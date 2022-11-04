Read full article on original website
Georgetown votes on track to reauthorize street maintenance sales tax, early voting results show
Voters wait in line at Southwestern University's Howry Center in Georgetown to cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Early voting results from Williamson County show that 81.61% of early voters in Georgetown approved the 0.25% street maintenance sales tax. Early voting results include ballots cast via...
Austin Community College bond receives majority support in early voting; Jackobs pulls ahead in contested trustee race
Austin Community College's $770 million bond received early support in Travis and Williamson counties. (Chloe Young/Community Impact) The first wave of votes from Austin-area counties show Austin Community College’s $770 million bond is leaning toward passage. Of early voters in Travis and Williamson counties, 71% approved the measure. Hays...
Early results showing Lakeway residents approving transportation bond
The Lakeway transportation bond will be decided on by voters at the polls Nov. 8 (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Unofficial results from the Travis County clerk show residents of Lakeway are voting for Lakeway Proposition A totaling $17.5 million in the November midterm election. An ordinance to approve a transportation bond...
Austin City Council District 8 incumbent Paige Ellis leading in early voting
There are four candidates running for the Austin City Council District 8 seat with incumbent Paige Ellis leading in early voting. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) As of early election totals released by the Travis County Clerk’s office, incumbent Paige Ellis is leading the race for the District 8 City Council seat.
José Velásquez takes narrow lead for Austin City Council District 3
The elected candidate will succeed Pio Renteria, who served on City Council for two terms starting in 2015. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early votes show a potential runoff in the race for Austin City Council District 3 in Central and East Austin. José Velásquez and Daniela Silva are leading with 38.06% and 33.88% votes, respectively. The remaining four other candidates trail behind.
Natasha Harper-Madison wins majority of early votes for Austin City Council Place 1
Early voting results shows Harper-Madison carrying the majority for District 1. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Early voting totals show Austin City Council District 1 incumbent Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison ahead of challengers Misael D. Ramos, Clinton Rarey and Melonie House-Dixon. Harper-Madison is currently leading with 57% of the vote. To win,...
Early voting results in for Austin ISD trustee races
Contested races in districts 1, 4, 6 and 9 each a candidate pulling ahead with more than 60% of the vote. (Amy Denny/Community Impact) Early results are in for the Austin ISD board of trustee elections. Five of the nine trustee positions are up for grabs. Four of those races—districts...
KVUE
Wait times for the polling locations across Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day, and that means you'll want to know which polling location in your area has the shortest wait time. After the early voting period ended on Nov. 4, the only day for Central Texas residents to cast their vote is on Election Day. This will likely lead to long lines outside of polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting turnout almost hits 40% in Hays County
About 38.95% of Hays County voters have submitted their ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With early voting in the books and Election Day ahead, approximately 38.95% of registered Hays County voters have cast their ballots for the 2022 midterm election as of Nov. 4, according to the Texas Secretary of State website. Out of the 255,397 Hays County residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 167,750 residents registered to vote—or about 65.68%.
Qadri takes early lead in Austin City Council District 9 race followed by Guerrero, Leffler
Eight candidates are contending for the District 9 seat on Austin City Council. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Political organizer Zohaib "Zo" Qadri is leading the eight-person race to represent Austin City Council District 9 and succeed three-term Council Member Kathie Tovo, based on early voting results released Nov. 8. In the...
Kathryn Whitley Chu wins the majority of early votes for Austin ISD District 4
The elected candidate will succeed Kristin Ashy. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early election results show Kathryn Whitley Chu, former accountant and current public school teacher, has a sizable lead against her opponent, Clint Small, in the race for the Austin ISD District 4 election, one of the five AISD board positions on the ballot this year.
School districts boost measures to prevent fentanyl use in students in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
Area school districts are prioritizing efforts to reduce the use of fentanyl among students. (Courtesy Drug Enforcement Administration) Following a record year for overdose deaths in Travis County and the recent deaths of four students from fentanyl overdoses in Hays CISD, local school districts and organizations are taking steps to keep students and staff alike safe from overdoses.
Lakeway City Council approves hotel occupancy tax funds for 2023 Special Olympics Texas
Lakeway City Council approved $200,000 in hotel funds for Special Olympics Texas during their Nov. 7 meeting. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Lakeway City Council approved $200,000 in hotel occupancy funds for the Special Olympics Texas 2023 Winter Games in February during a special meeting on Nov. 7. The vote passed...
Dyana Limon-Mercado takes lead in the race for Travis County clerk
Voting for the Nov. 8 election ended at 7 p.m. (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact) Early voting results show Dyana Limon-Mercado, former Travis County Democratic Party chair, has a sizable lead against her opponent, Susan Haynes, in the race for Travis County clerk. The Travis County clerk manages public records, such...
Mouton’s Southern Bistro undergoes expansions, renovations after 10 years of serving Leander, Cedar Park
Ben Mouton opened Mouton’s Southern Bistro in Leander in early 2012. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) After more than 10 years in business, owner Ben Mouton has fresh plans for Mouton’s Southern Bistro’s Leander and Cedar Park locations. An expansion of the Cedar Park location is expected to be...
Early voting in Travis County shows decrease from 2018 midterms
Election Day is Nov. 8, and polls close at 7 p.m. (Community Impact staff) Early voter turnout for Travis county is at 37.19% as of Nov. 7 with 309,782 voting in person and 18,859 mail ballots received so far, according to Travis County election officials. Early voting for Travis County,...
Early voting results show Democrat Blane Conklin leads in Williamson County judge race, plus other county election updates
Early voting results have Blake Conklin in the lead for the Williamson County judge race, with Bill Gravell trailing. Early voting results from Williamson County have Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long and Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles, both Republicans, in the lead in their respective races. Meanwhile, Democrat Blane Conklin...
Early voting shows mixed results for Dripping Springs ISD bond
Dripping Springs ISD officials proposed a $481.13 million bond package. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) Early-voting results are in, and they are showing mixed support for the $481.13 million Dripping Springs ISD bond in the Nov. 8 election. The bond is separated into three propositions. Proposition A, which has 49.46% of the...
$53.1M expansion at St. David's Round Rock Medical Center underway
A $53.1 million expansion of the St. David's Round Rock Medical Center bringing two additional floors to the large hospital is underway. (Courtesy St. David's HealthCare) A $53.1 million expansion of the St. David's Round Rock Medical Center bringing two additional floors to the large hospital is underway. The additional...
Leander ISD early voting results show support for Prop A; Prop B faces closer race
Early voting results for Leander ISD's ACE and VATRE ballot items are showing support from voters. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) With early results from Travis and Williamson counties, Leander ISD voters have shown support for both of the district’s propositions, the ACE and the VATRE, on the Nov. 8 ballot.
