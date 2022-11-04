Read full article on original website
I Asked TSA When The 3-1-1 Liquids Rule Will End. Here’s What They Said
The air travel world has been living with the “3-1-1 liquids rule” (or its country-specific equivalent) for a long time now. In the United States, the TSA says you’re only been allowed to bring a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes through the checkpoint. They are limited to 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less per item (well, with these 10+ exceptions)
Another Airport Allowing Non-Travelers Past Security Checkpoint
If you’re old enough to remember airports before 9/11, you’ll recall we didn’t always used to go through TSA checkpoints. If we had a flight to catch, we’d just check in, go through a metal detector (we even got to keep our shoes on!), and then go to the gate. Loved ones could go to the gate to send you off, or could meet you there when you arrived.
American Airlines will refund $7.5M to travelers for baggage fees
American Airlines has agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit from passengers who alleged they were wrongfully charged baggage fees.Five passengers filed a federal lawsuit against American in February 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas, where the airline is based. The customers claimed they were forced to pay bag fees at an airport counter even though the tickets they purchased online from the airline included free checked bags. One passenger paid the fee at the airport, then later requested a refund from American Airlines and was told no, according to the lawsuit. Airfares surge 50% as domestic and international travel...
TSA Pre✓ Enrollment Fee Reduced
The fee to either enroll or renew membership in person for five years in the TSA Pre✓ Trusted Traveler Program has been reduced by a multinational technology company called IDEMIA — which is headquartered in Courbevoie in France and is the current enrollment provider for the program — from $85.00 to $78.00, according to this official press release from the Transportation Security Administration.
I went on my first 20-hour Amtrak train for $90. Next time, I'd definitely pay more money to take a plane.
On my long-haul journey from Chicago to New York, I overpaid for snacks, struggled to get sleep, and couldn't get work done due to the lack of Wi-Fi.
Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'
A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
Inc.com
Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful
Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
American Airlines passenger who demanded ‘reparations’ for sitting between ‘obese’ travelers gets $150 voucher
A conservative commentator who received flak after she demanded “repatriations” from American Airlines for having to sit between two overweight passengers on a three-hour-long flight says she’s been given a $150 voucher. Sydney Watson, an Australian-American political commentator, had taken to Twitter to share her discomfort onboard a flight on 10 Octber, which she described as being “literally wedged between two obese people”.“This is absolutely not acceptable or okay. If fat people want to be fat, fine. But it is something else entirely when I’m stuck between you, with your arm rolls on my body, for three hours,” she...
Air travel controversy: Passengers who recline their seats on flights are seen as 'rude'
There apparently is no clear etiquette on whether it's OK to recline your seat during air travel or not. One man described a recent experience when he did recline his seat — here's what happened.
I was a flight attendant for over 10 years. Here are the 5 best and 5 worst seats on a plane.
Many plane travelers don't realize how much their seat's proximity to the bathroom, galley, exit, and bulkhead can affect their in-flight experience.
msn.com
15 ways that cruising newbies waste money on their first cruise
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information and offers. I can still remember my first rookie mistake on...
American Airlines Taunts Passenger Who Complained About Being “Sandwiched” Between Two Obese Passengers
American Airlines effectively taunted a passenger who complained about being wedged between two obese passengers in economy class. There’s so much going on here and many issues to discuss. American Airlines Unbelievably Taunts Passenger Who Had The Audacity To Complain About Being Wedged Between Two Obese Passengers Who Encroached...
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....
Screaming Passengers Spot Rogue Snake on United Airlines Flight in Newark
Herpetologist Graham Alexander told Newsweek that American garter snakes are harmless and passengers got "worked up over nothing."
Thrillist
Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31
You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
Flight fright: Family asks person to switch plane seats, he refuses — and big trouble ensues
A Reddit user recently described a flight back to the U.S. from Europe — and how a family asked him to change his seat so they could sit together. He declined — and the mom chewed him out, he said.
Avoiding checking in your bag on your next flight? 1 out of 6 travelers' bags were mishandled this summer
A recent survey of American travelers finds that more are changing their flying behaviors and not checking in their bags.
These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage
A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
I’m an ex-flight attendant and there are 2 things we hate passengers doing
A FORMER flight attendant has revealed the two things that passengers do on planes that really annoy them. You may find the passengers around you irritating when flying, but the cabin crew have to deal with a plane full of those people. Inevitably, there are things that passengers do that...
