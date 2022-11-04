Read full article on original website
Related
Family remembers Benedict College alum after death Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia community is mourning the loss of a Benedict College graduate after he died over the weekend. Investigators say 25-year-old Cin'Que Wilson died Saturday night when he was hit by a car along Bluff Road, not far from Williams-Brice stadium, during homecoming celebrations. Family say...
macaronikid.com
Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!
Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
Joiner-Anderson endows funeral service scholarship at OTC
In a recent presentation at Ogeechee Technical College, Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home announced its plans to endow a scholarship for the school’s Funeral Service Program. “We are proud to announce our partnership with the OTC Foundation and to support students seeking careers in funeral service education,” said Mark Anderson, owner of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
Comments / 0