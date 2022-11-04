ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Montana Talks

Is This Activity Really Legal in the Rivers of Montana?

We've got some gorgeous rivers in the state of Montana, and people should be able to enjoy the rivers however they'd like. People go floating, fishing, and boating up and down the Yellowstone River all the time during the Summer months; I've also been known to enjoy a float down the Yellowstone. But, there's a potentially dangerous activity in the river that people always do. And, it's perfectly legal.
These North American Ski Resorts Had the Most Snow Last Year

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. It’s not worth looking toward last year’s snow to predict how deep this year will be, right? Well, with a triple-dip La Niña cycle bearing down on us this winter, a look into the recent past seems like a promising way to chase powder, just this once. It’s rare for three La Niña seasons to fall in succession, so let’s look at where the chips fell last season and start booking flights. These sea-temperature patterns typically favor the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies, an area with heavy competition between Epic and Ikon Pass resorts. Choose wisely…
A Guide to the Blackfeet Tribe: Location, Population, and More

A Guide to the Blackfeet Tribe: Location, Population, and More. The Blood, also known as the Kainah (sometimes spelled Kainai or Akainiwa), and the Siksika, or Blackfoot proper, are the three bands that make up the Blackfoot tribe, commonly referred to as Blackfeet. All three ethnic groups formerly inhabited the territories that are now the Canadian province of Alberta and the American state of Montana. There is still a large population of Native Americans living on reserves in Montana and Alberta, Canada. In Canada, the preferred spelling is Piegan, however, Peigan is also used (often referred to as the Northern Blackfoot).
Take a Trip to the Tiny Ghost Town of Tincup, Colorado

During the mining boom of the late 1800s, the town of Tincup, Colorado had over 1,400 residents who spent their days prospecting the hills above Taylor Park searching for gold and silver. Nowadays, the unincorporated community in Gunnison County is mostly abandoned, serving only as a relic of Colorado's past.
Logan Pass, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA By Angela Goin

Standing at Logan Pass in Glacier National Park Montana is like standing on top of the world. Flanked by two large valleys, visitors are treated to grand landscapes for miles. Weather can change in an instant at the peak, jumping from blue skies to heavy fog in a matter of minutes.
Top 5 Tips for Winter Fly-Fishing in Montana

Top 5 Tips for Winter Fly-Fishing in Montana When the temperature begins to dip and the forecast calls for snow flurries and sunsets before work is over, the last thought for many is," where is my fly rod?” However, some still keep their rods and reels in the car for those days in winter that boast great fishing and solitude on the river. For those that want to...
