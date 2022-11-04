what I really want to know is why is it that a lot of these deals are only when you use the mobile app what if you don't have the mobile app some people don't even have cell phones so why can't they just do it when you go in that makes no sense to me whatsoever and when it says free food stuff like that in my mind when you actually have to purchase something to get something free technically it's not free free to me means you go in and you ask for something with whatever they request you to ask I mean say a certain code or whatever the crap it is I don't know or even don't even just go in and ask for your free camera whatever that's free but when you have to buy something to get something free that is not free
I love the people that find something wrong with everything, you offer them a quarter and they complain it's not a dollar, as for me I will be enjoying Wendy's tonight. Thank you Wendy's
last 2 visits over 30 minutes to get a sandwich and I was second in line when I pulled up.No such thing as fast food anymore
