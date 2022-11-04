Read full article on original website
tripsavvy.com
The Twin Fin Brings a Surf-Themed Hotel to Waikiki
There’s a newly renovated place to stay along the iconic coastline of Waikiki on Oahu: The Twin Fin opened on Nov. 2, 2022. The revitalized hotel, which transformed the old Aston Waikiki Beach Hotel, is now part of Highgate’s Hawaii collection of hotels and features refreshed guestrooms, an updated design, and a menu of experiences rooted in Hawaiian culture.
honolulumagazine.com
We Tried It! Keiki Republic
Who: Two sets of parents and four energetic kids ranging from 1.5 to 6 years old. When: Saturday at 10 a.m. It seems every parent and caregiver know about Kids City and its two luxurious locations over in Ward and Kapolei, but I wanted to learn more about Keiki Republic, a new play center over on the windward side. My family and I are fans of Windward Mall—we love how it’s already packed with fun things for the whole family like Pups of War, Glow Putt Mini Golf, Ko‘olau Pets and Fun Factory.
LIST: Best garlic shrimp spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best garlic shrimp spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Nov. 2022.
Robot servers working at Hawaii restaurant
A local restaurant owner frustrated with staffing shortages has hired a pair of new employees. These two don't get paid, and they never have to take a break.
Food 2Go — Pagoda Restaurant & Catering
We're checking out a classic food spot off Kanunu Street in Honolulu. They've been providing their guests with the local flavors of Hawai'i, warm hospitality and beautiful surroundings -- we're talking about the Pagoda Restaurant & Catering.
Award-winning documentary on the “dangerous” side of Philippines makes its Hawaii debut at the Hawaii International Film Festival
their home, Palawan, an island paradise in the Philippines from the illegal destruction of its forests, fisheries, and mountains.
hawaiipublicradio.org
The Conversation: Josh Green sticks to election strategy; Former punk rock musician Henry Rollins on getting older
Current Lt. Gov. and candidate for Hawaiʻi governor Josh Green outlines his strategy for winning voters during the upcoming general election | Full Story. Local actress Lindsay Anuhea Watson shares her experience working on the new historical drama, The Wind and The Reckoning | Full Story. Documentary short director...
the university of hawai'i system
Native Hawaiian moʻolelo represented in new HIMB mural
A mural based on the moʻolelo (story) of Keahiakahoe, meaning the fire of Kahoe, now spans across the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology (HIMB) Lilipuna pier area where students, faculty, staff and visitors park to take the boat out to Moku o Loʻe (Coconut Island).
thisweekhawaii.com
28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival
Level 3, Mauka Wing, next to T-mobile (4th floor Mauka Ewa Parking Structure) Friday, November 11, 2022 from 10am-6pm Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9am-6pm Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 9am-5pm Honolulu’s largest selection of Hawaii made products! Featuring authentic Hawaiian products and specialties that range from natural products like cheese, butter, olive oil, garlic seasonings, sweets, jewelry, clothing, and handmade crafts by 409 local vendors! Food demonstrations by local chefs Randy Bangloy (Eating House 1849), Jason Ichiki (Roy’s Waikiki) and Jason Yamaguhi (Mugen) and entertainment will Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning artists Melveen Leed, Kawika Kahiapo, Hoku Zuttermeister, Robi Kahakalau & Kalae Camarillo and more will performing throughout the 3 day weekend!www.madeinhawaiifestival.com.
LIST: Best chicken katsu spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best chicken katsu spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Nov. 2022.
Hawaii Magazine
Your Guide to Waimānalo, Oʻahu
Once you make the turn past the Makapu‘u Lookout, heading north, the road curves along the steep cliffs of the Ko‘olau Mountains and a rugged coastline appears. In the distance are two islets—rabbit-shaped Mānana and smaller Kāohikaipu— and across the sky ‘iwa birds twist and glide.
Over 500 items sold during Aloha Stadium online auction
Although the future of Aloha Stadium remains up in the air, we do know that parts of it are scattered around now.
LIST: Top 5 pumpkin pie spots on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best pumpkin pie spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for November 2022.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hydrogel gun shooting ‘prank’ leaves Hawaii man with welt and a message for the public
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drive-by shooting with a so-called hydrogel gun left a Kapolei man with a welt ― and a message for the public. Sean Tiwanak said he was walking his dogs along Kapolei Parkway when he suddenly felt something violently hit him in the neck. “A car...
Hawaii resort to reopen more than a decade later
The resort will draw inspiration from its own history to create a cultural experience for guests.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Feral pigs have been going hog wild in some residential neighborhoods. And in some cases, they’re damaging property. “They’re not loud as far as vocally or running around, but they do leave a smell so that’s a nuisance,” said James Chun. of Aina Haina. Chun moved into his Mona Street home a month ago. He said he saw a wild pig just last night.
Hawaii’s Kate Lang selected as Big West setter of the week
The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team extended their winning streak to six matches this past weekend and on Monday, Kate Lang was honored as the Big West Conference setter of the week. Lang, who earned the accolade for the second time this season, dished out 66 assists and 17 digs in victories over Long […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rainbow Wahine volleyball stays firmly atop Big West after two wins at home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team continued to sure up their number one spot in the Big West Conference this weekend with downing both Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton this weekend. On Friday, the Wahine took on rival Long Beach State — another...
Hawaii-based Marine: ‘I saw the wave sweep her off’
A Marine Corps Base Hawaii Corporal received the highest non-combat award for heroism for saving the life of a woman who was swept off of a cliff and into the ocean.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hiker in critical condition after falling 150 feet from Olomana trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hiker is in critical condition after falling off Olomana trail in Windward Oahu on Sunday evening. The Honolulu Fire Department said a group was hiking between the second and third peaks when a man fell 150 feet from the trail. HFD said they received a call...
