Giada De Laurentiis Shows Love For The Vintage Negroni
After 100 years, the Italian cocktail Negroni is having a moment. Created in 1919 by Count Camillo Negroni in Florence, Italy (via Difford's Guide), the bitter elixir has surged in popularity in recent years, punctuated by Negroni Week in September, where thousands of bars and restaurants mix the OG and its variations to raise money for worthy causes.
marlinmag.com
Tito’s Mythical Martini Drink Recipe
Some pairings are just meant to be: meat and bleu cheese, bleu cheese and olives, olives and vodka—you know the rest. So this cocktail was a no-brainer, unless you opt to swap out the bleu cheese for feta and the green olives for Kalamata, like Tito’s does. This cocktail pairs perfectly with Blackened Venison Tips with Bleu Cheese-Balsamic Vinegar Sauce. Perfect pairings for your next game or seafood dinner are here.
ABC News
Stanley Tucci shares his signature pasta recipe with all the ingredients to get a taste of Italy at home
From pasta shops to salumerias, Stanley Tucci has captivated food fans while exploring and eating his way through Italy -- and now home cooks can get a taste of what it would be like to eat at his table, no international plane ticket required. Tucci and his partners at S.Pellegrino,...
Kylie Jenner Dug Into the ’90s Archives for the CFDA Awards
Kylie Jenner loves herself some archival vintage. Remember this summer when she emerged in that super rare Comme des Garçons hand top from 2007? At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, the beauty mogul and reality star only continued her love of throwback style—this time by unearthing a striking vintage gown from the ’90s. To be more specific, it’s a runway dress from an iconic French designer’s fall 1999 collection. Can you guess whose?
Cher Went Dive Bar-Glam In This Rapper-Beloved Brand at the CFDA Awards
Cher embraced the trending biker aesthetic at tonight’s CFDA awards, donning a slited, leather evening dress designed by Chrome Hearts. The “Believe” singer leaned fully into the hard-edged look, completing it with dive bar-ready fishnet leggings and rocking a strapless iteration of the iconic biker jacket. She loaded up on the accessories too, with a chunky silver necklace and bangle bracelet also by Chrome Hearts. The entire look says “Let’s grab a beer and a shot special in LES?” In an elevated, living legend kind of way.
The Two Sauces Bobby Flay Always Needs On Hand
Bobby Flay gained notoriety as a celebrity chef highlighting the flavors of Southwestern cuisine. After his famed Vegas restaurant Mesa Grill closed in 2020, Flay opened his restaurant Amalfi in the same space, opting to focus on serving up a menu of Italian food. Amalfi particularly focuses on the Mediterranean flavors of the Amalfi coast. With all of his restaurants, TV shows, and recipes, it's clear that Flay focuses on flavor above all.
Parade
Ina Garten Shares the Recipe for Her Favorite Italian Panettone Bread Pudding
Panettone, the iconic Italian sweet bread, stars in this dessert from Ina Garten’s new cookbook, Go-To Dinners. “This would be delicious with either plain panettone with candied fruit or with chocolate panettone,” Garten promises. In the Kitchen With Ina. Go-To Dinners is Garten’s 13th cookbook. We caught...
World Pasta Day: Three Italian recipes to rustle up at home
Mark your calendars ragazzi, it’s World Pasta Day on Tuesday 25 October.Given pasta is in their bloodstream, we have gathered Big Mamma head chef Andrea, Armando and Gennaro to share with you their favourite pasta recipes, including some signatures and seasonal specials. And depending how forza you feel, you can use these recipes for either homemade or dried pasta – we won’t tell.The classic: mafaldine al tartufoServes: 2Ingredients: 400g mafaldine, linguine or tagliatelle70g parmesan20g butter2 tbsp truffle oil½ shallot20g autumn black truffle200g button mushrooms30ml white wine80g mascarponeMethod:For the truffle cream:Melt the butter with the truffle oil in a frying pan....
Collection
It was worth the month-plus wait post-New York Fashion Week to see Conley Averett’s new collection for Judy Turner. Averett has returned to his knitwear label’s raison d’etre, which is to evoke a person’s glam alter ego. For those unfamiliar, he named the label after the holy grail of megawatt Old Hollywood actors: Lana Turner and Judy Garland.
Nigella Lawson Shares Fond Memories Of Working With Anthony Bourdain Ahead Of Her Book Tour
If you've paid attention to the food world at all, then you probably remember television star, author, and culinary personality Anthony Bourdain. His death hit a lot of people very hard, and fans and celebrity chefs alike reacted with shock and sorrow. But people also didn't want the world to forget all of the wonderful things about Bourdain, like the great poetic moments on his shows. Chefs José Andrés and Éric Ripert even celebrated Bourdain's memory by creating Bourdain Day, observed every year on June 25, per Today.
Photographer Jamie Beck Shares the Story Behind Her Picture-Perfect Vie Provençale
In the summer of 2016, photographer Jamie Beck was flying home to New York after an assignment in Sweden when she hit some turbulence. Feeling certain the plane was about to crash, a single thought nagged away at her: “Great, now I’ll never know what it’s like to live in France,” Beck remembers. “So I made a promise to myself that if the plane landed, I was going to move there.”
Luca Guadagnino on His Latest Project, Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams
Fashion loves Luca Guadagnino, and he returns the favor. Still, the director/writer/artist stresses that his latest project, Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams, is not a film about fashion at all. “It’s about the genius of a man, a young kid, and he is experiencing life in the 20th century,” said Guadagnino on a call. It’s a story of “how great a person can be in really interacting with many things that happen in our lifetime. So I hope the people can get into this movie and not only discover a great creator of shoes, but also a great man.”
Three warming autumn fish recipes for a cosy night in
No one knows fish like Mitch Tonks. After a brief stint as an accountant, the now award-winning restauranteur returned to a life by the sea to open a specifalist fishmonger in Bath. That quickly turned into a string of hugely popular restaurants mostly on the south coast, several cookbooks about seafood and appearances on everything from Saturday Kitchen to MasterChef. On top of all that, his restaurant chain and online market Rockfish has made superb quality seafood – as well as his expertise – available at home.So it seems only apt, then, to turn to Tonks for his favourite seafood...
Kendall Jenner Is Back In Her Favorite Affordable, Model-Approved Sneakers
It may be the CFDA Fashion Awards tonight in New York City, but hours before hitting the event’s red carpet, model Kendall Jenner was spotted in a more off-duty look. She wore a casual, but put-together look consisting of a chic black sheath dress and small rectangular sunnies. But it was her comfy sneakers that were a real point of interest: The affordable, classic style has been emerging as a top model favorite this fall.
Emily Ratajkowski Wears the Contentious Square-Toe Boot
Emily Ratajkowski has been on a promotional tour since her podcast “High Low” launched. Yesterday, the author stepped out to head to The Today Show to speak about her TikTok, her best-selling book My Body, and the topics of her podcast. (Her debut episode was titled “Sex on the First Date? Emrata Asks”). For the interview, Ratajkowski wore a slick yolk-yellow leather jacket with a navel-baring black crop top that she paired with vintage camouflage flares sourced from the Rome-based dealer Olivia LaRoche or O. La Roche. As for the footwear, Emrata opted for the sleeper hit of square-toe black boots by Bevza.
Nigel Slater’s recipe for chocolate and salted peanut biscuits
Weigh 120g of plain flour, 30g of cocoa powder and 1½ tsp of baking powder and set aside. Line a baking sheet with baking parchment. Chop 100g of dark chocolate into small pieces, setting 35g of it aside. Melt the larger quantity of chocolate in a bowl resting over a pan of simmering water. Avoid the temptation to stir. As soon as the chocolate is melted, remove from the heat.
Punch
The Many Ways to Whiskey Sour
The classic cocktail is “endlessly editable.” Here’s a guide to the drink and its many modern recipes. While a Margarita can be ordered skinny, spicy, or in the style of a Tommy’s Margarita, and a Daiquiri claims many iterations, asking for a Whiskey Sour begets, at most, one question: egg white or not?
Margot Robbie Wears Her Wildest (Flared) Suit to Date
Margot Robbie isn’t one to play it safe on the red carpet. From the caped Celine look she wore to the London premiere of Amsterdam, to the distinctly bridal Chanel gown she sported at the New York premiere of the movie, the star loves a head-turning fashion moment. At...
How Chrome Hearts Became Fashion’s Most Rebellious Success Story
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Three years ago, when Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark, the owners of Chrome Hearts, were vacationing on the Caribbean island of St. Barts, their 16-year-old son Kristian announced: “We should have a store here. I think it would do really well.”
Are Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal Engaged?
Are they, or aren’t they? Actor Paul Mescal and singer Phoebe Bridgers are reported to be engaged—a tidbit that was quietly mentioned in The Guardian's profile on Mescal today. While the engagement has yet to be officially confirmed by the pair (and such rumors have been swirling for some time) fans are nevertheless flocking to Twitter to process the news.
