ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 71

Teena Hunt
2d ago

what I really want to know is why is it that a lot of these deals are only when you use the mobile app what if you don't have the mobile app some people don't even have cell phones so why can't they just do it when you go in that makes no sense to me whatsoever and when it says free food stuff like that in my mind when you actually have to purchase something to get something free technically it's not free free to me means you go in and you ask for something with whatever they request you to ask I mean say a certain code or whatever the crap it is I don't know or even don't even just go in and ask for your free camera whatever that's free but when you have to buy something to get something free that is not free

Reply(10)
48
Michael Cowan
2d ago

I love the people that find something wrong with everything, you offer them a quarter and they complain it's not a dollar, as for me I will be enjoying Wendy's tonight. Thank you Wendy's

Reply(1)
23
Ed Elliott
1d ago

last 2 visits over 30 minutes to get a sandwich and I was second in line when I pulled up.No such thing as fast food anymore

Reply(1)
11
Related
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches for a Full Week

A whole week of free chicken sandwiches sounds too good to be true, but that's exactly what Popeyes is serving up to start November off right. The Louisiana-style fast food chain is marking the week between National Sandwich Day (November 3) and National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (November 9) with a special buy-one, get-one deal on its beloved chicken sandwich. Any customer who buys one chicken sandwich combo in classic or spicy can get a second chicken sandwich for free.
LOUISIANA STATE
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts On Election Day

If you haven't seen the countless texts, flyers, phone calls, and announcements about Election Day, then you may not be aware that it's coming up on Tuesday, November 8. The midterm election has been dubbed "one of the most important elections in our lifetime" by President Joe Biden (via The Washington Post). Midterm elections may not have a presidential vote, but a lot of senate, gubernatorial, and congressional seats are up for the taking. And those who are working to encourage others to go vote want you to know the importance of having your voice counted.
thebrag.com

Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’

McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Cheesy Gordita Crunches for the Next 2 Weeks

November is a month culinarily associated with turkey and stuffing and cranberry sauce and, if you celebrate National Sandwich Day, sandwiches. Taco Bell has none of these things. (Though, there are some hot dog sandwich-loving individuals who might argue a taco is a sandwich.) With those significant (not real) obstacles...
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its $6 Big Box Deal & Now You Can Get It Even Cheaper

Nothing says fall like fried chicken. Poultry lovers have new reason to celebrate this season with the return of Popeyes Big Box Deal. The $6 dollar deal includes two pieces of the chain's bone-in fried chicken and a choice of two regular sides along with a biscuit. All Popeyes chicken is marinated in its signature Louisiana-style seasoning, hand-battered, breaded, and fried to get that perfect crunch.
LOUISIANA STATE
Thrillist

New Krispy Kreme Deal Gets You a Dozen Donuts for $2

Due to the greatness of Halloween, October begins a run of three straight months where we are getting a whole lot of good food. Before you dig into the savory delights of November, you can eat your dessert first. Krispy Kreme will help you spread out that sugar rush. In...
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Sodas and Soft Drinks Being Discontinued in 2022

Large corporations continue to shift their business models into the fourth quarter of the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Coca-ColaCompany.com, Wikipedia.org, EatThis.com, The-Sun.com, 7News.com.au, Google.com, and BeverageDigest.com.
Mashed

McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Thrillist

Subway Will Give You a Free Sandwich for Enduring the Middle Seat on Your Next Flight

The middle seat is objectively the worst. There's no window to rest your head, or an escape route for the bathroom god forbid your aisle neighbor is passed out asleep when you have to pee. Here's the good news, though: Subway is offering a consolation prize for those stuck sandwiched between two other plane passengers.
The US Sun

Wendy’s huge menu change includes new $3 breakfast deal from next week

BREAKFAST fans can rejoice because Wendy’s has unveiled a new $3 breakfast deal. The new deal goes live on Monday October 24 and will last through November 20. For $3, Wendy’s customers will be able to choose their choice of bacon or sausage with an egg and cheese croissant plus a small order of seasoned potatoes.
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy