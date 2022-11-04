Read full article on original website
Here is the BEST Time to Start Holly Seeds in Ohio (2022 Guide)
Do you want to grow holly seeds in Ohio, but don’t know when to start them?. Starting holly seeds is not as easy as it seems. Holly Seeds must be consistently watered, receive at least 8 hours of sunlight a day, & be kept at room temperature of at least 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
Midterm elections 2022: polls close in most US states as Republicans seek gains in Senate and House – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency – follow all the latest news
Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first...
2022 election live updates: Kemp beats Abrams again in Georgia
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Waltz and Mills win two-year Congressional terms
DAYTONA BEACH — Voters decided Tuesday to send U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz back to Washington, D.C., for a third two-year term, and fellow Republican Cory Mills will be joining him in the nation's capital. Waltz captured a dominant 74.12% of the vote in the Florida 6th Congressional District race, trouncing Libertarian challenger Joe Hannoush, unofficial vote totals showed Tuesday night. ...
Researchers continue to track massive earthquakes across Colorado
140 years ago, Colorado had its biggest earthquake ever with a magnitude of 6.6. Researchers say another massive earthquake could cost the state billions in repairs. With Colorado's biggest earthquake rocking across multiple states, it is unlikely that an earthquake of that magnitude would occur but researchers believe it could still happen today.On average, Colorado could see 50 to 70 earthquakes a year with most being minimal. Researchers believe earthquake study is essential so they could pinpoint when the next massive one could happen. "What research has done is compiled all of our information and mapped it out," said Matt Morgan, Director...
Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, David Scott reelected to Congress
U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, and David Scott, D-Atlanta, have both been reelected to their seats in Congress, the Associated Press has projected. Greene, whose redrawn district will include a portion of southwest Cobb in January, was challenged by Democrat Marcus Flowers to represent Georgia's 14th Congressional District. Greene had received 139,669 votes, or 65.5%, to Flowers' 73,520 votes, or 34.7%, with roughly 37% of precincts reporting just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The AP projected Greene's victory at 8:51 p.m. ...
Midterm Elections 2022 Live Updates: Polls close in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut
Live updates on Election Day 2022 from Eyewitness News including streaming coverage, results, analysis and more.
