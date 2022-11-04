ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1077 WRKR

What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?

I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?

GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Grand Rapids Man Races RC Car On The Road – Video Goes Viral

A Grand Rapids, Michigan man has gone TikTok viral while driving an RC car on the road. If you don't know what an RC car is - I did not either (until now). An RC car is a radio-controlled car. According to the internet, RC cars are miniature model cars, vans, buses, or buggies that can be controlled from a distance using a specialized transmitter or remote.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Winter Wanderland To Premier In Downtown Battle Creek

The holiday season has begun gaining momentum as Thanksgiving looms ahead. Just as the bargains on overstocked Halloween candy struck the shelves of Walmart, television ads boasting of upcoming Christmas goodies began to trickle onto the airwaves. Now is the time to start marking your calendar for holiday events that will provide memorable excursions with family and friends. The memory of seeing then congressman Gerald Ford, waving from atop a convertible in Gilmore’s Christmas Parade when I was five years old in 1958, still surfaces each holiday season. Santa & Mrs. Claus would be at the tail-end of the parade and then go to Gilmore Brothers Department Store to begin their gig greeting the eager kids who recited an endless Christmas list that made parents wince.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

5 Muskegon area races to watch in the Nov. 8 general election

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Representation in the state Legislature and a controversial judge race are among those that will be decided at Tuesday’s mid-term election in Muskegon County. Local races in Muskegon’s Nov. 8 general election also include ones for a smaller county board of commissioners, municipal mayoral...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
100.5 The River

Could Godzilla Destroy These Iconic Grand Rapids Buildings?

Hundreds of Godzilla fans gathered into several movie theatres throughout Grand Rapids on Thursday November 3rd to celebrate the international holiday of Godzilla Day. For those who don't celebrate, Godzilla Day is celebrated on November 3rd, to celebrate the original release date of the first Godzilla film to hit Japanese theatres on November 3rd, 1954.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Major highway near downtown Muskegon closing for a month for sewer repairs

MUSKEGON, MI – A sewer line break will cause a major headache for motorists traveling on Business U.S. 31 in Muskegon – and an estimated $500,000 price tag for the county. Moses Jones Parkway between Shoreline Drive and Marquette Avenue will be completely shut down from Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Nov. 30 to allow for sewer repairs, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
MUSKEGON, MI
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy