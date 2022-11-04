When, one weekday afternoon, Jordan E. Cooper and I connect over Zoom, I ask if I am finding him in New York or Atlanta. (Scrolling through the glamorous headshots and industry announcements on his Instagram, I’d gathered that he spends part of the year in Georgia shooting The Ms. Pat Show, the BET+ sitcom he created with stand-up comedian Patricia Williams.) “I’m in New York right now, Brooklyn,” he replies. “Listen, the only time I’m in Atlanta is when I gotta work.” It’s a funny distinction coming from someone so dizzyingly busy: Besides serving as showrunner on Ms. Pat and leading his own production company, Cookout Entertainment, Cooper is also preparing to appear on Broadway, as Ain’t No Mo’—the Obie Award-winning play that he wrote and stars in—opens at the Belasco Theatre this December. (Previews begin this week.)

