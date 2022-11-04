Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
Integral reports weakest FX volumes since October 2021
Foreign exchange trading volumes dropped in October across Integral’s trading platforms as currency markets saw a relatively quiet period after consecutive months of strong trading activity. Integral said that the average daily volumes (ADV) across its platforms totaled $45.7 billion in October 2022, which was the lowest reading in...
financefeeds.com
DMALINK announces FX global code of conduct streams across non-G-7 pairs
DMALINK has is expanding its global code of conduct LP member-base following a successful beta run in 2022, the the EM-focused institutional FX ECN announced. The firm decided to adhere to the code after a trial run with select counterparties. The build-out of code-adhering market makers will be segmented into categories based on currencies and regions to match with client demand.
financefeeds.com
Fxview strengthens its offerings, adds more cryptocurrencies to its deposit and withdrawal methods for global clients
Fxview, the Cyprus based multi-asset broker, has recently announced addition of more cryptocurrencies to its deposit and withdrawal methods for global clients. This move aligns with the ongoing effort by the broker to “Go Global” and match the ever-changing client requirements. As a latest addition, Fxview added Ethereum...
financefeeds.com
VT Markets goes further multi asset and launches bond CFDs
“We believe we are one of the most diverse brokers in today’s market. The new bond CFDs are now available for trading on the VT Markets mobile app and its robust trading platforms.”. VT Markets has added a selection of 7 bond CFDs to further enable traders to expand...
financefeeds.com
Eurex introduces incentive program to win clearing business from UK rivals
To support buy-side clients starting clearing OTC interest rate derivatives positions in the EU, Deutsche Börse’s derivatives-focused exchange,. This is a further step in support of the regulatory objectives to bring more Euro Clearing into the EU and in turn reduce reliance on CCPs outside the EU. The...
financefeeds.com
Launch of ‘+Insights’ on Plus500’s OTC platform
A compelling real-time data feed enhances Plus500’s cutting-edge proprietary trading platform, providing exclusive market data and trading insights to support clients. Global multi-asset fintech group Plus500 announces the launch of its innovative ‘+Insights’, a new big-data analytical tool, designed to provide customers with access to real-time and historical trends, based on the Group’s base of over 23 million registered customers. ‘+Insights’ is now accessible to all clients through the company’s over-the-counter trading platform, as a complementary service across its web app, iOS and Android offerings.
financefeeds.com
FDCTech revenue jumps 1,980% YTD on the back of new wealth management business
FDCTech has reported a 1,980% revenue increase in the nine months ending September 30, 2022 compared to the previous period, with figures rising to $4,597,097 from $221,003. The spectacular revenue growth follows the successful integration of the wealth management business by the fintech-driven company specializing in buying and integrating small to mid-size legacy financial services companies.
financefeeds.com
Cboe launches Mini S&P 500 Index (XSP) options trading 24/5
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is preparing the launch of trading in Mini S&P 500 Index (XSP) options during global trading hours (GTH), to go live on December 11, 2022. This effectively means that Mini S&P 500 Index (XSP) options will be available for trading nearly 24 hours every business day.
financefeeds.com
OctaFX ramps up its CFDs offering with 150 new stocks
OctaFX has once again expanded its contracts-for-difference offering, this time with the addition of 150+ new single stock CFDs listed on 16 stock exchanges around the world. In a corporate statement, OctaFX said it has introduced this sought-after asset class as it aims to capture the interest of several beginner and advanced traders. The new CFDs can be traded alongside the already existent 80 CFD instruments, including currencies, commodities, stock indices, and cryptocurrencies, the broker explains.
financefeeds.com
UF AWARDS MEA 2023: The Industry’s Standard of Excellence
Nominate your brand for a prestigious fintech award. Making headlines with last year’s edition of UF AWARDS, Ultimate Fintech, the top-tier marketing agency and organiser of the industry-famed iFX EXPO, announces the launch of the UF AWARDS MEA 2023. The UF AWARDS have been regarded as the standard of...
financefeeds.com
Completing 15 Successful Years in the Industry – AAAFx’s Take on the Future
Launched in Dec 2007, AAAFx – the pioneering brokerage company, is completing 15 years of providing reliable and excellent services to financial market participants. AAAFx was the first CFD broker to get a regulation certification from HCMC and it has been instrumental in empowering its clients over the years to make well-informed decisions by establishing full transparency in the trading environment. The company has stood the test of time and is proud to be one of the most trusted brokers in the forex market, serving retail as well as institutional clients for over 15 years now.
financefeeds.com
Squirro launches Allocators Insights for Chief Investment Officers
“Anyone working in asset, wealth, or portfolio management needs to be on top of the latest trends and shifts in the market – this includes what CIOs publish about their future investment strategies.”. Squirro has launched Allocators Insights, an augmented intelligence app that directly delivers the latest allocation strategy...
financefeeds.com
Capital.com taps Refinitiv data to offer sustainable investment insights to users
“Traders will have comprehensive ESG data at their fingertips, at no cost, at the precise moment they need to make an investment decision”. Capital.com has tapped LSEG’s market data business Refinitiv to provide investors and traders with environmental, social and governance (ESG) data. The high-growth European investment trading...
financefeeds.com
BigPay launches Crypto top-up feature powered by TripleA
BigPay, a Southeast Asian fintech company, has selected Singapore-based TripleA as a cryptocurrency payment gateway for its latest feature – Crypto top-up – making its foray into the digital asset space . Under the Payment Services Act 2019, the fintech arm of Asia’s leading low-cost airline AirAsia is...
financefeeds.com
FTX lists Circle’s Euro Coin after launch on Solana
Boston-based stablecoin issuer Circle plans to roll out its euro-pegged stablecoin on Solana (SOL) network in the first half of 2023. The move to expand native support of Euro Coin and access to new permissionless cross-chain infrastructure marks Circle’s first in a series of commitments to integrate with other blockchains, including Ethererum and Avalanche.
financefeeds.com
Texture Finance Secures Fresh Capital As It Inches Closer To Yield Maximization Solution Introduction
Fresh funding will help accelerate product development, enabling Texture Finance to unlock powerful risk-managed yield farming opportunities for Solana users. Solana-based DeFi platform Texture Finance has completed its latest fundraising round. Co-led by venture capital funds Sino Global and P2P Capital, the Texture team raised $5 million worth of USDC from a large group of investors, including Semantic Ventures, Wintermute, and Jane Street Capital, among others. Per the Texture Finance team, funds will advance product development to unlock new yield features for DeFi investors.
financefeeds.com
Binance to buy Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX
Sam Bankman-Fried, head of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said he entered into a non-binding letter of intent with rival Binance to acquire FTX business as they face the worst of a liquidity crunch. Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao confirmed the insolvency news and posted the following tweet about...
financefeeds.com
DKK joins London Chamber of Commerce & Industry for emerging markets FX solutions
DKK Partners has joined the London Chamber of Commerce & Industry to provide LCII members with its suite of key services, including FX risk management, access to deep liquidity pools, and local collections for overseas trading. The LCII is a key hub in London that helps members through a range...
financefeeds.com
LiteFinance hires Ahmed Badr as VP of business development
Retail forex broker LiteFinance announced that Ahmed Badr has joined the firm as its newest vice president of business development. A veteran executive, Ahmed Badr has ended a short stint with MultiBank Group where he served as its branch manager in Egypt. Prior to that, he spent seven months as a regional business development manager at easyMarkets in Cyprus.
financefeeds.com
AstroPay launches prepaid Mastercard in Brazil
AstroPay has launched a Mastercard prepaid card in Brazil in a move that provides both new and existing AstroPay customers with the ability to pay in any store that accepts Mastercard. The strategic relationship between Mastercard and AstroPay has thus been expanded to allow Brazillian users to activate and use...
Comments / 0