bodyslam.net
Braun Strowman Wins Battle Of The Giants At WWE Crown Jewel
Omos and Braun went to battle at WWE Crown Jewel, and only one of the pair could get the win. MVP was noticeably absent from Omos’ corner as he made his walk to the ring. Omos dominated the match early, laying Braun out repeatedly. Omos continued to dominate for much of the match with Braun getting little to no offense. Braun would end up stealing the win, hitting a running powerslam out of nowhere to defeat the giant.
bodyslam.net
PWG DINK Results (11/6)
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held its PWG DINK event from Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on November 6. You can read the full results for the show below. Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) defeated West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) Masha Slamovich defeated Jordynne Grace.
bodyslam.net
WWE Talent Leave Saudi Arabia With No Issue
Talent has left Saudi Arabia for The US safely despite concerns about an Iranian attack on the country. According to PW Insider, the tense saga came to a conclusion when WWE Crown Jewel occurred as scheduled and WWE talent was able to exit the nation of Saudi Arabia without incident. It was also noted that some reserved private transportation while others flew back to the United States in groups, indicating layovers in “Paris or London.” WWE has experienced problems getting to and from Saudi Arabia in the past.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Comes In At Just Under 2 Million
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, November 5 that WWE SmackDown averaged 1.970 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Both hours drew 1.970 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. This is up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers. The November 4 episode of WWE SmackDown reportedly averaged a preliminary 0.40 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
bodyslam.net
Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW Plans
A stacked show is on deck for tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW. Tonight’s RAW will feature several high profile matches as well as a main event for the United States Championship. Fightful Select have the full rundown of tonight’s Monday Night RAW, you can read the report below.
bodyslam.net
WWE SmackDown Brings In Over 2.1 Million Viewers This Week In Final Number
This week’s SmackDown viewership numbers are in. Brandon Thurston first reported the final numbers on November 7. SmackDown on 11/4 averaged 2.138 million viewers, while maintaining a 0.48 in the 18-49 key demo. The viewership number is up 8% from the preliminary numbers, while the demo rating is up 0.08 points.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling and AAA Star Laredo Kid Provides Injury Update
The Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide star suffered an injury during his mach against El Hijo del Vikingo in Monterrey on October 23, and he had emergency surgery. After spending nine days in the hospital, Laredo Kid spoke publicly for the first time in an interview with the Laredo Morning Times.
bodyslam.net
The Young Bucks File For New Trademark As AEW Return Nears
The Young Bucks have filed for a new trademark. While they remain off AEW TV, it is believed The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega have returned from their suspension. On November 3, the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) filed to trademark “The Wayward Sons” for merchandising purposes and entertainment services.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s AEW Rampage See’s Viewership Uptick
This week’s AEW Rampage numbers are in. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 455,000 viewers on November 4. This number is up from the 378,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.14, which is up from the 0.12 demo that the show drew last Friday.
bodyslam.net
Bianca Belair Wins Incredible Last Woman Standing Match At WWE Crown Jewel
The Last Woman Standing match between Bianca Belair and Bayley included some incredible spots. The match was a fun affair with the match spilling up the ramp onto the stage where the two traded moments. Both got moments where they kept the other down till the count of 8, escalating to 9 counts. The match featured the usage of ladders, steel steps, a golf cart, tables and more. A notable spot included in the match was a 450 splash from Bianca Belair onto a pile of steel chairs. The finish comprised of Bayley being trapped in a ladder under the corner ring rope.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Talks Paying Tribute to Kurt Angle With Both Wrestling Gear and Moveset
Josh mentions getting approval from Ken Shamrock to use the famous Ankle Lock, and Shamrock appreciated the respect that Josh showed when asking to use it. Alexander was a guest on the Kurt Angle Show and formally asked Angle if he could continue using the ankle lock. “I will keep...
bodyslam.net
RevPro Live In London 67 Results (11/6/22)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live in London 67 event on November 6 from 229 The Venue in London, England. The event aired on RevPro On Demand. You can read the full results for the event below. – RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Luke Jacobs (c) def. Will Kaven. –...
bodyslam.net
WWE Already Know How Roman Reigns Will Lose WWE World Titles
Roman Reigns has been a WWE World Champion for over 2 years at this point. While fans have no idea who will beat Reigns, it seems Triple H has already thought of someone. WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport.com that Triple H already has an idea who will end Roman’s reign. “They...
bodyslam.net
Wanna Play A Game?: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
This Saturday is UFC 281 on November 12, 2022, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event is being headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira for the UFC Middleweight Championship and is one of the most highly anticipated title defenses for the current champion, Adesanya. But, this fight will be unlike any from the past. This time, it’s do or die.
bodyslam.net
WWE Monday Night RAW Full Results – 11/7/22 – Seth Rollins US Open Challenge And More
Tonight’s Monday Night RAW is an interesting one as there has been very little in the way of hype. However, the road to Survivor Series starts tonight as well as the fall out from WWE Crown Jewel. The only segment announced at the time of this writing is an open challenge from United States Champion Seth Rollins.
bodyslam.net
Jake Paul Open To WWE Career After Crown Jewel Appearance
Jake Paul may join his brother Logan in signing a deal to appear for WWE in the future. Jake Paul made his first appearance inside a WWE arena at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia. Jake came out to save his brother, Logan Paul from a Bloodline beatdown during Logan’s match with Roman Reigns.
bodyslam.net
PPW Night To Remember Results (11/5/22)
Pure Power Wrestling held its Night To Remember event on November 5 from Lethbridge, Alberta. You can read the full results for the show below. – RCW Alberta Heritage Championship: Tyler “Hard” Knox (c) def. Big Sexy Bradley Graham. – PPW Heavyweight Championship: “Cougar Meat” Kyle Sebastian def....
bodyslam.net
NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown Results (11/5/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the first portion of its NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown event on November 5. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results for the show can be found below. – Christopher Daniels...
bodyslam.net
WWE Never Considered AEW Entrant In 2022 Royal Rumble
However, speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes has now shed more light on the matter, shooting down rumors that anyone from AEW even being considered. “It was never on the table for it to be anybody from AEW. That that. I know for sure. They agreed to have Mickie James wearing...
bodyslam.net
AEW Fight Forever To Be On Xbox Game Pass From Day Of Release
AEW Fight Forever will be available on the Xbox Game Pass from the day of its release. WrestleZone now report that the game will be on the subscription service from the day of its release, immediately becoming available to over 25 million users. AEW Fight Forever is being developed by Yuke’s and is currently scheduled to be released on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
