USD/CNH Falls By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.3638% for the last session’s close. At 14:23 EST on Sunday, 6 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.23. Regarding USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.091% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.22 and 0.745% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.28.
GBP/EUR Over 3% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 3.69% for the last 21 sessions. At 02:12 EST on Monday, 7 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.271% up from its 52-week low and 6.605% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
GBP/USD Bearish Momentum With A 4% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 4.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Monday, 7 November, GBP/USD (GBPUSD) is $1.15. GBP/USD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.138% up from its 52-week low and 16.103% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/USD’s last...
USD/CAD Went Up By Over 4% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 4.46% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:20 EST on Monday, 7 November, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.35. USD/CAD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.179% up from its 52-week low and 3.193% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CAD’s last...
CBOE Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.93% for the last session’s close. At 10:11 EST on Monday, 7 November, CBOE (VIX) is $25.27. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.29% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $24.00 and 1.71% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $25.71.
GBP/USD Bullish Momentum: 0.835% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 0.8351% for the last session’s close. At 08:06 EST on Monday, 7 November, GBP/USD (GBPUSD) is $1.15. Concerning GBP/USD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.768% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.12 and 1.218% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.13.
USD/JPY Bullish By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 7.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Monday, 7 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $146.54. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 30.208% up from its 52-week low and 3.552% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
Platinum Futures Bullish Momentum With A 10% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 10.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Monday, 7 November, Platinum (PL) is $973.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 5705, 99.99% below its average volume of 13379185785.37. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
HANG SENG INDEX Rises By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 3.55% for the last session’s close. At 23:08 EST on Sunday, 6 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $16,734.90. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 8.37% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $15,442.80 and 1.34% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $16,513.20.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 10% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 10.14% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 7 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,517.58. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.95% up from its 52-week low and 17.02% down from its 52-week high.
Palladium Futures Is 11% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 11.84% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:04 EST on Monday, 7 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,895.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 4, 99.99% below its average volume of 6140705128.79. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Over 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.98% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 7 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,512.21. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 56968771, 85.38% below its average volume of...
Nikola Stock Is 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) dropped by a staggering 15.88% in 5 sessions from $3.4 at -15.88, to $2.86 at 19:25 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.85% to $10,564.52, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Nikola’s...
Less Than Six Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Redfin Is Down By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Redfin‘s pre-market value is already 5.97% down. Redfin’s last close was $4.02, 92.55% below its 52-week high of $53.94. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Redfin (RDFN) falling 6.29% to $4.02. NASDAQ jumped 1.28% to $10,475.25,...
NASDAQ 100 Slides By 4% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 4.7% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Monday, 7 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $10,869.46. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 181286001, 94.78% below its average volume of 3472954329.46. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
Corn Futures Bearish By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.37% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:52 EST on Sunday, 6 November, Corn (ZC) is $680.25. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 64791, 45.05% below its average volume of 117923.22. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
AUD/USD Rallies Into Resistance Following 4% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The 50-Day EMA should be watched, given that there has been a lot volatility. There are many issues with the Australian dollar, including the fact that Australia’s Reserve Bank must address the housing crisis. Pay close attention to China, as lockdowns continue to create major problems....
Royalty Pharma Already 6% Down, Almost Four Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Royalty Pharma‘s pre-market value is already 6.07% down. Royalty Pharma’s last close was $42.37, 5.32% under its 52-week high of $44.75. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Royalty Pharma (RPRX) jumping 1.03% to $42.37. NASDAQ rose...
Redfin Stock Falls By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) slid by a staggering 15.55% in 5 sessions from $4.76 at -15.55, to $4.02 at 19:38 EST on Sunday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 1.28% to $10,475.25, following the last session’s upward trend. Redfin’s...
Natural Gas: Potential For Additional Gains In The Near Term, Following 9% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Considering advanced prints from CME Group for natural gas futures markets, open interest reversed two consecutive daily drops and increased by around 5.5K contracts on Friday. In the same line, volume went up by nearly 105K contracts also following two daily pullbacks in a row. According to...
