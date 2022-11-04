This trinocular “wigglegram” lens creates vintage film-looking stereographs and is made with a combination of 3D-printed parts and scavenged disposable camera lenses. Wigglegrams, or stereographs, are these low-res cousins of the gif that involve photos made up of two or three layers. When put together, these give the illusion of depth and slight movement. They were a mainstay of 2010 Tumblr aesthetics and are how Magic Eye puzzles work and PetaPixel featured a film camera wigglegram lens build in 2021. They’ve also been featured in music videos: artist Kirby Gladstein has also become quite known for her three-dimensional gifs.

5 HOURS AGO