Chained Echoes - Official Release Date Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Follow a group of heroes as they explore a land filled to the brim with charming characters, fantastic landscapes, and vicious foes. Chained Echoes releases on December 8, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Chained Echoes is also available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, consoles and the Cloud on day one.
EA Is Ending the Project CARS Series
EA has shared its decision to "stop further development and investment" in Project CARS, the racing game series developed by Slightly Mad Studios. According to GamesIndustry.biz, EA evaluated the status of the Project CARS series and determined that it would be best to retire the franchise to focus on other titles in its portfolio. The publisher confirmed its decision in a statement to the outlet, noting that affected staff would be moved into "suitable" roles within the company, wherever possible.
Sonic Frontiers: 5 Minutes of High-Speed S-Rank Cyber Space Gameplay
Sonic Frontiers features a fairly large open-world for players to explore. But littered around that open-world are an array of portals that will teleport you to the more traditional, high-speed Sonic levels we all know and love. So if you're looking to see the Blue Blur blast through some insanely inventive courses, then look no further!
Genshin Adventurer's Trials Day 3 - Sequential Trial 3
Adventurer's Trials Day 3 introduces Sequential Trial 3, a new round of three trials with one returning from the Genshin Impact 3.2 event's first day. This set of challenges is light and breezy, so you can speed through and grab your rewards without taking too much time. Like the event's other trials, you can also join with friends for co-op play.
Dreamhack 2022: Here Is Everything That Happened at the Event in Hyderabad Including Police Involvement
Dreamhack 2022 took place from November 4-6 at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad. The “world’s largest digital festival” had a BYOD LAN Arena, where one could participate in several tournaments or play games with friends. A number of booths and entertainment activities could also be enjoyed at the event.
Elden Ring Improved Dev Profits by Around 1100 Percent; New Datamined Leaks Reveal Potential DLC
FromSoftware's Elden Ring became the darlings of the gaming community, when it arrived earlier this year. The action-RPG title garnered rave reviews from fans and critics alike, and in the eyes of many fans, FromSoftware's masterpiece is their choice for Game of the Year. The title also gained widespread popularity...
Activision Blizzard is Working on a 2023 Call of Duty Full Premium Release Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 makes $1 Billion in 10 Days and More
Activision Blizzard just posted their third quarter 2022 financial results, and they hold some exciting information for Call of Duty players. Through the document, it has been noticed that Activision does not wish to stop after the success of MW2 and is continuing the momentum in 2023. Their plans for 2023 include, "the most robust Call of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series, and even more engaging free-to-play experiences across platforms".
Aussie Deals: Discounts to Run Rings Around Sonic Frontiers RRP and Last Minute GoW Preorders!
In news that may throw some of you for a loop de loop, Sonic Frontiers is actually quite decent. I've therefore found the best discounts on an adventure steeped in fun, impressive fur and fishing with a very big cat. His name: Big. Because sure, why not?. Now is also...
Death Stranding Crosses 10 Million Players as It Celebrates Its Third Anniversary
Over 10 million gamers have experienced Kojima Productions’ genre-defying title Death Stranding, according to a statement from the company on the third anniversary of the game’s release. Upon its release on PS4 in November 2019, Death Stranding garnered a mixed reception from both critics and gamers alike, many...
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - Post-Beta Preview
We took an updated look at Team Ninja's upcoming soulslike, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, to see what changes have been made since its recent beta. We came away (mostly) impressed at what we played.
Genshin Scaramouche Boss: Balladeer Guide
The Genshin Balladeer boss fight is the showdown with Scaramouche introduced in 3.2 version update. It's a weekly boss, which means you'll want to hunt it down to help level up character talents on characters like Nahida. It also means you'll need to actually do a bit of work to unlock the epic battle against this Fatui Harbinger.
God of War Ragnarok Launch Stream - IGN Live
“God of War Ragnarok is an almighty achievement and creates a new high that makes many of its peers look mortal by comparison.” - God of War Ragnarok Review via Simon Cardy. The launch of God of War Ragnarok is finally here. With God of War being one of...
Return to Monkey Island - PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S Launch Trailer
Monkey Island's secret is quite a mystery, but Guybrush Threepwood is one who's more than capable of unraveling it. Monkey Island launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S today. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass.
God of War Release Will Coincide With An Actual Blood Moon Later This Week
The Moon will turn blood red on November 8, seemingly to herald the coming of God of War Ragnarök. Thankfully, the sanguine aspect will result from a total lunar eclipse, rather than the actual coming of the end of days. We hope. The long awaited sequel to Santa Monica...
Sonic Frontiers - 9 Minutes of Max Speed Gameplay
How fast is Sonic in Sonic Frontiers? We put that question to the test. Here is Sonic running at level 99 speed through four of the five islands in Sonic Froniters.
Stranger Things VR Will Let You Play as Vecna and 'Enact Revenge on Eleven and Hawkins' in Winter 2023
Netflix and Tender Claws have announced Stranger Things VR, a new game set to be released on major VR platforms in Winter 2023 that will let you play as the villainous Vecna and "enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins." Stranger Things VR was revealed during the Stranger Things Day 2022...
Mass Effect 5 Teased With a Mysterious Piece of Concept Art on N7 Day, BioWare Reveals Hidden Message
For N7 Day, BioWare has teased the next Mass Effect game with a piece of concept art that appears to be of a mass relay being built or rebuilt. A video of the concept art that slightly moves was released on Twitter alongside a short message from BioWare. If you really want to take a closer look, you can also download it in HD.
Deliver Us Mars - Developer Diary #3: A Family Divided
Watch the latest Deliver Us Mars developer diary for the upcoming sci-fi adventure sequel to 2019's Deliver Us The Moon. Join members of the development team and voice actor Ellise Chappell (Kathy Johanson) to learn about the Johanson family, as well as the game's story. Deliver Us Mars will be...
The Weeknd Beat Saber Music Pack - Official Trailer
The Weeknd Beat Saber Music Pack includes 10 of the Canadian artist’s top hits, while also letting you dive into the sonic world of The Weeknd with a brand-new custom environment and visuals inspired by his distinctive style. The Weeknd Beat Saber Music Pack launches on Meta Quest and Rift headsets, as well as PlayStation VR and SteamVR today.
Rumbleverse: Everything You Can Expect In Season 2
The inaugural season of Rumbleverse may be coming to an end, but for the denizens of Grapital City, the party is just getting started. Season 2 is almost here, set to release on November 15th, so lets go over everything that is in stores for players!
