film like a crazy person, because that is my passion.
petapixel.com
Pro Instagram Accounts Can Now Schedule Posts Directly Inside App
Instagram has announced that it is rolling out an in-app scheduling tool to all professional accounts. The new tool enables businesses and creators to schedule their posts in advance without having to use Meta’s Creator Studio or third-party apps. Eligible users will be able to schedule Reels, photos, and...
petapixel.com
Footage of Frozen Turtles Coming Back to Life Shot in Custom Forest Studio
Painted turtles are the world’s most northerly turtles and to survive the freezing temperatures they have developed a unique hibernation method. On a recent episode of Frozen Planet II, a camera crew managed to film the turtles as they awoke from their deep slumber during which their hearts had stopped beating and only their brains remain slightly active.
