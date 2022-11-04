Read full article on original website
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
With Ain’t No Mo’ on Broadway, Jordan E. Cooper Is Flying High
When, one weekday afternoon, Jordan E. Cooper and I connect over Zoom, I ask if I am finding him in New York or Atlanta. (Scrolling through the glamorous headshots and industry announcements on his Instagram, I’d gathered that he spends part of the year in Georgia shooting The Ms. Pat Show, the BET+ sitcom he created with stand-up comedian Patricia Williams.) “I’m in New York right now, Brooklyn,” he replies. “Listen, the only time I’m in Atlanta is when I gotta work.” It’s a funny distinction coming from someone so dizzyingly busy: Besides serving as showrunner on Ms. Pat and leading his own production company, Cookout Entertainment, Cooper is also preparing to appear on Broadway, as Ain’t No Mo’—the Obie Award-winning play that he wrote and stars in—opens at the Belasco Theatre this December. (Previews begin this week.)
16 Art Exhibitions to See This Month
In New York and beyond, this month and next yield many wonderful things for the art enthusiasts among us to see. Beginning with the beyond, a new show opening on the West Coast offers a worthy reevaluation of the midcentury art scene, while some blockbuster East Coast events (Alex Katz, Edward Hopper) are already bringing in crowds.
Katie Holmes Does a Modern Take on the Flapper Dress at the CFDA Awards
At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion,” and honors excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
In The Collaboration, Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope Take On Warhol and Basquiat
The posters framed it as a fight; a challenge between two heavyweights. At left was Andy Warhol, wearing shiny Everlast boxing gloves, shorts, a black turtleneck, and a vaguely haunted look on his face—he was, by then, a frail 56—his arms crossed like Tutankhamen’s. At his side was Jean-Michel Basquiat, shirtless, impassive, and not yet 25, in the same gloves, shorts, and stance. In other imagery, their gloves are raised, or Warhol (softly) lands a blow on Basquiat’s jaw. It was 1985, and paintings from a collaboration between the two artists—orchestrated by Swiss art dealer Bruno Bischofberger, who formally introduced them in 1982—were headed to Tony Shafrazi’s gallery on Mercer Street.
Kim Kardashian Wore a Latex Evening Gown to the CFDA Awards
Kim Kardashian and her shapewear and loungewear brand Skims will receive the first-ever Innovator Award, presented by Amazon, at the CFDA awards tonight. To accept the award alongside her co-founders, Kardashian attended the event in extremely body-conscious fashion—with a black latex strapless evening dress. Kardashian has long been a...
Kylie Jenner Dug Into the ’90s Archives for the CFDA Awards
Kylie Jenner loves herself some archival vintage. Remember this summer when she emerged in that super rare Comme des Garçons hand top from 2007? At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, the beauty mogul and reality star only continued her love of throwback style—this time by unearthing a striking vintage gown from the ’90s. To be more specific, it’s a runway dress from an iconic French designer’s fall 1999 collection. Can you guess whose?
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, Marc Jacobs, and More
Halloween was quite an extravagant celebration for celebrities who managed to go above and beyond with their costumes. One famous face in the mix was Kendall Jenner, who wore a Toy Story-inspired look based on the character Jessie. Though, Jenner put a saucy spin on the ensemble; she wore the signature hat, a crop top, arm bands, denim hot pots, and a pair of cow-print chaps.
Scarlett Johansson and David Yurman Hosted a Shopping Soiree Benefiting the Lower Eastside Girls Club
While some of us may make idle promises to shop a bit less, last night's festivities at David Yurman were not the time to enact self-control. Scarlett Johansson and the Yurman family hosted a cocktail party and shopping soiree at the David Yurman flagship store on 57th Street and Madison Avenue. The private event was held in support of the Lower East Side Girls Club, an organization close to the hearts of Johansson and the Yurman family. Recently, the native New York actor curated designs with the iconic jewelers, with proceeds benefiting the independent community-based non-profit.
Gabriel Byrne Wants You to Talk to Your Ghosts
The actor Gabriel Byrne is sitting in his sparse white dressing room at the Music Box Theatre surrounded by ghosts. Broadway hums beneath his window. “I think it’s one of the few dressing rooms on Broadway that has a view onto the street, so you’re never stuck for something to look at,” he says.
