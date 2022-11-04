Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Popular West Michigan Chicken Wing Location Permanently Closes Its Doors
I'm a lover of food on the grill or smoker. In my opinion, one of the best things to eat is chicken wings. I even enjoy some boneless wings - which to some people makes me a child, but I don't care. Now I and my fellow chicken wing lovers have one less place to go.
What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?
I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?
GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
Grand Rapids Is Number One Again! We’re Beer City, USA!
Yes, it happened again, Grand Rapids has reclaimed the crown! USA Today was again looking for the best beer scene in the USA, and 20-cities popped up as some of the best. A panel of beer experts were did the final judging, and the number one city according to USA Today is right here is West Michigan, Grand Rapids!
What is Open and What is Closed on Veterans Day in Grand Rapids?
Veterans Day is this Friday, November 11, 2022, and you may be wondering what is closed and what is open in Grand Rapids and what services will be running. Veterans Day is an official United States public holiday observed annually on November 11 to honor those who served in the United States Armed Forces.
Cannabis dispensary, restaurant and bar to open in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI - A group of Michigan and Illinois-based entrepreneurs have partnered to launch Fields Cannary, a Muskegon space where people can enjoy food and entertainment while trying the latest cannabis products. The new business, scheduled to open the summer of 2023 at 420 S. Harvey St., is described as...
Non-Profit Renaissance Faire Set to Welcome West Michigan Families
I'm sure I speak for many when I say my fascination with the Medieval and renaissance faires all started when Heath Ledger starred in the 2001 action/adventure film A Knight's Tale. Jousting never looked better!. I have yet to visit Medieval Times outside of Chicago yet, but I have visited...
Can You Believe That This Is How Much Wine We Actually Drink In Michigan?
As a wine connoisseur, I understand the need for a (full) glass of wine. You know that old saying... A glass of wine a day keeps the doctor away... Even though Michigan, specifically Grand Rapids, is known for its love and appreciation for beer, wine is still a beloved pastime.
Grand Rapids Man Races RC Car On The Road – Video Goes Viral
A Grand Rapids, Michigan man has gone TikTok viral while driving an RC car on the road. If you don't know what an RC car is - I did not either (until now). An RC car is a radio-controlled car. According to the internet, RC cars are miniature model cars, vans, buses, or buggies that can be controlled from a distance using a specialized transmitter or remote.
Winter Wanderland To Premier In Downtown Battle Creek
The holiday season has begun gaining momentum as Thanksgiving looms ahead. Just as the bargains on overstocked Halloween candy struck the shelves of Walmart, television ads boasting of upcoming Christmas goodies began to trickle onto the airwaves. Now is the time to start marking your calendar for holiday events that will provide memorable excursions with family and friends. The memory of seeing then congressman Gerald Ford, waving from atop a convertible in Gilmore’s Christmas Parade when I was five years old in 1958, still surfaces each holiday season. Santa & Mrs. Claus would be at the tail-end of the parade and then go to Gilmore Brothers Department Store to begin their gig greeting the eager kids who recited an endless Christmas list that made parents wince.
5 Muskegon area races to watch in the Nov. 8 general election
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Representation in the state Legislature and a controversial judge race are among those that will be decided at Tuesday’s mid-term election in Muskegon County. Local races in Muskegon’s Nov. 8 general election also include ones for a smaller county board of commissioners, municipal mayoral...
One of the Top Ten Most ‘Epic’ Winter Festivals is Right Here in West Michigan
Winter can be kind of a bummer... It's cold and dark, and here in West Michigan, we can be buried in snow. A local festival seeks to change that with exciting art installations and events - and it's getting national recognition!. Grand Rapids' World Of Winter Ranked Among Top Ten...
Injuries Reported In A Head On Crash In Muskegon (Muskegon, MI)
The Muskegon Police Department reported a head-on crash on Monday. The accident was reported to have occurred on South Getty Street and Access Highway. The officials received reports about it at 6.42 a.m.
Elegant Church-Turned-Home for Sale in Grand Haven for $2 Million
If there was ever a time I longed to have an extra few million dollars to drop on a house, this is it. This home, at 600 Washington Ave in Grand Haven, is currently listed for $2,825,000. A steep cost for most of us, yes, but...one look inside and you might feel like this home is a steal.
‘I love that there’s two old churches doing dirty comedy in Kalamazoo,’ Crawlspace founder says
KALAMAZOO, MI — For 170 years, the congregation of the First Baptist Church in downtown Kalamazoo has met in the same building on the southwest corner of North Church Street and West Michigan Avenue. And while the building still looks like a church from the outside, and in many...
Dixon, Gibbs make last-minute West Michigan votes
The Tudor Dixon Bus Tour continued Saturday with freedom rallies in Zeeland, Jackson and Waterford Township.
Could Godzilla Destroy These Iconic Grand Rapids Buildings?
Hundreds of Godzilla fans gathered into several movie theatres throughout Grand Rapids on Thursday November 3rd to celebrate the international holiday of Godzilla Day. For those who don't celebrate, Godzilla Day is celebrated on November 3rd, to celebrate the original release date of the first Godzilla film to hit Japanese theatres on November 3rd, 1954.
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Major highway near downtown Muskegon closing for a month for sewer repairs
MUSKEGON, MI – A sewer line break will cause a major headache for motorists traveling on Business U.S. 31 in Muskegon – and an estimated $500,000 price tag for the county. Moses Jones Parkway between Shoreline Drive and Marquette Avenue will be completely shut down from Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Nov. 30 to allow for sewer repairs, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
GR man in assisted living reunited with missing dog after two weeks
After more than two weeks of his dog being missing, a Grand Rapids man is now reunited with his little Chihuahua.
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1