Look: Video Of Kate Upton In The Stands Is Going Viral
Congratulations to the Houston Astros, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series on Saturday night. Kate Upton was certainly enjoying the ride throughout the playoffs. This is World Series No. 2 for her and her husband, Justin Verlander. Earlier this weekend, a video...
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
Man who snagged Yordan Alvarez homerun ball got Astros World Series ticket the morning of the game
Jim Rice grew up in Houston. He’s been going to baseball games for close to 50 years. He never imagined he’d be holding the ball that led to the Houston Astros second world championship title. In the sixth inning of game 6, with the Astros trailing 1-0 to...
Yankees could replace Anthony Rizzo at first base with one free agent option
A big part of the New York Yankees offseason will depend on what slugger Anthony Rizzo decides to do with his future. He has a player option for the 2023 campaign worth $16 million: if he exercises it, the Yanks can, and will, focus on retaining Aaron Judge and improving the roster. If he doesn’t, then they will need to find a solution for first base.
Watch: Castellanos Has Some Strong Language for Umpire After Blown Call
Philadelphia Phillies' slugger Nick Castellanos had some strong words for the home plate umpire after his fourth inning strikeout.
3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston
A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
3 pitchers the New York Yankees should target this offseason
The New York Yankees enter the offseason in need of pitching. Facing potential departures that will deplete the starting rotation
Kate Upton answers whether she wants Justin Verlander to retire
Justin Verlander on Saturday won his second World Series as his Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. Verlander missed all of the 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery and returned this year to win the World Series and likely his third Cy Young Award. The...
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Talks About How He Adjusted to Become a Two-Way Player
Ohtani didn't just wake up one morning as a two-way player.
Dusty Baker's former teammate on 'borrowed time' to watch him win World Series ring
"I might be here on borrowed time, but I'm still here," Jim Breazeale said. "I know he's got something for me to do."
Dodger Fans React to Astros World Series Win
Dodger fans react to our nemesis from Texas winning the World Series
Six Astros Declared Free Agents
Michael Brantley, Jason Castro, Aledmys Díaz, Yuli Gurriel, Rafael Montero and Christian Vázquez are now free agents.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To The World Series Result
Erin Andrews is mostly known for her football coverage, but she has a pretty strong baseball connection, too. The Fox Sports sideline reporter used to call some major baseball events for Fox Sports. This weekend, she shared her reaction to the Houston Astros defeating the Philadelphia Phillies. "Awww Dusty Baker....
Dodgers Writer Sees Edwin Rios as a Potential Trade Candidate
There isn't much room for the Dodgers to make trades
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies
HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
Dodgers: 10 LA Favorites Officially Elect Free Agency
Now that the 2022 MLB season has concluded, 10 Dodgers officially hit the market for the upcoming off-season.
King George! George Strait meets with Astros players before Game 6
HOUSTON — Being back at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series is more than just a home-field advantage. There are perks like having Texas legends on hand for the pre-game ceremonies. Country music legend George Strait visited Minute Maid Park ahead of the potentially-series clinching...
Angels announce three coaching hires
The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
Astros Third Baseman Bregman Broke Finger in Game 6 of World Series
Alex Bregman said postgame Saturday he broke his left index finger sliding into second base in the eighth inning.
