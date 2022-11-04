ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown votes on track to reauthorize street maintenance sales tax, early voting results show

Voters wait in line at Southwestern University's Howry Center in Georgetown to cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Early voting results from Williamson County show that 81.61% of early voters in Georgetown approved the 0.25% street maintenance sales tax. Early voting results include ballots cast via...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Community College bond receives majority support in early voting; Jackobs pulls ahead in contested trustee race

Austin Community College's $770 million bond received early support in Travis and Williamson counties. (Chloe Young/Community Impact) The first wave of votes from Austin-area counties show Austin Community College’s $770 million bond is leaning toward passage. Of early voters in Travis and Williamson counties, 71% approved the measure. Hays...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

José Velásquez takes narrow lead for Austin City Council District 3

The elected candidate will succeed Pio Renteria, who served on City Council for two terms starting in 2015. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early votes show a potential runoff in the race for Austin City Council District 3 in Central and East Austin. José Velásquez and Daniela Silva are leading with 38.06% and 33.88% votes, respectively. The remaining four other candidates trail behind.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Natasha Harper-Madison wins majority of early votes for Austin City Council Place 1

Early voting results shows Harper-Madison carrying the majority for District 1. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Early voting totals show Austin City Council District 1 incumbent Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison ahead of challengers Misael D. Ramos, Clinton Rarey and Melonie House-Dixon. Harper-Madison is currently leading with 57% of the vote. To win,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Wait times for the polling locations across Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day, and that means you'll want to know which polling location in your area has the shortest wait time. After the early voting period ended on Nov. 4, the only day for Central Texas residents to cast their vote is on Election Day. This will likely lead to long lines outside of polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Early voting turnout almost hits 40% in Hays County

About 38.95% of Hays County voters have submitted their ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With early voting in the books and Election Day ahead, approximately 38.95% of registered Hays County voters have cast their ballots for the 2022 midterm election as of Nov. 4, according to the Texas Secretary of State website. Out of the 255,397 Hays County residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 167,750 residents registered to vote—or about 65.68%.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

School districts boost measures to prevent fentanyl use in students in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto

Area school districts are prioritizing efforts to reduce the use of fentanyl among students. (Courtesy Drug Enforcement Administration) Following a record year for overdose deaths in Travis County and the recent deaths of four students from fentanyl overdoses in Hays CISD, local school districts and organizations are taking steps to keep students and staff alike safe from overdoses.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Early voting results show Democrat Blane Conklin leads in Williamson County judge race, plus other county election updates

Early voting results have Blake Conklin in the lead for the Williamson County judge race, with Bill Gravell trailing. Early voting results from Williamson County have Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long and Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles, both Republicans, in the lead in their respective races. Meanwhile, Democrat Blane Conklin...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy