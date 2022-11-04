ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!

Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
Joiner-Anderson endows funeral service scholarship at OTC

In a recent presentation at Ogeechee Technical College, Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home announced its plans to endow a scholarship for the school’s Funeral Service Program. “We are proud to announce our partnership with the OTC Foundation and to support students seeking careers in funeral service education,” said Mark Anderson, owner of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

