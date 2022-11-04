Read full article on original website
Does Nose-Picking Really Increase Alzheimer's Risk?
A bacterium that travels via the olfactory nerve from the nose to the brain may lead to Alzheimer's disease (AD)- like pathology in mice. They say, however, that further research is needed to see whether and how these findings might apply to humans. The corresponding study was published in Scientific Reports.
Scientists Examine Human-Machine Workplace Relationship
In a recent study published in Applied Ergonomics, a team of researchers from Texas A&M University (TAMU) examined the relationship between humans and machines in the workplace. This study holds the potential to help us better understand the changing work environment as humans and machines continue to work closer with one another.
Researchers Identify a Non-Antibiotic Compound that Targets Bacteria
Antibiotic resistance is an urgent, global threat to public health. It occurs when bacteria develop the ability to withstand the antibiotics used to treat bacterial infections. Antibiotic resistance is a naturally occurring process commonly seen in healthcare settings or the food supply where antibiotics are frequently used. The development of...
The Lone Participant in a CRISPR Therapy Trial has Died
In August of this year, a single patient was enrolled in a trial that used CRISPR to correct a genetic mutation that led to Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). In DMD, mutations in the dystrophin gene cause muscle weakness and loss of function that gets worse over time. The patient in this trial, 27-year-old Terry Horgan, was diagnosed at age 3 and his condition deteriorated throughout his life. He eventually had to start using a wheelchair, and was very interested in the prospect of trying a personalized medicine like the one used in this study.
Compound Produced by Pomegranates Could Help Fight Cancer
Since ancient times, scientific and anecdotal evidence has noted many health benefits associated with pomegranates propelling this fruit into the “superfood” category. Last year, Labroots discussed some of the immune-favoring properties of pomegranates, including anti-oxidant, anti-microbial, and anti-inflammatory activities. While no studies have established direct connections between pomegranates and the prevention or treatment of cancer, a recent report published in Immunity has provided some new evidence supporting this relationship.
