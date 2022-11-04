Lorain County search warrant: Trip to hospital unveils key evidence in case against repeat drug dealer

The game of football is always changing. However, the traditional run-first offense continues to be effective with dangerous ball carriers in the backfield. The 2022 football season will be known as the year of the running back in the area, as Olmsted Falls’ Rocco Conti (Division II), Firelands’ Weston Strader (Division III), Elyria Catholic’s Levi Ellis (Division IV) and Columbia’s Marco Cirigliano (Division VI) were awarded Northeast Lakes District Player of the Year in their respective divisions.

