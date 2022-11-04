ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Video Of Kate Upton In The Stands Is Going Viral

Congratulations to the Houston Astros, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series on Saturday night. Kate Upton was certainly enjoying the ride throughout the playoffs. This is World Series No. 2 for her and her husband, Justin Verlander. Earlier this weekend, a video...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston

A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To The World Series Result

Erin Andrews is mostly known for her football coverage, but she has a pretty strong baseball connection, too. The Fox Sports sideline reporter used to call some major baseball events for Fox Sports. This weekend, she shared her reaction to the Houston Astros defeating the Philadelphia Phillies. "Awww Dusty Baker....
HOUSTON, TX
KOLD-TV

Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies

HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels announce three coaching hires

The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy