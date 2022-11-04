ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tripsavvy.com

The Twin Fin Brings a Surf-Themed Hotel to Waikiki

There’s a newly renovated place to stay along the iconic coastline of Waikiki on Oahu: The Twin Fin opened on Nov. 2, 2022. The revitalized hotel, which transformed the old Aston Waikiki Beach Hotel, is now part of Highgate’s Hawaii collection of hotels and features refreshed guestrooms, an updated design, and a menu of experiences rooted in Hawaiian culture.
honolulumagazine.com

We Tried It! Keiki Republic

Who: Two sets of parents and four energetic kids ranging from 1.5 to 6 years old. When: Saturday at 10 a.m. It seems every parent and caregiver know about Kids City and its two luxurious locations over in Ward and Kapolei, but I wanted to learn more about Keiki Republic, a new play center over on the windward side. My family and I are fans of Windward Mall—we love how it’s already packed with fun things for the whole family like Pups of War, Glow Putt Mini Golf, Ko‘olau Pets and Fun Factory.
KHON2

Food 2Go — Pagoda Restaurant & Catering

We're checking out a classic food spot off Kanunu Street in Honolulu. They've been providing their guests with the local flavors of Hawai'i, warm hospitality and beautiful surroundings -- we're talking about the Pagoda Restaurant & Catering.
the university of hawai'i system

Native Hawaiian moʻolelo represented in new HIMB mural

A mural based on the moʻolelo (story) of Keahiakahoe, meaning the fire of Kahoe, now spans across the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology (HIMB) Lilipuna pier area where students, faculty, staff and visitors park to take the boat out to Moku o Loʻe (Coconut Island).
thisweekhawaii.com

28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival

Level 3, Mauka Wing, next to T-mobile (4th floor Mauka Ewa Parking Structure) Friday, November 11, 2022 from 10am-6pm Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9am-6pm Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 9am-5pm Honolulu’s largest selection of Hawaii made products! Featuring authentic Hawaiian products and specialties that range from natural products like cheese, butter, olive oil, garlic seasonings, sweets, jewelry, clothing, and handmade crafts by 409 local vendors! Food demonstrations by local chefs Randy Bangloy (Eating House 1849), Jason Ichiki (Roy’s Waikiki) and Jason Yamaguhi (Mugen) and entertainment will Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning artists Melveen Leed, Kawika Kahiapo, Hoku Zuttermeister, Robi Kahakalau & Kalae Camarillo and more will performing throughout the 3 day weekend!www.madeinhawaiifestival.com.
Hawaii Magazine

Your Guide to Waimānalo, Oʻahu

Once you make the turn past the Makapu‘u Lookout, heading north, the road curves along the steep cliffs of the Ko‘olau Mountains and a rugged coastline appears. In the distance are two islets—rabbit-shaped Mānana and smaller Kāohikaipu— and across the sky ‘iwa birds twist and glide.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Feral pigs have been going hog wild in some residential neighborhoods. And in some cases, they’re damaging property. “They’re not loud as far as vocally or running around, but they do leave a smell so that’s a nuisance,” said James Chun. of Aina Haina. Chun moved into his Mona Street home a month ago. He said he saw a wild pig just last night.
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kate Lang selected as Big West setter of the week

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team extended their winning streak to six matches this past weekend and on Monday, Kate Lang was honored as the Big West Conference setter of the week. Lang, who earned the accolade for the second time this season, dished out 66 assists and 17 digs in victories over Long […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hiker in critical condition after falling 150 feet from Olomana trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hiker is in critical condition after falling off Olomana trail in Windward Oahu on Sunday evening. The Honolulu Fire Department said a group was hiking between the second and third peaks when a man fell 150 feet from the trail. HFD said they received a call...
