The Last Woman Standing match between Bianca Belair and Bayley included some incredible spots. The match was a fun affair with the match spilling up the ramp onto the stage where the two traded moments. Both got moments where they kept the other down till the count of 8, escalating to 9 counts. The match featured the usage of ladders, steel steps, a golf cart, tables and more. A notable spot included in the match was a 450 splash from Bianca Belair onto a pile of steel chairs. The finish comprised of Bayley being trapped in a ladder under the corner ring rope.

2 DAYS AGO