Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
Chainlink price prediction as a breakout is now confirmed. Is a huge rally coming?
Chainlink (LINK/USD) “below $10 feels criminal.” Those are the words of anonymous crypto analyst Kaleo, who has 538,000 Twitter followers. According to the analyst, Chainlink is experiencing accumulations on top of major support. For this reason, the analyst feels Chainlink is a big bargain at or below $10.
coinjournal.net
Solana clears above the 50-day MA. Is it now bullish?
Solana (SOL/USD) jumped to a 2-month high of $38.7 over the weekend. The strong recovery happened after Google Cloud announced it had become a Solana validator. Google Cloud further said it would continue working with the Layer-1 blockchain. The partnership will see the introduction of Blockchain Node Engine to the blockchain in 2023. Solana is now expected to become the payment service for Google Cloud services.
coinjournal.net
VET is up by 4% today after the VeChain Foundation sets its mainnet hard fork date
VET is one of the best performers amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap so far today. VET, the native coin of the VeChain Thor blockchain, is up by more than 4% in the last 24 hours. Thanks to its latest rally, VET is outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market.
coinjournal.net
ETH price forecast: How low can Ethereum drop?
ETH price has not been left behind in the ongoing cryptocurrency meltdown. Ethereum crashed to a low of $1,136, which was the lowest level since July last year. The coin has crashed by more than 27% from the highest level this year, bringing the year-to-date losses to over 60%. FTX...
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
coinjournal.net
Binance to acquire FTX
Binance is set to acquire the FTX crypto exchange in a surprise turn of events on Tuesday. Just a day after FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said his company was “fine” and would continue to be so, FTX and Binance have reached a deal to have Changpeng Zhao’s company buy FTX.
coinjournal.net
Solana price: Analyst explains why SOL is ‘getting killed’
Solana (SOL) is down more than 25% in the past 24 hours as crypto pops amid shocking news developments around the crypto exchange FTX. SOL price dumps 25% as analyst points to Binance/FTX crypto news. The SOL/USD pair, which was priced above $32 early Tuesday, has touched lows of $24...
coinjournal.net
Ripple’s XRP continues to be choppy. What’s the next likely price action?
Ripple (XRP/USD) is trading for 0.4756 against the dollar. The value represents a 2% drop in the past day and a 5% increase in the last week. Despite the drop in XRP valuation by 2% to $23 billion, the token has registered a 54% increase in daily trading volumes to $1.4 billion.
coinjournal.net
This little-known altcoin has jumped by 50% in a week. Does it still have an opportunity?
As digital assets continue to endure a crypto winter, Arweave is crafting a name for itself. The cryptocurrency nearly doubled in value in November. The monthly lows remain at $10, with the highest at $17.8 on November 3. Arweave’s token has fallen back to $10.8, and investors could be looking at it as a potential buy on the dip. Should you?
coinjournal.net
FTT price falls amid liquidation claims
FTT price has dropped by more than 12% in the past seven days following some issues with a leaked Balance Sheet of FTX’s sister firm Alameda Research. In particular, the leaked balance sheet showed an imbalance in Alameda’s financials and triggered fear among investors who have been withdrawing funds including stablecoins from FTX at an alarming rate.
coinjournal.net
Best DEX tokens to buy as CEX coins plunge
The cryptocurrency industry is having its Lehman moment as one of its biggest players collapses. On Tuesday, FTX, the third-biggest crypto exchanges in the world, announced that it will be acquired by Binance. As a result, Sam Bankman Fried has seen his net worth crash from over $16 billion to almost nothing.
coinjournal.net
Should you buy Optimism as token tests support
Optimism (OP) remains in a bullish market. The token tested a monthly-high resistance of $1.37, although it is not cooling down. Its trading volumes are, however, up 54% at $355 million in the past day. The blockchain has been recording significant trading activities. Data from DefiLlama shows a significant gain...
coinjournal.net
CELO surges by 2% today despite reporting a phishing attack
CELO is up by more than 2% today despite the network suffering a phishing attack over the weekend. CELO, the native coin of the Celo blockchain, is one of the best performers amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap. The coin has added more than 2% to its value today, outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market.
coinjournal.net
Gate.io introduces Gate Pay, a leading crypto-based payment tool
Gate.io, one of the first and biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, has brought the leading crypto-based payment product Gate Pay to market, Coin Journal learned from a press release. The exchange believes crypto will be adopted by mass users soon and will become a standard means of payment. The...
coinjournal.net
Can social tokens take on Meta & TikTok? Interview: P00LS
Social tokens are one of many layers of the metaverse (something I wrote about only recently). Some argue that a blockchain-domiciled structure could be a better system, with both creators and consumers taking a bigger slice of the pie than the current system dominated by big players like Meta, TikTok and so on.
coinjournal.net
Circle expands support of Euro Coin to Solana
Circle, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin, is expanding access to Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol, its new permissionless cross-chain infrastructure, the global fintech firm announced during Solana Breakpoint today. There will be native support of Euro Coin on Solana in the first half of 2023. Bringing faster, cheaper...
Comments / 0