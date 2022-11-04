Launched in Dec 2007, AAAFx – the pioneering brokerage company, is completing 15 years of providing reliable and excellent services to financial market participants. AAAFx was the first CFD broker to get a regulation certification from HCMC and it has been instrumental in empowering its clients over the years to make well-informed decisions by establishing full transparency in the trading environment. The company has stood the test of time and is proud to be one of the most trusted brokers in the forex market, serving retail as well as institutional clients for over 15 years now.

