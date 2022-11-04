Lorain County search warrant: Trip to hospital unveils key evidence in case against repeat drug dealer

Read full article on original website
NOTE: The following are honorees from Morning Journal coverage area schools on the Greater Cleveland Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association’s all-Cleveland boys and girls soccer teams. These are not The Morning Journal’s soccer all-stars, which will be released later this month. All-Ohio is typically officially announced by the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association during the boys state finals, which are Nov. 12. For the full list of honorees, visit GCSSCA president Bobby Dougherty’s association handle on Twitter, @gcsscanet.
The game of football is always changing. However, the traditional run-first offense continues to be effective with dangerous ball carriers in the backfield. The 2022 football season will be known as the year of the running back in the area, as Olmsted Falls’ Rocco Conti (Division II), Firelands’ Weston Strader (Division III), Elyria Catholic’s Levi Ellis (Division IV) and Columbia’s Marco Cirigliano (Division VI) were awarded Northeast Lakes District Player of the Year in their respective divisions.
Week 13 of the season is here. There are four area teams remaining in the tournament. Two are paired up against each other and the other two have big challenges. Elyria Catholic has a monster challenge against Glenville, which entered the Division IV state tournament as the AP poll champion.
Olmsted Falls entered the 2022 season with high aspirations. Sophomore quarterback Jimmy Rosol felt the pressure to perform. However, as he settled in, Rosol has developed into what looks like a sneak peek into the future of Bulldogs’ football. “I feel like my reads have gotten a lot better,...
