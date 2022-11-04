Read full article on original website
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
US News and World Report
Mexico to Raise Climate Emissions Target for First Time Since 2016
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will raise its target to unconditionally cut greenhouse gas emissions to 30% below usual levels by 2030 at this year's COP27 U.N. climate summit, its environment ministry said in a statement Tuesday, lifting its previous target of 22%. Latin America's second-biggest greenhouse gas emitter will...
US News and World Report
COP 27: Dutch to Boost Climate Funding to Developing Nations, PM Says
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said the Netherlands will increase its annual contribution to climate finance in developing countries to 1.8 billion euros, about 50% above 2021 levels, by 2025. Speaking at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Rutte said...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Inflation, Abortion Top Issues for U.S. Voters Casting Midterm Ballots, Exit Poll Finds
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Inflation and abortion topped the list of issues motivating U.S. voters in Tuesday's midterm elections, followed by crime, immigration and gun policy, an exit poll conducted by Edison Research showed. Turnout for the midterms, which will determine control of Congress and a number of state governorships, was about...
US News and World Report
Automakers, Foreign Governments Seek Changes to U.S. EV Tax Rules
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group and other automakers want the United States to delay implementation of new electric vehicle tax credit rules that make vehicles assembled outside North America ineligible. South Korea, Japan, Brazil and the European Union have criticized the overhaul of the $7,500 EV tax credit signed...
Like the U.S., Mexico faces a state-by-state divide over abortion
Differences have pitted one large batch of U.S. states against another — one group imposing bans, the other intent on making abortions accessible.
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Heavy Russian Losses in the East
(Reuters) - Russia is suffering heavy losses in continuing "fierce" attacks in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and is preparing new assaults on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday. "Very fierce Russian attacks on Donetsk region are continuing. The enemy is suffering serious losses there," Zelenskiy said...
US News and World Report
Investors Brace for Government Gridlock as Republicans Seen Gaining in U.S. Midterms
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Investors are expecting Republican gains in U.S. midterm elections, a result that will likely scale back Democratic spending and regulation but set up a bruising fight over raising the U.S. debt ceiling next year. Republicans are favored to win control of the House of Representatives and possibly...
US News and World Report
China Warns Taiwan of Opposition After Lithuania Chip Plan
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has vowed resolute opposition to any efforts by Taiwan to collude with external forces and pursue independence, a spokesman of its foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The remarks came in response to a query about a plan announced this week by the self-ruled island to invest...
TechCrunch
Yassir pulls in $150M for its super app, led by Bond
The investment was led by Bond, the growth-stage firm that Mary Meeker spun out of Kleiner Perkins in 2018. Other investors in the growth round include DN Capital, Dorsal Capital, Quiet Capital, Stanford Alumni Ventures and Y Combinator via its Continuity Fund, among other strategic investors. The African startup, first...
US News and World Report
UK PM Sunak to Meet NATO's Stoltenberg on Wednesday
LONDON (Reuters) - New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday in London to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine and the future of the defence alliance, Sunak's office said. Stoltenberg is the first international leader to visit Sunak in Downing Street, and...
US News and World Report
Ireland Touts Strong Investment Pipeline Amid Tech Job Cuts
DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland has a strong pipeline of investments from foreign-owned multinationals and expects many positive announcements in the coming months, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Monday, looking to ease fears around tech-sector jobs cuts. Ireland is hugely reliant on multinationals that employ over 275,000 people, or...
getnews.info
US News and World Report
UK PM Sunak Accepts Williamson's Resignation With 'Great Sadness'
LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday he had accepted minister Gavin Williamson's resignation "with great sadness" and was grateful for his personal support and loyalty. Williamson said earlier he was quitting to "comply fully" with an investigation into whether he had bullied colleagues while in previous...
US News and World Report
Russia's War on Ukraine Latest News: Kyiv Reaffirms Tough Line on Talks, Seeks Grain Deal Extension
(Reuters) - Ukraine doubled down on its tough stance on negotiations with Russia, saying they could only resume once the Kremlin relinquishes all Ukrainian territory and that Kyiv would fight on even if it is "stabbed in the back" by its allies. DIPLOMACY. * The main condition for the resumption...
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the humanitarian crisis in Haiti. Haiti is in the throes of one of the most dire emergencies in its crisis-prone recent history, one increasingly likely to wash up on U.S. shores in the form of desperate migrants. Its government, which is integral to the problem, last month requested international military intervention, and United Nations Secretary General António Guterres agreed that “armed action” is urgently required. In response, the United States, Canada and other key powers have dithered — even as the Biden administration is reported to be preparing to house waves of Haitian refugees at the U.S. military base at Guantánamo Bay. The situation is untenable.
getnews.info
US News and World Report
Russia's Prigozhin Admits Interfering in U.S. Elections
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue doing so in future, the first such admission from a figure implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics. In comments posted by the press service of his Concord catering firm...
US News and World Report
Uber-Rival Beat Withdraws From Latin America
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Ride-sharing app Beat is withdrawing from Latin America to focus on its European operations, the company said in a LinkedIn statement on Tuesday. The startup, which first launched in Greece in 2011 and whose owners included automakers BMW and Mercedes Benz, began operating in Latin America in 2019.
US News and World Report
Democratic Upset in U.S. Midterms Could Roil Markets, Options Mavens Say
NEW YORK (Reuters) - An unexpected result in Tuesday’s U.S. midterm election could roil markets positioned for relative calm, options strategists said. Control of the U.S. Congress is at stake in Tuesday's midterms, with Republicans favored by polls and betting markets to win control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate. With Democrat Joe Biden in the White House, that potential result would lead to a split government, an outcome seen as broadly favorable to markets over the long term.
